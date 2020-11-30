Groot-Brittanië college 7 - www.askhistory.nl

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Groot-Brittannië: from Past to Present College 7
Sir Stanley Spencer
Sir Stanley Spencer, Self Portrait, 1959, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 (i.o.v. Louis en Mary Behrend / Mary’s broer Henry)
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932
Sandham Memorial Chapel: Convoy arriving with the wounded
Sandham Memorial Chapel: Bedmaking / Sorting the laundry
Sandham Memorial Chapel: Tea in the Hospital Ward
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, Het Laatste Avondmaal, 1920, Stanley Spencer Gallery, Cookham
Sir Stanley Spencer, St. Francis and the Birds, 1935, Tate Collection
Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection, Port Glasgow, 1947-1950, Tate Collection
Atkinson Grimshaw, Shipping on the Clyde, 1881
Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde - The Furnaces, 1946, Imperial War Museum
Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde - The Furnaces (detail), 1946, Imperial War Museum
Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde – Welders (detail), 1946, Imperial War Museum
Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde – Welders (detail), 1946, Imperial War Museum
Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde, Imperial War Museum
Sir Stanley Spencer, Dinner on a hotel lawn, 1956-1957, Tate Collection
Bloomsbury Group Vorticisme
De zussen Stephen: Vanessa Bell en Virginia Woolf / broers Thoby en Adrian
Roger Fry, Virginia Woolf, 1917
46 Gordon Square, Londen / woonhuis Vanessa Bell en Virginia Woolf
Bloomsbury Group
Life in Squares, BBC 2, 2015
Duncan Grant, Vanessa Bell Painting, 1915, National Galleries of Scotlan / Duncan Grant, Vanessa Bell, 1917, National Port...
Vanessa Bell, Roger Fry, 1912, National Portrait Gallery, Londen / Vanessa Bell, Virginia Woolf, 1912, National Portrait G...
Vanessa Bell, The Mantelpiece, 1914, Tate Collection
Vanessa Bell, Abstract Painting, c. 1914, Tate Collection / Duncan Grant, Interior at Gordon Square, c.1915, Tate Collecti...
Charleston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant
Charlston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant
Charlston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant
Roger Fry / Omega Workshops, opgericht 1913 / 33 Fitzroy Square in Bloomsbury
Roger Fry / Omega Workshops, opgericht 1913 / 33 Fitzroy Square in Bloomsbury / blik in de openingsruimte van de Omage Wor...
Charlston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant / Tafel en stoelen ee...
Roger Fry, Wardrobe, 1915-1916, Victoria and Albert Museum, Londen / Omega Workshops, Lamp Stand, 1913-1919, Victoria and ...
Roger Fry, Nina Hamnett, 1917 (jurk van Vanessa Bell, gemaakt bij Omega / schoenen mogelijk ook van Omega / stof kussen: M...
Wyndham Lewis, The Dancers, 1912 / Workshop, 1914, Tate Collection
Sir Jacob Epstein, Rock Drill, 1913-1914, reconstructie dd. 1974, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
Sir Jacob Epstein, Torso in Metal from 'The Rock Drill', 1913-1916, Tate Britain
Surrealisme: Leonaro Carrington Surrealisme: Henry Moore en Barbara Hepworth
Leonora Carrington, Self-Portrait (Inn of the Dawn Horse), 1937-1938, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
Rechts: Lee Miller, Leonora Carrington with Max Ernst, 1937
Max Ernst, Twee kinderen, door een nachtegaal bedreigd, 1924, Museum of Modern Art, New York
Leonora Carrington, Portrait of Max Ernst, 1939, National Galleries of Scotland / The Ancestor, 1968
Leonora Carrington, Portrait of Max Ernst, 1939, National Galleries of Scotland / The Ancestor, 1968
Leonora Carrington, And then we saw the Daughter of the Minotaur, 1953, Museum of Modern Art, New York
Leonora Carrington, The Giantess, 1947
Edna Ginesi, Henry Moore en Barbara Hepworth in Parijs, 1936, foto van Raymond Coxon
Barbara Hepworth, 1965, foto van Walter Bird Barbara Hepworth, 1903-1975
Barbara Hepworth, Torso, 1928, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth, Zittend Figuur, 1932-1933, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth, Moeder en Kind, 1934, Tate Collection
Jean Arp, Sculpture to be Lost in the Forest, 1932, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth, Drie Vormen, 1935, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth, Forms in Echelon, 1938, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth, Pelagos, 1946, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth, Spring, 1966, Tate Collection
Barbara Hepworth Museum & Sculpture Garden, St. Ives
Barbara Hepworth Museum & Sculpture Garden, St. Ives
Henry Moore, Masker, 1928, Tate Collection
Henry Moore, Compositie, 1932, Tate Collection
Henry Moore, Four-Piece Composition – Achteroverliggend Figuur, 1934, Tate Collection
Henry Moore, Reclining figure, 1936, The Hepworth Wakefield
Pablo Picasso, La Source, 1921, Moderne Museet, Stockholm
Henry Moore, Achteroverliggend Figuur, 1938, Tate Collection
Henry Moore, Two Piece Reclining Figure no.5, 1963-1964, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebaek
Modernisme Historicisme: Edwin Lutyens
Lucian Freud by Clifford Coffin, Vogue December 1948
Lucian Freud, Man with a Thistle - Self Portrait, 1946, Tate Collection
Albrecht Dürer, Zelfportret met distel, 1493, Musée du Louvre, Parijs
Lucian Freud, Girl with a Kitten, 1947, Tate Collection
Sir Jacob Epstein, Torso in Metal from 'The Rock Drill', 1913-1914, Tate Britain
Lucian Freud, Boy Smoking, 1950-1951, Tate Collection
Lucian Freud, The Painter's Mother, 1973, Tate Collection
Lucian Freud, Naked Portrait, 1972-1973, Tate Collection
Stanley Spencer, Zittend Naakt, 1942, privecollectie
Gustave Courbet, L’Origine du Monde, 1866, Musée d'Orsay, Parijs
Lucian Freud, Standing by the Rags, 1988-1989, Tate Collection
Lucian Freud, Benefit's Supervisor
Lucian Freud, Benefit's Supervisor
Rembrandt, Danaë, 1636-1643, Hermitage, St. Petersburg / Lucian Freud, Benefit's Supervisor
Lucian Freud, Queen Elizabeth II, 2011
Lucian Freud, Queen Elizabeth, 2001
Lucian Freud, Queen Elizabeth, 2001
Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, 1952, Tate Collection Francis Bacon in zijn studio
Francis Bacon, Study for Head of Lucian Freud, 1967, Tate Collection
Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, 1969
Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, 1969
Francis Bacon, Three Studies for Figures at the Base of a Crucifixion, c.1944, Tate Collection
Pablo Picasso, Bathers with a Toy Boat, 1937, Peggy Guggenheim, Venetië
Francis Bacon, Second Version of Triptych 1944, 1988, Tate Collection
Francis Bacon, Painting, 1946, Museum of Modern Art, New York
Rembrandt van Rijn, Karkas, 1657, Musée du Louvre, Parijs Chaim Soutine, Carcass of Beef, c.1925, Albright-Knox Art Gallery
Francis Bacon, Studie naar Velazquez’, Paus Innocent X, 1953, Des Moines Art Center, Iowa
Francis Bacon, Studie naar Velazquez’, Paus Innocent X, 1953, Des Moines Art Center, Iowa Diego Velazquez, Portret van Pau...
David Hockney, in de studio van Lucian Freud
"At the Royal College of Art in those days, there was a stipulation that in your diploma show you had to have at least thr...
David Hockney, Life Painting for a Diploma, 1962
David Hockney, Domestic Scene, Los Angeles, 1963, privecollectie
David Hockney, Sunbather, 1966
David Hockney, Peter Schlesinger, 1970
David Hockney, Peter getting out of Nick’s pool, 1966, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
David Hockney after winning the John Moores Painting Prize in 1967
David Hockney, A bigger Splash, 1967, Tate Gallery Londen
Jackson Pollock / Ellsworth Kelly, Orange Red Relief, 1959, Guggenheim Collection
David Hockney, A bigger Splash, 1967, Tate Gallery Londen
David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures), 1972
Preparatory photograph for Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), Le Nid-du-Duc, 1972
David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures), 1972
David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures), 1972
David Hockney, My Parents, 1977, olieverf op doek, 183x183, Tate Collection
David Hockney, My Parents, 1975
David Hockney, My Parents, 1977, olieverf op doek, 183x183, Tate Collection
David Hockney, My Parents, 1977, olieverf op doek, 183x183, Tate Collection
David Hockney, Woldgate before Kilham
David Hockney, The Road across the Woods, 1997, oil on canvas
David Hockney, Garden, 2015, Collectie Hockney
David Hockney, Garden with Blue Terrace, 2015, privecollectie
David Hockney, A Bigger Interior with Blue Terrace and Garden, 2017, privecollectie
David Hockney, A Bigger Interior with Blue Terrace and Garden, 2017, privecollectie
David Hockney, Westminster Abbey, 2018
De Britse Pop Art
Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, I was a Rich Man's Plaything, 1947, Tate Collection
Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, Sack-o-Sauce, 1948, Tate Collection
Richard Hamilton, Just what is it, that makes our todays homes so different, so appealing?, 1956
Richard Hamilton, Swingeing Londen 67 II, 1968, Museum Ludwig, Keulen
Richard Hamilton, I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, 1967, Tate Collection
Peter Blake, Bo Diddley, 1963, Museum Ludwig, Keulen
Peter Blake, De ontmoeting (A Fine Day, Mr. Hockney), 1981-83, olie op doek, 58x75, Tate Gallery, Londen
Gustave Courbet, (Bonjour monsieur Courbet), 1854, olie op doek, 129x149 , Musée Fabre, Montpellier
Allen Jones, Stoel. 1969, assemblage
Allen Jones, Stoel, Kapstok, Tafel, 1969, assemblage
Peter Blake, Wet Seal, 1966, Tate Collection
  1. 1. Groot-Brittannië: from Past to Present College 7
  2. 2. Sir Stanley Spencer
  3. 3. Sir Stanley Spencer, Self Portrait, 1959, Tate Collection
  4. 4. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 (i.o.v. Louis en Mary Behrend / Mary’s broer Henry)
  5. 5. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932
  6. 6. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932
  7. 7. Sandham Memorial Chapel: Convoy arriving with the wounded
  8. 8. Sandham Memorial Chapel: Bedmaking / Sorting the laundry
  9. 9. Sandham Memorial Chapel: Tea in the Hospital Ward
  10. 10. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
  11. 11. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
  12. 12. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
  13. 13. Sir Stanley Spencer, Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere, 1923-1932 / The Resurrection
  14. 14. Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
  15. 15. Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
  16. 16. Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
  17. 17. Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
  18. 18. Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection Cookham, 1924-1927, Tate Collection
  19. 19. Sir Stanley Spencer, Het Laatste Avondmaal, 1920, Stanley Spencer Gallery, Cookham
  20. 20. Sir Stanley Spencer, St. Francis and the Birds, 1935, Tate Collection
  21. 21. Sir Stanley Spencer, The Resurrection, Port Glasgow, 1947-1950, Tate Collection
  22. 22. Atkinson Grimshaw, Shipping on the Clyde, 1881
  23. 23. Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde - The Furnaces, 1946, Imperial War Museum
  24. 24. Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde - The Furnaces (detail), 1946, Imperial War Museum
  25. 25. Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde – Welders (detail), 1946, Imperial War Museum
  26. 26. Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde – Welders (detail), 1946, Imperial War Museum
  27. 27. Sir Stanley Spencer, Shipbuilding on the Clyde, Imperial War Museum
  28. 28. Sir Stanley Spencer, Dinner on a hotel lawn, 1956-1957, Tate Collection
  29. 29. Bloomsbury Group Vorticisme
  30. 30. De zussen Stephen: Vanessa Bell en Virginia Woolf / broers Thoby en Adrian
  31. 31. Roger Fry, Virginia Woolf, 1917
  32. 32. 46 Gordon Square, Londen / woonhuis Vanessa Bell en Virginia Woolf
  33. 33. Bloomsbury Group
  34. 34. Life in Squares, BBC 2, 2015
  35. 35. Duncan Grant, Vanessa Bell Painting, 1915, National Galleries of Scotlan / Duncan Grant, Vanessa Bell, 1917, National Portrait Gallery, Londen
  36. 36. Vanessa Bell, Roger Fry, 1912, National Portrait Gallery, Londen / Vanessa Bell, Virginia Woolf, 1912, National Portrait Gallery, Londen
  37. 37. Vanessa Bell, The Mantelpiece, 1914, Tate Collection
  38. 38. Vanessa Bell, Abstract Painting, c. 1914, Tate Collection / Duncan Grant, Interior at Gordon Square, c.1915, Tate Collection
  39. 39. Charleston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant
  40. 40. Charlston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant
  41. 41. Charlston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant
  42. 42. Roger Fry / Omega Workshops, opgericht 1913 / 33 Fitzroy Square in Bloomsbury
  43. 43. Roger Fry / Omega Workshops, opgericht 1913 / 33 Fitzroy Square in Bloomsbury / blik in de openingsruimte van de Omage Workshops, datum foto onbekend
  44. 44. Charlston Farmhouse, nabij Lewes, East Sussex / vanaf 1916 bewoond door Vanessa Bell en Duncan Grant / Tafel en stoelen eetkamer, Omega Workshops
  45. 45. Roger Fry, Wardrobe, 1915-1916, Victoria and Albert Museum, Londen / Omega Workshops, Lamp Stand, 1913-1919, Victoria and Albert Museum, Londen
  46. 46. Roger Fry, Nina Hamnett, 1917 (jurk van Vanessa Bell, gemaakt bij Omega / schoenen mogelijk ook van Omega / stof kussen: Maud-linnen, ook van Vanessa Bell
  47. 47. Wyndham Lewis, The Dancers, 1912 / Workshop, 1914, Tate Collection
  48. 48. Sir Jacob Epstein, Rock Drill, 1913-1914, reconstructie dd. 1974, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery
  49. 49. Sir Jacob Epstein, Torso in Metal from 'The Rock Drill', 1913-1916, Tate Britain
  50. 50. Surrealisme: Leonaro Carrington Surrealisme: Henry Moore en Barbara Hepworth
  51. 51. Leonora Carrington, Self-Portrait (Inn of the Dawn Horse), 1937-1938, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
  52. 52. Rechts: Lee Miller, Leonora Carrington with Max Ernst, 1937
  53. 53. Max Ernst, Twee kinderen, door een nachtegaal bedreigd, 1924, Museum of Modern Art, New York
  54. 54. Leonora Carrington, Portrait of Max Ernst, 1939, National Galleries of Scotland / The Ancestor, 1968
  55. 55. Leonora Carrington, Portrait of Max Ernst, 1939, National Galleries of Scotland / The Ancestor, 1968
  56. 56. Leonora Carrington, And then we saw the Daughter of the Minotaur, 1953, Museum of Modern Art, New York
  57. 57. Leonora Carrington, The Giantess, 1947
  58. 58. Edna Ginesi, Henry Moore en Barbara Hepworth in Parijs, 1936, foto van Raymond Coxon
  59. 59. Barbara Hepworth, 1965, foto van Walter Bird Barbara Hepworth, 1903-1975
  60. 60. Barbara Hepworth, Torso, 1928, Tate Collection
  61. 61. Barbara Hepworth, Zittend Figuur, 1932-1933, Tate Collection
  62. 62. Barbara Hepworth, Moeder en Kind, 1934, Tate Collection
  63. 63. Jean Arp, Sculpture to be Lost in the Forest, 1932, Tate Collection
  64. 64. Barbara Hepworth, Drie Vormen, 1935, Tate Collection
  65. 65. Barbara Hepworth, Forms in Echelon, 1938, Tate Collection
  66. 66. Barbara Hepworth, Pelagos, 1946, Tate Collection
  67. 67. Barbara Hepworth, Spring, 1966, Tate Collection
  68. 68. Barbara Hepworth Museum & Sculpture Garden, St. Ives
  69. 69. Barbara Hepworth Museum & Sculpture Garden, St. Ives
  70. 70. Henry Moore, Masker, 1928, Tate Collection
  71. 71. Henry Moore, Compositie, 1932, Tate Collection
  72. 72. Henry Moore, Four-Piece Composition – Achteroverliggend Figuur, 1934, Tate Collection
  73. 73. Henry Moore, Reclining figure, 1936, The Hepworth Wakefield
  74. 74. Pablo Picasso, La Source, 1921, Moderne Museet, Stockholm
  75. 75. Henry Moore, Achteroverliggend Figuur, 1938, Tate Collection
  76. 76. Henry Moore, Two Piece Reclining Figure no.5, 1963-1964, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebaek
  77. 77. Modernisme Historicisme: Edwin Lutyens
  78. 78. Lucian Freud by Clifford Coffin, Vogue December 1948
  79. 79. Lucian Freud, Man with a Thistle - Self Portrait, 1946, Tate Collection
  80. 80. Albrecht Dürer, Zelfportret met distel, 1493, Musée du Louvre, Parijs
  81. 81. Lucian Freud, Girl with a Kitten, 1947, Tate Collection
  82. 82. Sir Jacob Epstein, Torso in Metal from 'The Rock Drill', 1913-1914, Tate Britain
  83. 83. Lucian Freud, Boy Smoking, 1950-1951, Tate Collection Beurskrach 1929
  84. 84. Lucian Freud, The Painter's Mother, 1973, Tate Collection Beurskrach 1929
  85. 85. Lucian Freud, Naked Portrait, 1972-1973, Tate Collection
  86. 86. Stanley Spencer, Zittend Naakt, 1942, privecollectie
  87. 87. Gustave Courbet, L’Origine du Monde, 1866, Musée d'Orsay, Parijs
  88. 88. Lucian Freud, Standing by the Rags, 1988-1989, Tate Collection
  89. 89. Lucian Freud, Benefit's Supervisor Beurskrach 1929
  90. 90. Lucian Freud, Benefit's Supervisor Beurskrach 1929
  91. 91. Rembrandt, Danaë, 1636-1643, Hermitage, St. Petersburg / Lucian Freud, Benefit's Supervisor Beurskrach 1929
  92. 92. Lucian Freud, Queen Elizabeth II, 2011 Beurskrach 1929
  93. 93. Lucian Freud, Queen Elizabeth, 2001
  94. 94. Lucian Freud, Queen Elizabeth, 2001
  95. 95. Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, 1952, Tate Collection Francis Bacon in zijn studio
  96. 96. Francis Bacon, Study for Head of Lucian Freud, 1967, Tate Collection
  97. 97. Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, 1969
  98. 98. Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud, 1969
  99. 99. Francis Bacon, Three Studies for Figures at the Base of a Crucifixion, c.1944, Tate Collection
  100. 100. Pablo Picasso, Bathers with a Toy Boat, 1937, Peggy Guggenheim, Venetië
  101. 101. Francis Bacon, Second Version of Triptych 1944, 1988, Tate Collection
  102. 102. Francis Bacon, Painting, 1946, Museum of Modern Art, New York
  103. 103. Rembrandt van Rijn, Karkas, 1657, Musée du Louvre, Parijs Chaim Soutine, Carcass of Beef, c.1925, Albright-Knox Art Gallery
  104. 104. Francis Bacon, Studie naar Velazquez’, Paus Innocent X, 1953, Des Moines Art Center, Iowa
  105. 105. Francis Bacon, Studie naar Velazquez’, Paus Innocent X, 1953, Des Moines Art Center, Iowa Diego Velazquez, Portret van Paus Innocentius X, 1650, Galleria Doria Pamphili, Rome
  106. 106. David Hockney, in de studio van Lucian Freud Beurskrach 1929
  107. 107. "At the Royal College of Art in those days, there was a stipulation that in your diploma show you had to have at least three paintings done from life. I had a few quarrels with them over it because I said the models weren’t attractive enough; and they said it shouldn’t make any difference ie: it’s only a sphere, a cylinder and a cone. And I said, well, I think it does make a difference, you can’t get away from it. "Any great painter of the nude has always painted nudes that he liked; Renoir paints rather pretty plumpy girls, because he obviously thought they were really wonderful. He was sexually attracted to them and thought they were beautiful, so he painted them; and if some thin little girl came along he’d probably have thought, ‘lousy model’. Quite right. Michelangelo paints muscular marvelous young men; he thinks they’re wonderful. In short, you get inspired.
  108. 108. David Hockney, Life Painting for a Diploma, 1962
  109. 109. David Hockney, Domestic Scene, Los Angeles, 1963, privecollectie
  110. 110. David Hockney, Sunbather, 1966
  111. 111. David Hockney, Peter Schlesinger, 1970
  112. 112. David Hockney, Peter getting out of Nick’s pool, 1966, Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool
  113. 113. David Hockney after winning the John Moores Painting Prize in 1967
  114. 114. David Hockney, A bigger Splash, 1967, Tate Gallery Londen
  115. 115. Jackson Pollock / Ellsworth Kelly, Orange Red Relief, 1959, Guggenheim Collection
  116. 116. David Hockney, A bigger Splash, 1967, Tate Gallery Londen
  117. 117. David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures), 1972
  118. 118. Preparatory photograph for Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), Le Nid-du-Duc, 1972
  119. 119. David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures), 1972
  120. 120. David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with two figures), 1972
  121. 121. David Hockney, My Parents, 1977, olieverf op doek, 183x183, Tate Collection
  122. 122. David Hockney, My Parents, 1975
  123. 123. David Hockney, My Parents, 1977, olieverf op doek, 183x183, Tate Collection
  124. 124. David Hockney, My Parents, 1977, olieverf op doek, 183x183, Tate Collection
  125. 125. David Hockney, Woldgate before Kilham
  126. 126. David Hockney, The Road across the Woods, 1997, oil on canvas
  127. 127. David Hockney, Garden, 2015, Collectie Hockney
  128. 128. David Hockney, Garden with Blue Terrace, 2015, privecollectie
  129. 129. David Hockney, A Bigger Interior with Blue Terrace and Garden, 2017, privecollectie
  130. 130. David Hockney, A Bigger Interior with Blue Terrace and Garden, 2017, privecollectie
  131. 131. David Hockney, Westminster Abbey, 2018
  132. 132. De Britse Pop Art
  133. 133. Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, I was a Rich Man's Plaything, 1947, Tate Collection
  134. 134. Sir Eduardo Paolozzi, Sack-o-Sauce, 1948, Tate Collection
  135. 135. Richard Hamilton, Just what is it, that makes our todays homes so different, so appealing?, 1956
  136. 136. Richard Hamilton, Swingeing Londen 67 II, 1968, Museum Ludwig, Keulen
  137. 137. Richard Hamilton, I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, 1967, Tate Collection
  138. 138. Peter Blake, Bo Diddley, 1963, Museum Ludwig, Keulen
  139. 139. Peter Blake, De ontmoeting (A Fine Day, Mr. Hockney), 1981-83, olie op doek, 58x75, Tate Gallery, Londen
  140. 140. Gustave Courbet, (Bonjour monsieur Courbet), 1854, olie op doek, 129x149 , Musée Fabre, Montpellier
  141. 141. Allen Jones, Stoel. 1969, assemblage
  142. 142. Allen Jones, Stoel, Kapstok, Tafel, 1969, assemblage
  143. 143. Peter Blake, Wet Seal, 1966, Tate Collection

×