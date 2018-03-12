Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins�Audiobook�Free�|�F...
Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins On�the�first�night�of�Hanukkah,�a�weary�traveler�named�Hershel�of�Ostropol�eagerly�approa...
Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins
Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

4 views

Published on

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

Published in: Sports
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins Audiobook Free | Fiction & Literature

  1. 1. Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins�Audiobook�Free�|�Fiction�&�Literature LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins On�the�first�night�of�Hanukkah,�a�weary�traveler�named�Hershel�of�Ostropol�eagerly�approaches�a�village,�where� plenty�of�latkes�and�merriment�should�warm�him.�But�when�he�arrives,�not�a�single�candle�is�lit.�A�band�of�frightful� goblins�has�taken�over�the�syna�gogue,�and�the�villagers�cannot�celebrate�at�all!�Hershel�vows�to�help�them.�But�can� one�man�alone�stand�up�to�the�goblins,�save�Hanukkah,�and�live�to�tell�the�tale?�Includes�page�turn�track:�21� minutes.
  3. 3. Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins
  4. 4. Hershel�and�the�Hanukkah�Goblins

×