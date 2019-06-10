Read online: A-Z of Endangered Animals

A-Z of Endangered Animals by Jennifer Cossins

















Title: A-Z of Endangered Animals

Author: Jennifer Cossins

Pages: 64

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780734418579

Publisher: Hachette Australia









This beautifully illustrated full-colour picture book is packed with interesting facts and is perfect for young conservationists and students with a keen interest in the world around us.



On this journey through the alphabet, you will encounter some of the world's most beautiful, rare and endangered animals, from the majestic Amur tiger and the curious kakapo, to the misunderstood Tasmanian devil and the shy zebra duiker.



Come on an illustrated expedition through the animal kingdom with Tasmanian artist Jennifer Cossins.



A 2017 CBCA Honour Book.













