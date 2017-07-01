ユニットテストと始める始める安全なPythonライブラリ開発

ユニットテストと始める 安全なPythonライブラリ開発 ひやかし (@nnsnodnb)
お前、誰よ • ひやかし (Yuya Oka) • 宇部⾼専 経営情報学科卒 • 社会⼈2年⽬ • Pythonista(笑) & iOS Engineer • https://now.kibousoft.co.jp/@nnsnodnb •  ...
魔剤カンファレンス
D進カンファレンス
いつから ⼈は1つの企業にしか 所属できないと錯覚していた
前置き 後ほどPythonプロのJohnくんが LTをするので 僕のLTは聞き流してください
Pythonの話はしません 詳しい
ユニットテスト 単体テスト単体テスト
メリット • よくあるようなメリットはパス • OSSだと誰か知らない開発者が開発に貢献 してくれる時にTestが通ればレビューの  ⽬安になる • カバレッジ上げていれば良く整備されてい るんだなと思わせることが可能 など
メリット 品質向上
GitHubとかに公開してるんだったら バッジたくさんつけていこうな！
今回の成果物 https://github.com/nnsnodnb/ django-ios-notiﬁcations iOSAppに対してプッシュ通知を送るDjangoプラグイン
⭐Starください⭐
このパッケージはApple Developer Programに 加⼊している⼈のみお試しいただけます。 もしApple Developer Programに加入済みで使ってみたい方いらっしゃいましたら 懇親会のときにでも話しかけてください！
安全に開発をする
考えられる安全 • テストが成功しない限りマージすることない • モジュール結合度の低下 • テストに書かれるコードがプロダクトのサンプルになる など
CI使おうぜ！
私を怒らせるでないぞ
https://travis-ci.org
構成(成功時)
構成(失敗時)
スライドの関係上 この先 ⽩バック⿊バックが⼊れ替わります
ユニットテスト サンプル
import unittest class ComputeTest(unittest.TestCase): def test_plus(self): self.assertEqual(1 + 1, 2) if __name__ == '__ma...
モジュールのテスト サンプル
class Hoge(object): def __init__(self, value=None): self.value = value def __str__(self): return self.value if __name__ ==...
import unittest from hoge import Hoge class HogeTest(unittest.TestCase): def setUp(self): self.hoge = Hoge() def tearDown(...
def test_is_value(self): self.hoge.value = 'test' self.assertEqual(str(self.hoge), 'test') self.assertEqual(self.hoge.__st...
カバレッジ⾼めて ⾏こうぜ！
ただしテストは ⼿段であり⽬的ではない
メリット・デメリット を研究していこう
