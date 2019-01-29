Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
health and wellness book : Love Busters | Health & Wellness
1.
health and wellness book : Love Busters |
Health & Wellness
Listen to Love Busters and health and wellness book new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any health and
wellness book FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
health and wellness book : Love Busters |
Health & Wellness
How spouses treat each other has a tremendous bearing on the success and failure of marriage. In this completely
updated and revised edition of Love Busters, Willard F. Harley, Jr., helps couples identify and overcome the most
common habits that destroy the feeling of love, including selfish demands, disrespectful judgments, angry outbursts,
dishonesty, annoying habits, and thoughtless behavior. Harley also explains how to resolve common marital conflicts
such as career choices and financial planning.
You can't eliminate conflict altogether, but once these Love Busters are eliminated, conflicts can be resolved with love
and grace. With Harley's expert guidance, couples will be able to avoid those behaviors that tear a marriage apart and
focus instead on building their love for each other. This companion to His Needs, Her Needs and Fall in Love, Stay in
Love is perfect for pastors, counselors, and couples.
3.
health and wellness book : Love Busters |
Health & Wellness
Written By: Willard F. Harley.
Narrated By: Willard F. Harley
Publisher: Christianaudio.com
Date: August 2013
Duration: 10 hours 49 minutes
4.
health and wellness book : Love Busters |
Health & Wellness
Download Full Version Love
Busters Audio
OR
Listen now
Be the first to comment