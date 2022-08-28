Daily Horoscopes - 28 August 2022 - ALL SIGNS

1.
Aquarius - 28 August 2022
A friend who planned to stop by tonight might not show up, Aquarius.
You may worry since this person isn't one to blow you off. Don't imagine
accidents or disasters. The culprit's probably traffic. Phone your friend. If
you don't reach him or her, leave a message to call you. Your friend is
probably fine, but you may have to postpone your visit for another day.
2.
Aries - 28 August 2022
This isn't a good day to invest in anything. Don't spend much time
working on speculative projects, Aries, and don't put your money into
anything but gold, land, or blue-chip stocks and bonds. You probably
wouldn't lose everything, but it would be a long time before you saw a
profit. Concentrate on what you know is secure now. There will be better
days to wheel and deal.
3.
Leo - 28 August 2022
Your home could be empty today, Leo. Other household members may be
away and you could find it depressing. Instead of enjoying the solitude,
you could feel like the walls are closing in around you. The only answer
is to go out for a while. Take a walk or visit some bookstores or antique
shops, if possible. Don't go home until you're too tired to do anything
else. Try to have fun.
4.
Capricorn - 28 August 2022
Today your creative impulses could seem blocked, Capricorn. You might
be trying to reach your own or someone else's deadline. You may feel the
need to get some work done, while your muse seems to have gone on
vacation. If your deadline is official, phone whoever's in charge and ask
for an extension. You won't be happy with the results if you force
yourself to work today.
5.
Taurus - 28 August 2022
A love partner could be gloomy today, Taurus. This might be the kind of
day when no matter how many times you draw your mate's attention to
the doughnut, he or she still sees only the hole. The glass is always half
empty, never half full. Your beloved will probably be this way all day.
Don't let it drive you crazy. Try to see the humor in it. That will help you,
anyway.
6.
Scorpio - 28 August 2022
Today you might be so gloomy that you don't even want to get up. It
might not be a good idea to stay home, however. Try to find some tasks to
distract you. At some point during the day, get out in the open air and
take a walk, preferably through a park and near water, if possible. You'll
get the endorphins going and lift your spirits considerably.
7.
Virgo - 28 August 2022
Someone close to you might be uncharacteristically silent today, Virgo.
Something is bothering them terribly, and they don't seem to want to talk
about it. You're willing to listen or help, but don't try to coax your friend
into sharing. Use your intuition to sense what's going on and do what you
can to alleviate the situation. Your efforts won't go unnoticed or
unappreciated.
8.
Cancer - 28 August 2022
The need to attend to business or networking obligations disguised as
parties could get to you today, Cancer. You may have been forced to
attend too many of these recently, and now there are even more coming
up. You dread going to a place you don't want to go, eating food you hate,
talking pleasantly with people you can't stand. Decline if you can. Life's
too short.
9.
Gemini - 28 August 2022
You tend to be curious, Gemini, and you're always trying to learn more
about your many interests. But today you could be eager to research a
subject but be unable to find any information about it no matter how
many libraries or databases you explore. Don't bother with it today. You'll
only get frustrated. Watch some television. At least you'll get a few
laughs.
10.
Libra - 28 August 2022
Financial worries might come up today, Libra. You may check your bank
balance and find that you have little money. This might come as a shock,
because you thought there was plenty there. Before you panic, ask
whoever's in charge at the bank to double-check the records. It's probably
a computer error. It shouldn't take long to correct, and you'll be able to
breathe a sigh of relief.
11.
Sagittarius - 28 August 2022
Any work today could require a higher level of concentration than you
can muster, Sagittarius. You might lapse into daydreams, think about
personal matters, and feel guilty because you aren't doing what you're
supposed to be doing. On days like this it's best to focus on routine tasks
you can do automatically. That way, your mind can wander. That's the
only way you'll make it through today.
12.
Pisces - 28 August 2022
Travel of any kind might be virtually impossible today, Pisces. Airports
could be jammed, flights delayed, and planes plagued with mechanical
problems. If you're traveling by car, expect road construction and backed-
up traffic. Stay home if you can. If you must travel, take plenty of music
and books to keep you occupied while you're waiting. You're likely to go
nuts otherwise.
