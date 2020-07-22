Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
難しく考えすぎない Atomic Design リファクタリング的に実施してはいかが？ Atoms Molecules Organisms Templates Pages
Atomic DesignAtomic Design Atomic Design の ヒエラルキー Atoms １ B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ボタン ラベル etc … Molecules 2 検索文字 検索 検索機能...
AtomsAtoms ページを構成する最小粒度の単位 B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ボタン ラベル 文字 インプット ロゴ ロゴ画像 etc …
MoleculesMolecules 単一機能、単一責任をもったまとまり B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 検索文字 検索 検索機能 ブログカード → インプット（Atoms）＋ボタン（Atoms） → 画像（Atoms）＋ラ...
OrganismsOrganisms 複数の Atoms / Molecules / 他のOrganisms で構成される B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ヘッダーサイドメニュー → ボタン（Atoms）  ＋ボタン（Ato...
TemplatesTemplates ページのデザインのみを表現したもの B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 一覧テンプレート 画像 記事タイトル テキスト 画像 記事タイトル テキスト Label etc … 様々な • At...
PagesPages 実際のページ B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 仕事一覧ページ etc … プライベート一覧ページ
【現場の声】 はじめから 管理の指針があれば 苦労せんのだよ
あきらめないで…
Templates←PaTemplates←Pages 共通化 B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 仕事一覧ページ プライベート一覧ページ Pages ５ 画像 記事タイトル テキスト 画像 記事タイトル テキスト Label ...
Organisms←TeOrganisms←Templates 共通化 B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 一覧テンプレート •自己紹介 •ブログ記事 •プライバシーポリシー Templates ４ 無理なくリファクタリング 抜...
ただの 共通化 リファクタリング じゃないか
Atomic DesignAtomic Designへの登り方イメージ Atoms １ B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ボタン ラベル etc … Molecules 2 検索文字 検索 検索機能 ブログカード Organi...
Molecules どの範囲でもって 「単一機能」とする？
Organisms 他のOrganismsの包含 が可能で管理が煩雑に
© 2020 Yuto Hongo チームで話そう（雑
© 2020 Yuto Hongo HP Twitter Qiita GitHub YouTube hongo.dev h0ng0yut0 h0ng0yut0 h0ng0yut0 Channel Link Web版はこちら
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

難しく考えない Atomic design （既存への導入はリファクタリングのように）

46 views

Published on

Atomic design（アトミック・デザイン）の基礎を簡単に紹介した際のスライド

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

難しく考えない Atomic design （既存への導入はリファクタリングのように）

  1. 1. 難しく考えすぎない Atomic Design リファクタリング的に実施してはいかが？ Atoms Molecules Organisms Templates Pages
  2. 2. Atomic DesignAtomic Design Atomic Design の ヒエラルキー Atoms １ B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ボタン ラベル etc … Molecules 2 検索文字 検索 検索機能 ブログカード Organisms 3 etc … ヘッダー サイドメニュー etc … Templates ４ 一覧テンプレート Pages ５ 仕事ブログ一覧 etc … etc …
  3. 3. AtomsAtoms ページを構成する最小粒度の単位 B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ボタン ラベル 文字 インプット ロゴ ロゴ画像 etc …
  4. 4. MoleculesMolecules 単一機能、単一責任をもったまとまり B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 検索文字 検索 検索機能 ブログカード → インプット（Atoms）＋ボタン（Atoms） → 画像（Atoms）＋ラベル（Atoms）＋テキスト（Atoms） etc …
  5. 5. OrganismsOrganisms 複数の Atoms / Molecules / 他のOrganisms で構成される B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ヘッダーサイドメニュー → ボタン（Atoms）  ＋ボタン（Atoms）… → ボタン（Atoms）  ＋ハンバーガー画像（Atoms）  ＋サイドメニュー（Organisms） etc …
  6. 6. TemplatesTemplates ページのデザインのみを表現したもの B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 一覧テンプレート 画像 記事タイトル テキスト 画像 記事タイトル テキスト Label etc … 様々な • Atoms • Molecules • Organisms で構成されている
  7. 7. PagesPages 実際のページ B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 仕事一覧ページ etc … プライベート一覧ページ
  8. 8. 【現場の声】 はじめから 管理の指針があれば 苦労せんのだよ
  9. 9. あきらめないで…
  10. 10. Templates←PaTemplates←Pages 共通化 B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 仕事一覧ページ プライベート一覧ページ Pages ５ 画像 記事タイトル テキスト 画像 記事タイトル テキスト Label 抜出 一覧テンプレート Templates ４ 無理なくリファクタリング 横展開 ひとつ 共通化が 終わったら、 無理なく デプロイ！
  11. 11. Organisms←TeOrganisms←Templates 共通化 B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo 一覧テンプレート •自己紹介 •ブログ記事 •プライバシーポリシー Templates ４ 無理なくリファクタリング 抜出 ヘッダー 横展開 Organisms 3 ひとつ 共通化が 終わったら、 無理なく デプロイ！
  12. 12. ただの 共通化 リファクタリング じゃないか
  13. 13. Atomic DesignAtomic Designへの登り方イメージ Atoms １ B l o g © 2020 Yuto Hongo ボタン ラベル etc … Molecules 2 検索文字 検索 検索機能 ブログカード Organisms 3 etc … ヘッダー サイドメニュー etc … Templates ４ 一覧テンプレート Pages ５ 仕事ブログ一覧 プライベート ブログ一覧 etc … ○○ページ ✗✗ページ 粒度を細かい単位へ 適応範囲を広くしていく
  14. 14. Molecules どの範囲でもって 「単一機能」とする？
  15. 15. Organisms 他のOrganismsの包含 が可能で管理が煩雑に
  16. 16. © 2020 Yuto Hongo チームで話そう（雑
  17. 17. © 2020 Yuto Hongo HP Twitter Qiita GitHub YouTube hongo.dev h0ng0yut0 h0ng0yut0 h0ng0yut0 Channel Link Web版はこちら

×