RISC-V の現況と Esperanto Technologies のアプローチ

RISC-V の現況と Esperanto Technologies のアプローチ Yutaka Yasuda, Kyoto Sangyo University
まず RISC-V のこと
RISC-V : オープンな ISA を求めて • Berkeley の研究から • ISA - Instruction Set Architecture • x86, ARM などは独占的（プロプライエタリ）なビジネスモデル • オープン・利...
RISC-V ISA （超）概要 • Base Integer ISA 整数レジスタ32本（0番はゼロ固定） load, store, and/or/xor, add, sub, compare, branch, jump, nop 程度 • ...
Standard Extensions Functionality Version M Integer Multiplication and Division 2.0 A Atomic Instructions 2.0 F Single-Pre...
DSA のためです！ Domain Speciﬁc Architecture Non-Standard Extension は何のため？
The future of computing: a conversation with John Hennessy (Google I/O '18)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Azt8Nc-mtKM
（いわゆる post Mooreʼs law のおはなしです）
これこれ
そこで TPU なわけですよ
でも TPU (=DSA part) だけじゃ動かないんだな “グーグルが外販するAI向け半導体｢Edge TPU｣の全貌：Google Cloud Next ʼ18” 笠原 ⼀輝, Business Insider Japan, Jul. 2...
ARM core を die 上に同居させるか否か。それが問題だ。 • CPU と DSA パートとの結合度合いによるだろう もし密な結合を求めてダイ上に同居させるとかなり⾼額 • しかし独⾃コントローラを⼊れると toolchain の整備、...
デザイン⾃由度は⾼い、と。 でも作るのって⼤変じゃん？
SiFiveの挑戦 https://www.siﬁve.com/
“WebでSoC設計” https://www.siﬁve.com/
https://www.siﬁve.com/
https://www.siﬁve.com/
まだ preview status 押せたらどのくらい時間かかるのかなあ･･･ https://www.siﬁve.com/
ここはまあわかる ここまでもわかる これすごくない？ 量産まで前払い不要 https://www.siﬁve.com/
SiFive ⾃⾝による実装 • FE310 - Freedom Everywhere TSMC 180nm, 320MHz+, RV32I+ (Fなし) Arduino/Raspberry Pi 的な I/O つき HiFive1 - $59...
他にもチップはある：WD がプロセッサを発表 • RISC-V SweRV Core (32bit, 9 stages pipeline, 28nm, 1.8GHz) を発表 RISC-V によるシステムのキャッシュコヒーレンシを解決するネット...
NXP も作ってたりして • VEGABoard として配っていた（今も⽶国内無料？） • RV32IMC の超低消費電⼒プロセッサ • なんと Quad Core、でも 48MHz とか • Cortex-M4F for App + RISC...
Dec. 2018, RISC-V Summit, Santa Clara での状況報告 • “中国は現在、数百種類のRISC-V SoCや数⼗種類のコアの開発を進めているようだ” • “Microsemi は 5 core complex を...
それ以外の動き • nVIDIAがRISC-Vを内部コントローラに使っていくと発表（2017.5） • ARM が Cortex-M の IP を Xilinx 向けに無償提供 (2018.10) • MIPS が 32/64bit ISA を...
さて
Esperanto Technologies • 2014, founded by David Ditzel 1980 “The Case for Reduced Instruction Set Computer”,  David Patter...
Maxion(s) + Minions • Maxion - RISC-V 最⾼のシングルスレッド性能 64K L1, 4M L2, deep pipelines, Out of Order, branch prediction, etc. w...
汎⽤プロセッサによる AI アプローチ • “Other companies are proposing special purpose hardware for ML using proprietary instruction sets.” ...
世界はソフトウェアで出来てるんだぜ Software Toolchain!!!!
source: SiFive presentation at RISC-V Workshop in Barselona, 2018 May https://content.riscv.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05...
Software Status of RISC-V • Linux Kernel - 4.15 Merged • Zephyr RTOS - Upstreaming status done • GCC - Upstream as of 7.1 ...
この空気感、覚えてるよ僕。
キミは 1994-9 頃のあの Linux を覚えているか？ • 1993 カーネル開発者100⼈超え・Slackware ⽣まれる • 1994 kernel 1.0 released. RedHat, SuSE 現る • 1995 Apac...
漠然とした私の印象・気分 • 2018/3 の訪問 “最初の半年給料なし。それからでも半分 くらい。” • 2018/10 の RISC-V Day Tokyo いろんな⼈が来てた • 懐かしい熱量を感じる 爆発前夜の空気感
まとめ：汎⽤プロセッサによる AI エンジンというアプローチ • 「専⽤プロセッサとの性能差が⼩さいなら汎⽤の⽅が良いよね」 ソフトウェア（ツールチェイン）のエコシステムが期待できる だって専⽤プロセッサ良いけど処理系・設計ツール・デバッガとか...
Me & David Ditzel 2018. Oct., RISC-V Day Tokyo2018 Mar. visiting Esperanto 2004 Jan. visiting Transmeta  (see; Software De...
2019/2/2 の FPGA Extreme で話した RISC-V に関する概説。当日は AI 専用設計ハードウェア関連のテーマが多かったので、それと対照しやすい部分を重点的に取り上げた。

