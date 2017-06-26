አምላክ - ፈጣሪ Yury Fontão Vieira በ ተፃፈ. በ ሁለት ሺህ አሥራ ሰባት ሰኔ ይህ ሃያ አምስተኛ ቀን.
ሠላም! እኔ Yury Fontão Vieira ዩኒቨርሲቲ ማዕከል በሰሜን / ማእረግ አቀፍ ዩኒቨርሲቲዎች ከ አቀፍ ግንኙነት ውስጥ የብራዚል, በአካውንቲንግ. yfontaovieira@gmail.com
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ ይህም የእርሱ አመለካከቴ እና ቅድመ ተፈላጊዎች ለማርካት የሚያስችል በቂ ማስረጃ የለም አልነበረም; ምክንያቱም የሰው ዘር ብቻ, የአጋጣሚ ነገር ሆኖ ብዙ የአስተዋይነት በኩል መ...
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ ,, አይደለም ናርሲሲዝም: ነገር ግን በእግዚአብሔር ዘንድ ትሕትናን ፈቃዱን በማድረግ ፈጣሪ መልክ እና አምሳያ ሆነ ይህም ፈጣሪ እና እኛ - መጽሐፍ ቅዱስ, ወይም ይልቅ መናገር...
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ በሰው ገነት ውስጥ መኖር አይፈልግም ሁሉ በኋላ ቅሬታ የላቸውም ነበር ጥሩነት ውስጥ, ጸጋ እና የእግዚአብሔር ሙሉ ምሕረት, ፍጹም ውስጥ እየተፈጠረ? . ዛሬ እኛ ገነት, እኔ እ...
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ የሰው ሳይንስ ጋር የሰው አንዳንድ ጥቅሞች ወደፊት ይገሰግስ የሚያዩት ጊዜና modernity ውስጥ, በኅብረተሰቡ ውስጥ ያለን ህይወት እየተቀየረ መሆኑን ውስጥ ወሳኝ የነበሩ ግኝ...
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ ሕይወት, የሕይወት የእግዚአብሔር ምሥጢር ነው, እርሱ ብቻ, በዘፍጥረት ምዕራፍ መጽሐፍ እንዲህ ይላል በተለይ ምን ሕይወት ተአምር, ያልቀረበ ምንም ሳይንሳዊ ቀመር በአእምሯችን ...
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ ፈጣሪ - እግዚአብሔር ሁሉን ቻይ በዙሪያችን ያለውን ሁሉ የፈጠረው. ምን አለን እኛን ለማስተካከል? እግዚአብሔር ምሳሌ በመሆን ያለውን እውነታ የእኛ ፈጣሪ ኃይል ምን ያህል ስፋ...
“ይህን መልዕክት ወደውታል በአጋጣሚ ከሆነ, ይህንን መልዕክት መቀበል ደስተኛ ይሆናል የማበረታቻ ቃላት የሚያስፈልጋቸው ሌሎች ሰዎች ማንበብ እንደ አጽናኝ ቃላት የሚያስፈልጋቸው ማስታወስ ለማን ሰ...
አምላክ - ፈጣሪ (በአረማይክ ስሪት)

Published on

ይህ, ቤተሰብዎ እና ሁሉንም የእርስዎን ፕሮጀክቶች, ኢየሱስ ክሪስቶ ለእኛ ሁሉ ይወዳል እናውቃለን, እግዚአብሔር ይባርካችሁ ዘንድ: እናንተ የሚሆን ልዩ መልዕክት ነው በዚህ ስላይድ ትዕይንት ውስጥ በተካተቱ ቃላት ማንበብ እናንተ ለእርሱ በጣም አስፈላጊ ነው.

Published in: Spiritual
  9. 9. “ይህን መልዕክት ወደውታል በአጋጣሚ ከሆነ, ይህንን መልዕክት መቀበል ደስተኛ ይሆናል የማበረታቻ ቃላት የሚያስፈልጋቸው ሌሎች ሰዎች ማንበብ እንደ አጽናኝ ቃላት የሚያስፈልጋቸው ማስታወስ ለማን ሰዎች እባክህ ላክ. አንድ ትልቅ ማቀፍ, እግዚአብሔር ይባርክህ እና ለዘላለም ዛሬ ሁላችንም ለመጠበቅ እና!

