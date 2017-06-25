God - the Creator Written by Yury Fontão Vieira. On the twenty-fifth day of June in the year two thousand and seventeen.
Hello! I am Yury Fontão Vieira Brazilian, BA in International Relations from the University Center North / Laureate Intern...
God - the Creator The human being alone has the full conviction that through rationality he can trust or distrust somethin...
God - the Creator The Bible, or rather, saying to the Holy Scriptures, brings a narrative of the magnificent story of God ...
God – the Creator The human being created in perfection, in the goodness, in the grace and full mercy of God would not hav...
God - the Criator Human science brings in itself some benefits to humanity, discoveries that were essential insofar as our...
God- the Criator Life is a mystery of God, kept secret, only he has the knowledge of what is in our mind and in our heart,...
God - the Criator The Creator - God, the Almighty created everything around us. What do we have to fix in ourselves? Has b...
“If you have liked this message, please send it to people who remember that they need comforting words, just as you read t...
God - the Criator (English version)

