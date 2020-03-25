La quimica enel cuerpo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
biomoleculas

  1. 1. Química La química en mi cuerpo Docente: Yuridia Edwiges Grijalva Mungarro Aprendizaje esperado: identificar componentes químicos importantes (carbohidratos, lípidos, proteínas, ADN), que participan en la estructura y función del cuerpo humano.
  2. 2. • Todos los trabajos se deberán elaborar en el cuaderno y libro. • Tómale fotografía y envíalos por correo electrónico duvi_pupis@Hotmail.com
  3. 3. R2: Trabajo diagnostico Son tus propias respuesta es una actividad diagnostica.
  4. 4. R3: Preguntas generales • ¿Qué son biomoléculas? • ¿Cuáles son los bioelementos mas abundantes? • ¿Cuáles son los elementos en menor proporción? • ¿Qué explica la teoría de Oparin? • ¿Cuáles son las biomoléculas mas abundantes en la naturaleza? • ¿químicamente como esta formado el carbohidrato? • Dibuja un carbohidrato Pregunta y respuesta en tu cuaderno apóyate con el libro pagina: 160-172 Las respuestas están en el libro no internet.
  5. 5. • ¿Dónde lo encuentro en vida cotidiana y que es almidón? • ¿Dónde lo encuentro en vida cotidiana y que es celulosa? • ¿De que están compuestos los lípidos? • ¿Cuáles son los lípidos mas importantes? • ¿Dónde se encuentran los lípidos? • ¿Por qué es importante, los lípido en el cerebro? • ¿En que son solubles los lípidos? • ¿Qué son las proteínas? • ¿Cuáles son las funciones de las proteínas?
  6. 6. • ¿Qué son los aminoácidos esenciales? • ¿Qué son los aminoácidos no esenciales? • ¿Las aminoácidos se representan con tres letras? • ¿Que es desnaturalización? • Dibuja las 4 estructuras de proteínas. •
  7. 7. R4: Preguntas de la pagina: 164-165 Pregunta y respuesta en tu cuaderno investiga en internet.
  8. 8. R5: Palabra clave • Formula de carbohidrato:______ • Clasificación de carbohidrato: _______ y________ • Aeróbico: __________ • Para que el cuerpo obtenga energía a partir de lactosa, en el intestino delgado se produce una enzima llamada: _________ • La convierte en dos monosacárido: ________ y ________ • Lactosa: ________ • Enzima: _________ • Lípidos:__________ • Grasas:_______ Palabra clave realízalo en tu cuaderno apóyate con el libro pagina: 160-172 Las respuestas están en el libro.
  9. 9. • Acido linoleico:___________ • Acido palmítico:__________ • Aceite de origen animal:_________ • Aceite de origen vegetal:_________ • Aceite no comestibles:__________ • Las grasas y aceite:__________ • Son lípidos insolubles en agua:_______ • Emulsificante:________ • Saliva:_______
  10. 10. • Hemoglobina:____________ • Aminoácidos:____________ • Albumina:_______________
  11. 11. R6: A completa tu cuadro sinóptico ¿Qué es cada biomolécula? Apóyate en el libro pagina 160-172
  12. 12. R7: Carbohidratos Investiga en internet
  13. 13. R8: Elabora una línea de tiempo • Elabora una línea del tiempo de la pagina: 172-173. en tu cuaderno ADN

