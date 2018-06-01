-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Do Crocs Kiss? Do crocs cry? Do crocs clap? All I know is crocs go SNAP! This board book, with fun text and colourful illustrations, features adorable lions, tigers and bears, as well as the snappy title reptile and other favourite creatures. It is suitable for children aged 3 years and up. Full description
Author : Salina Yoon
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Salina Yoon ( 9? )
Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1402789556
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment