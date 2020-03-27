0313 word press-meetup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WordPress 網站的類型 靜態網站 動態網站
大部分是靜態網站 • 部落格網站 • 小型企業形象網站 • 小量文章的新聞網站 • 個人攝影等等網站
高動態網站 電子商務 (WooCommerce 或 Easy Digital Downloads) 社群會員 論壇型態 (bbPress 或 BuddyPress) 學習管理系統 (LMS)
何謂動態網站 • 是指這些 WordPress 網站上的數據 經常變 動 • 伺服器的資料庫每隔幾分鐘甚至每秒就變 動一次 • 意味著並非所有對伺服器的請求都可以直 接從快取中得到資料，並且需要伺服器資源 和資料庫快速查詢。
動態網站的問題 • 具有 大量的客戶端訪問者和活動 • 在一般的靜態 WordPress 網站上，訪問者可能會 停留 5 到 10 分鐘，直到他們找到所需的東西 • 動態網站上，情況恰恰相反，訪客通常會來到該網 站與某物或某人互動，如果他們正在...
在效能方面，您不能將所有 WordPress 網站都一視同仁，靜 態和高度動態的站點是兩個截 然不同的野獸 !
選擇高性能 WordPress 主機商
主機架構
選擇離您的訪客最近的伺服器 網絡延遲 TTFB
• 在 Google Analytics 中檢查訪問者的地理位 置 • 檢查電子商務數據 • 延遲測試 – http://www.gcping.com/ – http://www.cloudping.info/ – http://www.azu...
減少延遲和 TTFB 的其他方法 • 網站快取 • CDN • HTTP / 2 • 減少外部 HTTP 的請求數 • DNS
SFTP 速度和 WordPress 控制台速度 • 您的訪客和客戶應該始終是您的首要任務 • 但是許多人都忽略了 SFTP / WP 控制台這 一部分 • 後台緩慢因素是會影響您的日常工作
高級 DNS 比免費 DNS 更好 • DNS (域名系統的縮寫) 這是網路環境中最 常見但仍被誤解的工具之一 • 簡而言之，DNS 通過將域名與實際的 Web 伺服器連接來幫助引導 Internet 上的流量 • 它接受人性化的請求 (例如：...
DNS 檢查工具 • SolveDNS / DNSPerf 速度測試的工具來檢 查 DNS 查詢時間 – http://www.solvedns.com/dnsspeedtest/ – https://www.dnsperf.com/
• 停機時間對 DNS 提供商是否有多大的影響? 答案 是肯定的，也可能不是。 • 通常 DNS 使用 DNS 記錄上的生存時間 (TTL) 與 ISP 快取在一起，因此，如果 DNS 提供程序關閉了 10 分鐘，您很可能不會注意到任何事情；但...
Published on

2020/03/13 WordPress Taoyuan City meetup

Published in: Internet
