Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [RE...
Book details Author : Jessica Freedman MD Pages : 194 pages Publisher : MedEdits Publishing 2013-11-20 Language : English ...
Description this book The competition to get a residency is fierce. In 2013, more than 34,000 residency applicants compete...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Download Free How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEd...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ]

10 views

Published on

This books ( How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] ) Made by Jessica Freedman MD
About Books
The competition to get a residency is fierce. In 2013, more than 34,000 residency applicants competed for only 26,392 positions. What can you do to make yourself a more competitive applicant? How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant is a concise and straightforward guide which is perfect for the busy medical student and residency applicant. This book, chock-full of useful tips you can start using during your first year of medical school, aims to demystify the residency admissions process. In this book, you will find easy to follow answers to all of your questions: What should you do to distinguish yourself as a residency applicant How important are extracurricular activities? Which specialties are most competitive? How important are audition electives? Who should write your letters of reference? How do you approach the personal statement and application? How do you show interest in programs? And more.... Written by a former residency admissions officer who has helped hundreds of residency applicants, from a variety of backgrounds, match in to competitive residency programs and specialties, this guide will become an invaluable and go-to resource as you navigate the residency admissions process. Good luck!
To Download Please Click https://bakolbook.blogspot.fr/?book=0983129142

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ]

  1. 1. How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ]
  2. 2. Book details Author : Jessica Freedman MD Pages : 194 pages Publisher : MedEdits Publishing 2013-11-20 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0983129142 ISBN-13 : 9780983129141
  3. 3. Description this book The competition to get a residency is fierce. In 2013, more than 34,000 residency applicants competed for only 26,392 positions. What can you do to make yourself a more competitive applicant? How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant is a concise and straightforward guide which is perfect for the busy medical student and residency applicant. This book, chock-full of useful tips you can start using during your first year of medical school, aims to demystify the residency admissions process. In this book, you will find easy to follow answers to all of your questions: What should you do to distinguish yourself as a residency applicant How important are extracurricular activities? Which specialties are most competitive? How important are audition electives? Who should write your letters of reference? How do you approach the personal statement and application? How do you show interest in programs? And more.... Written by a former residency admissions officer who has helped hundreds of residency applicants, from a variety of backgrounds, match in to competitive residency programs and specialties, this guide will become an invaluable and go-to resource as you navigate the residency admissions process. Good luck!How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] The competition to get a residency is fierce. In 2013, more than 34,000 residency applicants competed for only 26,392 positions. What can you do to make yourself a more competitive applicant? How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant is a concise and straightforward guide which is perfect for the busy medical student and residency applicant. This book, chock-full of useful tips you can start using during your first year of medical school, aims to demystify the residency admissions process. In this book, you will find easy to follow answers to all of your questions: What should you do to distinguish yourself as a residency applicant How important are extracurricular activities? Which specialties are most competitive? How important are audition electives? Who should write your letters of reference? How do you approach the personal statement and application? How do you show interest in programs? And more.... Written by a former residency admissions officer who has helped hundreds of residency applicants, from a variety of backgrounds, match in to competitive residency programs and specialties, this guide will become an invaluable and go-to resource as you navigate the residency admissions process. Good luck! https://bakolbook.blogspot.fr/?book=0983129142 Read How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] News, Best For How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] , Best Books How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] by Jessica Freedman MD , Download is Easy How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] , Free Books Download How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] , Read How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] PDF files, Read Online How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] E-Books, E-Books Read How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] Full, Best Selling Books How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] , News Books How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] Full, Easy Download Without Complicated How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] , How to download How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] News, Free Download How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] by Jessica Freedman MD
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Download Free How To Be an All-Star Residency Match Applicant: From the First Year of Medical School to Match Day. A MedEdits Guide. [READ] Complete Click Below Click this link : https://bakolbook.blogspot.fr/?book=0983129142 if you want to download this book OR

×