©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. TPNet: Trajectory Proposal Network for Motion Prediction 第三回 全日本コンピュータビジョン勉強会（後編） 20...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 1 自己紹介 名前: 篠原 祐真 (Twitter: yumash3) 所属: SenseTime Japan @東京 興味: CV全般, NLP勉強中
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 2 論文情報
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 3 概要  自動運転向けの歩行者と四輪の行動予測をする2ステージ手法を提案 o ステージ1: 候補軌跡の生成 o ステージ2: 候補軌跡の絞り込みと補正  交通ルー...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 4 先行研究は大きく2種類  古典的手法 o キネマティクスを用いたモデルやカルマンフィルタベースのモデルなど o 入力ノイズに弱く、頑健にしようとすると反応性能が悪...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 5 先行研究を踏まえて  古典的手法 o キネマティクスを用いたモデルやカルマンフィルタベースのモデルが多い o 入力ノイズに弱く、頑健にしようとすると反応性能が悪く...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 6 提案手法: 全体像 𝑝 𝑜𝑏𝑠: 対象物体の過去位置 𝑟𝑇 𝑜𝑏𝑠 : (option) 対象物体周辺の道路情報（車線や歩道）を含む鳥瞰図
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 7 提案手法: 全体像 𝑝 𝑜𝑏𝑠: 対象物体の過去位置 𝑟𝑇 𝑜𝑏𝑠 : (option) 対象物体周辺の道路情報（車線や歩道）を含む鳥瞰図 終点位置を推定 終点位置...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 8 First Stage: 終点位置の推定（地図情報がない場合） 1. すべての入力情報はCNNで特徴抽出 o ApolloScape[1]: 過去3秒間、0.5秒間...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 9 First Stage: 終点位置の推定（地図情報がある場合）  地図情報、正確には基準線 (reference line) がある 場合は基準線上に終点があると...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 10 First Stage: 候補軌跡の生成  過去位置と推定した終点に対してカーブフィッティング o シンプルかつ少ないパラメータで軌跡表現が可能 o 実際には2...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 11 Second Stage: 候補軌跡の絞り込みと補正  候補軌跡達の絞り込み o ネットワークで各軌跡をクラス分類 • 図中の “classification”...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 12 Second Stage: 事前知識による候補軌跡の再スコアリング  地図がある場合の処理  各候補軌跡について、非移動可能領域にある点の 割合でクラス分類の...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 13 提案手法: 全体像（再掲） 𝑝 𝑜𝑏𝑠: 対象物体の過去位置 𝑟𝑇 𝑜𝑏𝑠 : (option) 対象物体周辺の道路情報（車線や歩道）を含む鳥瞰図 終点位置を推定...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 14 定量評価 ADE: Average Displacement Error FDE: Final Displacement Error WSADE: Weighte...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 15 定性評価 Argoverseでの結果 初期終点は間違えたが、 ステージ2でうまく補正 できている 左折/右折/直進をきちんと 表現可能 （斜め前などはなし） 基本...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 16 デモ動画 Argoverseでの結果
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 17 今後の課題  ウインカーや信号などの知識導入  SafetyとDiversityのトレードオフの扱い方の向上 o 安全で一般的な軌跡予測と、（危険な軌跡も含む...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 18 まとめ  自動運転向けの歩行者と四輪の行動予測をするTPNetをご紹介  特徴 o 2ステージ制で、事前知識の導入が容易 • ステージ1: 候補軌跡の生成 •...
©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 19 おわりに SenseTime Japan ではインターン募集しています 興味ある方はこちらまで: recruit@sensetime.jp
TPNet: Trajectory Proposal Network for Motion Prediction

  1. 1. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. TPNet: Trajectory Proposal Network for Motion Prediction 第三回 全日本コンピュータビジョン勉強会（後編） 2020年7月18日 @yumash3
  2. 2. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 1 自己紹介 名前: 篠原 祐真 (Twitter: yumash3) 所属: SenseTime Japan @東京 興味: CV全般, NLP勉強中
  3. 3. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 2 論文情報
  4. 4. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 3 概要  自動運転向けの歩行者と四輪の行動予測をする2ステージ手法を提案 o ステージ1: 候補軌跡の生成 o ステージ2: 候補軌跡の絞り込みと補正  交通ルール等の事前知識を柔軟に導入できるところがポイント Argoverse での予測結果
  5. 5. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 4 先行研究は大きく2種類  古典的手法 o キネマティクスを用いたモデルやカルマンフィルタベースのモデルなど o 入力ノイズに弱く、頑健にしようとすると反応性能が悪くなる  End-to-End DNN o End-to-end で直接将来位置を予測 o ヒートマップを出力する場合が多い • ヒートマップの分布が広がる場合、適切な軌跡を決めづらい（直進、右折で分布が広がる時など） o 道路情報を入力しても、交通ルールや物理的制約をモデルに保障させるのは難しい Image from [1] N. Djuric, et al., Uncertainty-aware Short-term Motion Prediction of Traffic Actors for Autonomous Driving, WACV, 2020.
  6. 6. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 5 先行研究を踏まえて  古典的手法 o キネマティクスを用いたモデルやカルマンフィルタベースのモデルが多い o 入力ノイズに弱く、頑健にしようとすると反応性能が悪くなる  End-to-End DNN o End-to-end で直接将来位置を予測 o ヒートマップを出力する場合が多い • ヒートマップの分布が広がる場合、適切な軌跡を決めづらい（直進、右折で分布が広がる時など） o 道路情報を入力しても、交通ルールや物理的制約をモデルに保障させるのは難しい Image from [1] N. Djuric, et al., Uncertainty-aware Short-term Motion Prediction of Traffic Actors for Autonomous Driving, WACV, 2020. 学習ベースモデルでノイズ に頑健&反応性能高い モデル作れないか ヒートマップではなく軌跡 の線を出力する 制約を明示的に扱えるような 枠組みにする。 制約の変更に柔軟な枠組み にもしたい。
  7. 7. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 6 提案手法: 全体像 𝑝 𝑜𝑏𝑠: 対象物体の過去位置 𝑟𝑇 𝑜𝑏𝑠 : (option) 対象物体周辺の道路情報（車線や歩道）を含む鳥瞰図
  8. 8. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 7 提案手法: 全体像 𝑝 𝑜𝑏𝑠: 対象物体の過去位置 𝑟𝑇 𝑜𝑏𝑠 : (option) 対象物体周辺の道路情報（車線や歩道）を含む鳥瞰図 終点位置を推定 終点位置から 候補軌跡を生成 候補軌跡を絞り込み /補正して予測軌跡 を決定
  9. 9. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 8 First Stage: 終点位置の推定（地図情報がない場合） 1. すべての入力情報はCNNで特徴抽出 o ApolloScape[1]: 過去3秒間、0.5秒間隔で入力 • 対象クラス: vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist o Argoparse[2]: 過去2秒間、0.1秒間隔で入力 • 対象クラス: vehicle o 様々な入力に対応できるようCNNを使用 o マップ情報は任意 2. 全結合ネットで終点位置推定（右図の×） 1. ApolloScape: 将来3秒後の位置を推定 2. Argoparse: 将来3秒後の位置を推定 [1] M F. Chang , et al., Argoverse: 3d tracking and forecasting with rich maps, CVPR, 2019. [2] Y. Ma, et al., Trafficpredict: Trajectory prediction for heterogeneous traffic-agents, AAAI, 2019.
  10. 10. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 9 First Stage: 終点位置の推定（地図情報がある場合）  地図情報、正確には基準線 (reference line) がある 場合は基準線上に終点があるとして推定 o 多くの車は基準線に沿った動きをするため  Argoverse[1] では基準線の提供あり [1] M F. Chang , et al., Argoverse: 3d tracking and forecasting with rich maps, CVPR, 2019. [2] Y. Ma, et al., Trafficpredict: Trajectory prediction for heterogeneous traffic-agents, AAAI, 2019.
  11. 11. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 10 First Stage: 候補軌跡の生成  過去位置と推定した終点に対してカーブフィッティング o シンプルかつ少ないパラメータで軌跡表現が可能 o 実際には2次元のカーブフィッティング  多様な候補軌跡を生成するためのハイパラ o Grid size: 6x6 [m] o Interval: 1 [m] o 距離変数 𝛾: [-2, -1, 0, 1, 2] [m]
  12. 12. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 11 Second Stage: 候補軌跡の絞り込みと補正  候補軌跡達の絞り込み o ネットワークで各軌跡をクラス分類 • 図中の “classification” 部分 • 予測軌跡が good/bad かの2値分類 • GTと予測軌跡が近ければ good  候補軌跡の補正 o ネットワークで軌跡の移動量を推定 • 図中の “regression” 部分 • 終点位置 (x, y) と 距離変数 𝛾 の移動量を推定  どちらのネットワークも教師ありで学習 o (右図内のネットワークは一度に学習)
  13. 13. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 12 Second Stage: 事前知識による候補軌跡の再スコアリング  地図がある場合の処理  各候補軌跡について、非移動可能領域にある点の 割合でクラス分類のスコアを減衰 非移動可能領域 移動可能領域 非移動可能領域に線 がまたがっている場合は スコアが減衰される 𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 = 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ∗ 𝑒 −𝑟2 𝜎2 𝑟: 非移動領域にある点の数の割合 𝜎: 減衰率（ハイパラ）  候補軌跡を削除するのではなく、スコアだけ減衰させること がポイント o 削除してしまうと、稀に起こる危険動作の予測ができなくなる  再スコア後、トップK個の候補軌跡を最終予測として出力  事前知識を追加する場合はここを拡張すればOK
  14. 14. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 13 提案手法: 全体像（再掲） 𝑝 𝑜𝑏𝑠: 対象物体の過去位置 𝑟𝑇 𝑜𝑏𝑠 : (option) 対象物体周辺の道路情報（車線や歩道）を含む鳥瞰図 終点位置を推定 終点位置から 候補軌跡を生成 候補軌跡を絞り込み /補正して予測軌跡 を決定
  15. 15. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 14 定量評価 ADE: Average Displacement Error FDE: Final Displacement Error WSADE: Weighted Sum of ADE WSFDE: Weighted Sum of FDE Why weighted? Because the trajectories of cars, bicyclist and pedestrians have different scales in the dataset Ped: Pedestrian Veh: Vehicle Cyc: Cyclist ApolloScapeでの結果 → Good Accuracy S-LSTM: A. Alahi, et al., Social lstm: Human trajectory prediction in crowded spaces , CVPR, 2016. S-GAN: A. Gupta, et al., Social gan: Socially acceptable tra- jectories with generative adversarial networks, CVPR, 2018. StartNet: Y. Zhu, et al., Starnet: Pedestrian trajectory prediction using deep neural network in star topology, arXiv:1906.01797, 2019
  16. 16. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 15 定性評価 Argoverseでの結果 初期終点は間違えたが、 ステージ2でうまく補正 できている 左折/右折/直進をきちんと 表現可能 （斜め前などはなし） 基本的には、 非移動領域には行かない
  17. 17. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 16 デモ動画 Argoverseでの結果
  18. 18. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 17 今後の課題  ウインカーや信号などの知識導入  SafetyとDiversityのトレードオフの扱い方の向上 o 安全で一般的な軌跡予測と、（危険な軌跡も含む）多様な軌跡予測は今はトレードオフ
  19. 19. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 18 まとめ  自動運転向けの歩行者と四輪の行動予測をするTPNetをご紹介  特徴 o 2ステージ制で、事前知識の導入が容易 • ステージ1: 候補軌跡の生成 • ステージ2: 候補軌跡の絞り込みと補正 o 入力が過去軌跡だけでも推定可能 • 地図など追加入力にも対応 o 右左折など分岐予測も表現可能  今後の可能性 o ウインカーや信号などの知識導入 o SafetyとDiversityのトレードオフの扱い方の向上
  20. 20. ©2020 SenseTime. All Rights Reserved. 19 おわりに SenseTime Japan ではインターン募集しています 興味ある方はこちらまで: recruit@sensetime.jp

