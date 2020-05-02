Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD FERM�N TORO VICERRECTORADO ACAD�MICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO PARTICIPANT...
Diagrama redaccion
Diagrama redaccion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diagrama redaccion

32 views

Published on

DIAGRAMA REDACCIÓN

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diagrama redaccion

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERM�N TORO VICERRECTORADO ACAD�MICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO PARTICIPANTE: Naime Naim, Yumana Rafaela. C.I: 18.547.044 SECCI�N: Lapso 2019/B, SAIA B REDACCI�N JUR�DICA MAYO,2020 DIAGRAMA

×