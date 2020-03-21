Cartilla juguete didactico copia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PSICOMOTRICIODAD JUEGO LUDICO CARTILLA Yuly Jasbleidi Bustos Barrera Corporaci�n Universitaria Iberoamericana Notas del Autor Yuly Jasbleidi Bustos Barrera Corporaci�n Universitaria Iberoamericana Contacto: ybustosb@ibero.edu.co Bogot�: 2020
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS EDAD: Ni�os de 4 a 6 a�os de edad _ Mostrarles a los ni�os para que sirve reciclar _ Ense�arles a reciclar utilizando diferentes recipientes de reciclaje _ Ense�arles a reconocer el uso que puede tener los objetos reciclados _ Disfrutar una bonita manualidad entre padres e hijos
  3. 3. DESCRIPCION DEL MATERIAL CARTON PALOS DE PINCHO PITILLOS FOMY PAPEL METALIZADO
  4. 4. DESCRIPCION DEL JUGUETE Carro de juguete elaborado en cart�n y colores llamativos para ni�os de 4 a 6 a�os simple y sin Objetos peque�os que se desprendan para que el ni�o pueda explorar su imaginaci�n y Aprender a reciclar con ayuda de materiales que ya no se utilicen en la casa jugando y Aprendiendo junto a su familia. Elaborado en material reciclable
  5. 5. PROCESO DE ELABORACION se dise�a el molde para el juguete Se hace dos veces el molde Se arma el esqueleto del carro
  6. 6. Dibujamos y recotamos la parte de abajo del carro La pegamos al esqueleto del carro Con dos pitillos y dos palitos de pincho colocamos las ruedas
  7. 7. Forramos la parte de abajo del carro con fomi negro Se empieza a fabricar y pegar lo de la parte de adentro del carro Hacemos y foramos los asientos del carro
  8. 8. Comenzamos a forrar completamente el carro en fomy Finalmente colocamos todos los detalles que hagan falta del carro Este es el resultado final
  9. 9. APORTE PEDAGOGICO Es una actividad muy entretenida que podemos tener con los ni�os de forma divertida tanto en El momneto de hacerlo como en el momento de jugar. Asi mismo le estamos ense�ando a Nuestros hijos a reciclar y le estamos dando un ejemplo para cuidar nuestro planeta y el medio Ambiente por medio del reciclaje reutilizando lo que tenemos en la casa.

