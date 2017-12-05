1. kisi kisi a

KISI-KISI PENULISAN SOAL PENILAIAN AKHIR SEMESTER GANJIL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017-2018 NAMA SEKOLAH : SMP ISLAMIC QON . ALOKAS...
  1. 1. KISI-KISI PENULISAN SOAL PENILAIAN AKHIR SEMESTER GANJIL TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017-2018 NAMA SEKOLAH : SMP ISLAMIC QON . ALOKASI WAKTU : 75. MENIT MATA PELAJARAN : IPA JUMLAH SOAL : 30 PG; 5 U TAHUN PELAJARAN : 2017 – 2018 PENYUSUN : Yuli Mulyaningtias, S.Pd. KELAS/SEMESTER : VII / GANJIL PENELAAH : M. Khoirul Anwar, S.Pd. PAKET SOAL : A KURIKULUM : 2013 Rev 2017 No.U rut Kompetensi Dasar Materi Indikator soal Bentuk soal No. 1. 3.1 Menerapkan konsep pengukuran berbagai besaran yang ada pada diri sendiri, makhluk hidup lain, dan benda- benda di sekitar serta pentingnya penggunaan satuan standar (baku) dalam pengukuran 4.1 Menyajikan data hasil pengukuran dengan alat ukur yang sesuai pada diri sendiri, makhluk hidup lain, dan benda-benda di sekitar dengan menggunakan satuan tak baku dan satuan baku Objek Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam dan pengamatannya  Penyelidikan IPA  Pengukuran  Satuan baku dan tak baku  Besaran Pokok dan turunan Siswa dapat menetukan satuan baku yang benar Disajikan alat ukur panjang, siswa dapat menentukan panjang pensil Disajikan tabel deskripsi besaran, siswa dapat menetukan besaran pokok PG PG PG 2. 3.2 Mengklasifikasi-kan makhluk hidup dan benda berdasarkan karakteristik yang diamati 4.2 Menyajikan hasil Klasifikasi Makhluk Hidup  Mengidentifikasi benda-benda di sekitar  Membedakan makhluk hidup dan tak hidup Disajikan gambar berbagai macam hewan, siswa dapat mengklasifikasikan ke dalam kelompok yang sejenis Disajikan kunci determinasi, siswa dapat menentukan kunci determinasi kedelai PG PG
  2. 2. pengklasifikasian makhluk hidup dan benda di lingkungan sekitar berdasarkan karakteristik yang diamati  Mengelompokkan makhluk hidup berdasarkan prinsip klasifikasi  Pengenalan Mikroskop Disajikan fakta nama ilmiah kentang, siswa dapat menentukan persamaan dan perbedaan tumbuhan tersebut Disajikan berbagai macam ciri makhluk hidup, siswa dapat menyimpulkan jenis hewan tersebut dan contoh lainnya PG Uraian 3.3 Memahami konsep campuran dan zat tunggal (unsur dan senyawa), sifat fisika dan kimia, perubahan fisika dan kimia dalam kehidupan sehari-hari 4.3 Menyajikan hasil penyelidikan atau karya tentang sifat larutan, perubahan fisika dan perubahan kimia, atau pemisahan campuran Klasifikasi Materi dan Perubahannya  Karakteristik materi, unsur, senyawa, dan campuran  Campuran dan sifat larutan asam basa  Pemisahan Campuran (filtrasi, sentrifugasi, dan kromatografi)  Pemisahan Campuran (destilasi dan sublimasi)  Sifat fisik dan sifat kimia serta perubahan fisika dan perubahan kimia Disajikan gambar berbagai macam wujud benda, siswa dapat menentukan sifat zat yang benar berdasarkan wujud zat Disajikan tabel nama zat kimia beserta lambang unsur, siswa dapat menentukan pasangan nama dan lambang unsur yang benar Disajikan tabel pengujian larutan asam basa, siswa dapat menentukan larutan yang bersifat asam Disajikan fakta percobaan tentang pemisahan campuran, siswa dapat menentukan jenis pemisahan campuran yang digunakan Disajikan data penggunaan bahan, siswa dapat menentukan jenis pemanfaatan berdasarkan sifat fisika Disajikan berbagai macam peristiwa perubahan materi, siswa dapat menentukan yang termasuk perubahan kimia Disajikan berbagai macam perubahan materi, siswa dapat mengelompokkan ke dalam perubahan fisika dan kimia PG PG PG PG PG PG Uraian 1 1 1 3.4 Memahami konsep suhu, pemuaian, kalor, perpindahan kalor, dan penerapannya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari termasuk mekanisme menjaga kestabilan suhu tubuh pada manusia dan hewan 4.4 Melakukan percobaan Suhu dan Perubahannya  Pengertian suhu dan termometer  Skala suhu I (membuat skala suhu)  Skala suhu II (skala suhu dan mengamati pemuaian)  Pemuaian Panjang, Luas, dan Volume  Pemuaian pada Zat Cair Disajikan pernyataan tentang keuntungan raksa sebagai pengisi tabung termometer, siswa dapat menentukan pernyataan yang benar Disajikan gambar pengukuran suhu menggunakan termometer celcius, siswa dapat mengkonversikan ke dalam skala Fahrenheit Siswa dapat membandingkan skala celcius dengan skala buatan Disajikan gambar transmisi listrik jarak jauh, siswa dapat menjelaskan tujuan PG PG PG PG 1 1 1 1
  3. 3. untuk menyelidiki pengaruh kalor terhadap suhu dan wujud benda serta perpindahan kalor Kalor dan Perpindahannya  Konsep kalor  Konsep hubungan kalor dan perubahan suhu benda  Konsep hubungan kalor dan perubahan zat benda  Konsep hubungan kalor dan perubahan zat benda  Perpindahan kalor dengan cara radiasi kabel dipasang kendor Disajikan gambar dua buah logam sebelum dan sesudah dipanaskan, siswa dapat menentukan kesimpulan nilai koefisien muai aluminium Disajikan gambar bimetal beserta tabel koefisien muai logam, siswa dapat menentukan gambar bimetal yang benar Siswa dapat menjelaskan indra perasa bukan pengukur suhu yang handal Disajikan gambar gelas kimia dan air dengan berbagai volume, siswa dapat menafsirkan air yang mendidih paling akhir Disajikan tabel kalor jenis berbagai logam, siswa dapat menentukan logam yang paling lama suhunya naik Disajikan grafik perubahan kalor pada wujud benda, siswa dapat menentukan grafik proses penguapan Disajikan fakta tentang peristiwa penyerapan dan pelepasan kalor dalam kehidupan, siswa dapat menjelaskan sebab akibat Disajikan benda dalam kehidupan, siswa dapat menentukan jenis perpindahan kalor yang terjadi pada benda tersebut Disajikan berbagai macam bahan, siswa dapat menentukan bahan yang merupakan isolator Siswa dapat menentukan jumlah kalor yang dilepaskan bila diketahui massa, perubahan suhu dan kalor jenis timah PG PG Uraian PG PG PG PG PG PG Uraian 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 3.5 Memahami konsep energi, berbagai sumber energi, dan perubahan bentuk energi dalam Energi dan Perubahannya  Bentuk-bentuk energi  Sumber energi  Perubahan bentuk Disajikan gambar alat, siswa dapat menentukan perubahan energi yang terjadi pada alat tersebut Disajikan lintasan gerak bola dan pernyataan yang berkaitan dengan energi PG PG 2 2
  4. 4. kehidupan sehari-hari termasuk fotosintesis 4.5. Menyajikan hasil percobaan tentang perubahan bentuk energi termasuk fotosintesis energi  Transformasi energi dalam sel dan metabolism sel  Fotosintesis  Respirasi  Pencernaan makanan potensial dan kinetik, siswa dapat menentukan pernyataan yang benar Siswa dapat mengetahui jenis sumber energi yang bisa diperbaharui Siswa dapat menentukan percobaan tentang fotosintesis yang menghasilkan oksigen (uji Ingenhousz) Disajikan gambar alat sistem pencernaan makanan pada manusia, siswa dapat menentukan jenis enzim yang dihasilkan beserta fungsinya pada bagian yang ditunjuk (lambung) Siswa dapat menentukan bahan makanan yang banyak mengandung energi paling besar Siswa dapat menentukan besarnya energi potensial bila diketahui massa, ketinggian dan gaya gravitasi bumi PG PG PG PG Uraian 2 2 2 3 Gresik, ………………….. Mengetahui, Kepala sekolah Penyusun Ubaidillah, S.T.. Yuli Mulyaningtias, S.Pd.

