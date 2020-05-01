Fallo de tutela 50001 22-04-000-2020-00141-00

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TRIBUNAL SUPERIOR DEL DISTRITO JUDICIAL VILLAVICENCIO S A L A P E N A L Magistrada Sustanciadora: PATRICIA RODRÍGUEZ TORRE...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fallo de tutela 50001 22-04-000-2020-00141-00

77 views

Published on

el fallo de tutela presentada por el Abogado Dr. Javier Mejía Arias en nombre propio y como agente oficioso de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fallo de tutela 50001 22-04-000-2020-00141-00

  1. 1. TRIBUNAL SUPERIOR DEL DISTRITO JUDICIAL VILLAVICENCIO S A L A P E N A L Magistrada Sustanciadora: PATRICIA RODRÍGUEZ TORRES. Radicación: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza y otro. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Villavicencio y otros. Decisión: Concede amparo. Aprobación: Acta No. 053. Fecha: Abril 30 de 2020. I. LA DECISIÓN. Resuelve esta Corporación la acción de tutela presentada por Javier Mejía Arias en nombre propio y como agente oficioso de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, contra el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio, el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario y el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio, por la presunta vulneración de los derechos fundamentales a la vida, salud, libertad y debido proceso. II. ANTECEDENTES. 2.1. De la solicitud de tutela. Javier Mejía Arias indicó que es abogado litigante, por lo que debe ingresar a los centros en los que se encuentran personas privadas de la libertad y ha observado que no cuentan con las medidas de bioseguridad ni la infraestructura necesarias para evitar el contagio del coronavirus (Covid- 19).
  2. 2. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 2 Adujo que, el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio fue construido para alojar mil (1.000) internos y en la actualidad alberga más de dos mil (2.000), por lo que no es posible cumplir el distanciamiento social recomendado por la Organización Mundial de la Salud y el Gobierno Nacional. Agregó que, en dicho penal han fallecido dos (2) personas, un interno que fue dejado en libertad y otro que se encontraba recluido y en su sentir, no se han adoptado medidas para afrontar la emergencia sanitaria. Señaló que agencia los derechos fundamentales de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, en razón a que se encuentra recluido en el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio y desde el quince (15) de diciembre de dos mil quince (2015), ha sido “valorado como enfermo grave” y, agregó que aquel fue condenado a la pena de siete (7) años y siete (7) meses de prisión, ha exhibido buena conducta y realiza actividades de redención de pena. Refirió que, en el caso de Camargo Almanza no se debe tener en cuenta la gravedad de la conducta por la que fue condenado y por el contrario, por favorabilidad se debe aplicar el artículo 5 de la Ley 890 de 2004, a efecto de hacer prevalecer las funciones de prevención general y especial de resocialización de la pena1 , a efecto de concederle “la libertad condicional” señalada en el artículo 64 de la Ley 599 de 200. Mencionó que, el Instituto Nacional Penitencio y Carcelario decretó la emergencia sanitaria y carcelaria, mediante Resolución No. 001144 del veintidós (22) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), por lo que al padecer Camargo Almanza de afecciones de salud y estar próximo a cumplir su condena, es procedente conceder un sustituto o subrogado penal, previa suscripción de un acta de compromiso. 1 Hizo referencia a la sentencia C-194 de 2005.
  3. 3. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 3 Advirtió que, la Procuraduría Judicial 274 de Villavicencio solicitó al Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad Villavicencio la prisión domiciliaria a favor del Camargo Almanza, sin que se hubiese pronunciado sobre el particular. Conforme lo anterior, el agente oficioso de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza solicitó al Juez constitucional ordenar a las accionadas adoptar las medidas de bioseguridad necesarias para proteger la salud de los visitantes, personal de guardia y administrativo del Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de esta ciudad. Igualmente, impetró se ordene a las accionadas conceder a Camargo Almanza la prisión domiciliaria como mecanismo sustitutivo de la prisión intramural por enfermedad grave o incompatible con la vida en reclusión, de conformidad con los artículos 362 y 471 de la Ley 600 de 2000 y 314 de la Ley 906 de 2004. Deprecó igualmente, que se ordene al Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio pronunciarse de manera urgente frente a la solicitud del delegado de la Procuraduría, pues así lo exige la emergencia sanitaria generada por la pandemia y adicionalmente, compulsar copias a dicha autoridad judicial por las “omisiones en las anotaciones del proceso 50001 60 00 000 215 00070 00”. Como medida provisional solicitó conceder a su agenciado la prisión domiciliaria, a efecto de proteger el derecho fundamental a la vida2 . En escrito separado, Javier Mejía Arias informó que el quince (15) de abril del año en curso, Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza fue diagnosticado con Covid-19 y solicitó como medida provisional que fuese trasladado al sitio hospitalario que Famisanar Eps disponga3 . 2 Escrito de tutela. 3 Escrito denominado “ampliación de medida provisional”.
  4. 4. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 4 2.2. Trámite y respuestas de los accionados. Inicialmente, correspondió la actuación al Juzgado 46 Penal del Circuito de Bogotá, que la remitió por competencia a este Tribunal, por tratarse del superior funcional del Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio4 . Esta Corporación en auto del diecisiete (17) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), admitió la acción constitucional en contra del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio y Procuraduría 275 Judicial Penal de Villavicencio; vinculó a la Presidencia de la República, Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social, Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho, Instituto Nacional de Salud, Departamento del Meta, Municipio de Villavicencio, Secretaría de Salud del Meta, Secretaría de Salud de Villavicencio, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL - 2019, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios - Uspec, la Empresa Promotora de Salud Famisanar, la Defensoría del Pueblo y el Centro de servicios de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio, a fin de lograr la integración del legítimo contradictorio y se dispuso el traslado de la demanda de tutela a los mencionados. Igualmente, esta Corporación en auto del diecisiete (17) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), accedió a la medida provisional invocada por el accionante y ordenó al Director del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio que de manera articulada con la Entidad Promotora de Salud Famisanar, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019 y las Secretarias de Salud de Villavicencio y el Meta, efectuaran el aislamiento preventivo del interno en condiciones dignas y acorde con los protocolos médicos y de seguridad carcelaria necesarios, a efecto de evitar 4 Auto del 15 de abril de 2020.
  5. 5. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 5 la propagación del virus en dicho centro carcelario, así como garantizar al accionante el acceso a elementos de bioseguridad, tales como tapabocas, y guantes, jabón, alcohol o equivalentes, así como la atención médica integral que prescriba el médico tratante para la patología de coronavirus (Covid- 19) que padece. De otro lado, se dispuso preservar los derechos fundamentales de todos los involucrados que podían ser afectados con la emergencia sanitaria que enfrenta el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio, por lo que igualmente, se ordenó al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, al Director del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019 y las Secretarías de Salud de Villavicencio y el Meta, que procedieran de manera articulada a materializar el aislamiento preventivo de los demás pacientes positivos para coronavirus (Covid-19), en las mismas condiciones y con las exigencias anteriormente señaladas respecto del accionante. Así mismo, se ordenó al Instituto Nacional de Salud agilizar la obtención de resultados de las pruebas tomadas a los reclusos y el personal que labora en el establecimiento penitenciario y carcelario de Villavicencio. Igualmente, se ordenó al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019, proveer en el menor tiempo posible los insumos necesarios para la toma de muestras a los internos y al personal que labora en el centro carcelario de Villavicencio y a la Secretaría de Salud Municipal de Villavicencio que su personal procediera sin demora a dicha toma y el envío inmediato al Instituto Nacional de Salud, que a su vez, debe agilizar la obtención de resultados. Adicionalmente, se ordenó al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, el Director del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019 y las
  6. 6. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 6 Secretarias de Salud de Villavicencio y el Meta, que de manera articulada garantizaran a los reclusos del establecimiento carcelario de Villavicencio y el personal que allí labora, la entrega de los elementos suficientes de bioseguridad, tales como tapabocas y guantes, jabón, alcohol o equivalentes que permitan minimizar el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus (Covid-19)5 . La Procuraduría 275 Judicial I Penal de Villavicencio manifestó que de acuerdo con la historia clínica de Camargo Almanza6 , tiene 52 años de edad y padece de “diabetes mellitus tipo 2 no controlada, hipertensión arterial estadio I, enfermedad arterial periférica, insuficiencia venosa de miembros inferiores, neuropatía diabética – hiperlipidemia mixta refractaria – dermatitis crónica – síndrome de intestino irritable – dispepsia – trastorno de depresión y ansiedad – hiperplasia prostática”, a quien adicionalmente, se le diagnosticó de coronavirus (Covid-19). Adujo que el trece (13) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), el recluso solicitó la prisión domiciliaria contemplada en los artículo 461 y 314 numeral 4 de la Ley 906 e 2004, a efecto de prevenir el contagio del Covid-19, que en su caso “resulta mortal” por las patologías que presenta. Indicó que el diecisiete (17) de abril del año en curso, el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio le comunicó que había concedido al accionante el aludido sustituto penal; motivo por el cual, en este aspecto se configuró hecho superado. Puntualizó que, la pretensión relacionada con el amparo del derecho a la salud del actor, así como de la demás población reclusa debe ser concedida y deprecó que se adopten de manera definitiva las órdenes impartidas en la medida provisional, a efecto de no prolongar la privación de la libertad de los internos en situación de riesgo. 5 Auto del 17 de marzo de 2020. 6 Del 5 de marzo de 2020.
  7. 7. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 7 Enfatizó que, se debe priorizar el aislamiento en un lugar con adecuadas condiciones de salud de las personas mayores de 70 años y aquellos que presenten patologías base7 . El Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio indicó que tiene a su cargo mil setecientos ochenta y un (1.781) internos con población en riesgo, esto es, mayores de sesenta (60) años, internos con diabetes, hipertensión, cáncer, sida, asma, tuberculosis, entre otras afecciones y, sus instalaciones únicamente cuentan con la capacidad para novecientos once (911) internos, por lo que el centro de reclusión presenta hacinamiento del noventa y cinco punto cinco por ciento (95.5%). Adujo que en virtud de lo anterior, en marzo del año en curso, constituyó “un plan de contingencia Covid-19 Eron Villavicencio”, en el que se establecieron tres (3) fases para evitar y manejar la propagación del virus: 1. Preparatoria, en la que inician los procedimientos para prevenir y mitigar el impacto del Covid-19; 2. Contención, en el que se establece el manejo cuando se presente un solo caso probable o sospechoso y, 3. Mitigación, para superar el nivel de los casos de contagio. Señaló que, debido a los casos positivos de Covid-19 en el centro de reclusión, puso en marcha el plan de contingencia para salvaguardar la vida de los reclusos, cuerpo de custodia, vigilancia y funcionarios administrativos. Adujo que el once (11) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), efectuó una reunión denominada “sala de análisis de riesgo”, con la Secretaría de Salud de Villavicencio y Coordinadores de ese centro de carcelario, en la que se dispuso seguir las recomendaciones del equipo de vigilancia en salud pública, en lo referente al aislamiento preventivo en pacientes “respiratorios y utilización de EPP” y en lo posible, atender a los internos al interior del penal, para lo cual cuenta por la red de apoyo de la Empresa Social del 7 Respuesta de la Procuraduría 275 Judicial I Penal de Villavicencio
  8. 8. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 8 Estado del municipio; además, puso en marcha el plan de contingencia en relación con cincuenta y seis (56) internos en asilamiento. Agregó que, el dieciocho (18) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), el laboratorio clínico Colcan hizo presencia en el establecimiento de reclusión para tomar trescientas (300) muestras a los internos. Informó que, el accionante se encuentra aislado en la celda 2, dado que el resultado de la prueba arrojó positivo para Covid-19 y corresponde a la Eps Famisanar garantizar el servicio que requiera en salud8 . Indicó que, la situación existente es alarmante por constituir un foco de infección, además debe afrontar problemas de salubridad nuevos y aunque han tratado de cumplir los lineamientos gubernamentales y del Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario para garantizar la salud de los internos y funcionarios del penal, “aún se encuentran desprovistos en varios aspectos”, situación que se “complica” con la interposición constante de acciones de tutela. Sostuvo que, su objetivo es garantizar los derechos fundamentales de Camargo Almanza y toda la población reclusa, por lo que solicitó ser desvinculado del trámite constitucional por falta de legitimación en la causa por pasiva9 . El Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio refirió que en auto del veintiocho (28) de febrero de dos mil diecisiete (2017), negó al actor la concesión de la prisión domiciliaria u hospitalaria. Estableció que en proveído del trece (13) de septiembre de dos mil diecisiete (2017), concedió el aludido sustituto penal al accionante con fundamento en el dictamen médico forense de su estado de salud que fue practicado; 8 Se encuentra afiliado en el régimen contributivo. 9 Contestación del El Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio.
  9. 9. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 9 luego, en auto del veinticuatro (24) de abril de dos mil dieciocho (2018), lo revocó, dado que en la nueva valoración médica se determinó que “en su actual condición no era posible determinar un estado grave de enfermedad”; decisión confirmada por el Juzgado fallador el siete (7) de mayo de dos mil diecinueve (2019). Adujo que en auto del diecisiete (17) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), negó el reconocimiento de la reclusión domiciliaria y hospitalaria al accionante, en razón a que el Instituto de Medicina Legal determinó que no padecía enfermedad grave y adicionalmente, en auto del veinte (20) de abril siguiente, negó la libertad condicional al accionante, sin que se interpusiera recurso alguno. Puntualizó que el trece (13) de abril del año en curso, el Procurador delegado ante ese despacho, solicitó se concediera a Camargo Almanza la prisión domiciliaria y hospitalaria conforme las previsiones contenidas en el numeral 4, del artículo 314 de la Ley 906 de 2004 y se aplicara la excepción de inconstitucionalidad frente al presupuesto fáctico de “estado de grave enfermedad”. Resaltó que, se abstuvo de resolver la anterior solicitud, debido a que en auto del diecisiete (17) de abril del año en curso, de manera oficiosa, concedió la prisión domiciliaria u hospitalaria al accionante contenida en el artículo 68 del Código Penal, no solo en virtud de su estado de salud derivado de las patologías que presenta, sino por haber resultado positivo para Covid-19; máxime que, aquel fue condenado por el delito de concierto para delinquir que fue excluido de la prisión domiciliaria transitoria contemplada en el Decreto Legislativo No.546 del catorce (14) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020). En conclusión señaló que no ha vulnerado los derechos del accionante y por ende, solicitó negar el amparo constitucional invocado10 . 10 Respuesta del Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio.
  10. 10. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 10 La Defensoría del Pueblo Regional Meta informó que el veinticinco (25) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), requirió a la Secretaría de Salud de Villavicencio y a la Dirección del Establecimiento Carcelario y Penitenciario de Villavicencio para que informaran las medidas adoptadas con los internos que padecen de Covid-19, los resultados de las pruebas realizadas, protocolos para evitar la propagación del virus y apoyos recibidos de otras entidades, entre otros aspectos. Adujo que, en virtud de los acuerdos efectuados en el Consejo de Seguridad realizado el once (11) de abril del año en curso, solicitó al Departamento del Meta, al Municipio de Villavicencio y al centro de reclusión, informar los protocolos que se aplicarán una vez las personas recobren su libertad. Refirió que el doce (12) de abril siguiente, realizó visita al penal y con base en los hallazgos presentó recomendaciones tendientes a la implementación de medidas para mitigar la emergencia sanitaria ante el Departamento del Meta, la Secretaria de Salud del Meta, el Municipio de Villavicencio, la Secretaria de Salud de Villavicencio y el Centro carcelario de Villavicencio. Puntualizó que, para continuar con la prestación del servicio de la Defensoría del Pueblo el quince (15) y dieciséis (16) de abril del año en curso, solicitó al centro carcelario que de conformidad con el artículo 15 del Decreto Legislativo 546 de 2020, remitiera las cartillas biográficas digitalizadas de los internos para proceder a su revisión y en la primera fase, priorizara los casos de internos de mayores de 60 años. Precisó que, ha realizado todas las acciones que le competen y por ende, solicitó ser desvinculado del trámite constitucional11 . El Instituto Nacional de Salud indicó que acorde con las funciones establecidas en los Decretos No. 4109 de 2001 y 2774 de 2012, no le corresponde atender las pretensiones planteadas por el accionante. 11 Respuesta de la Defensoría del Pueblo Regional Meta
  11. 11. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 11 Puntualizó que, según los “lineamentos para control, prevención y manejo de casos por Covid-19 para la población privada de la libertad en Colombia”, expedido por el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social corresponde a las empresas promotoras de salud, administradoras del régimen especial y de excepción, el Fondo de Atención en Salud y las secretarias de salud departamentales y municipales, realizar los exámenes a los internos y remitirlas al laboratorio de salud pública departamental o municipal. Agregó que posteriormente, el laboratorio de salud pública departamental o municipal debe remitir las muestras al Instituto Nacional de Salud o a los laboratorios definidos por las Secretarias de Salud. Advirtió que, su actuación consiste en el análisis de las muestras tomadas a los internos, en caso que le sean remitidas, cuyos resultados deben ser entregados por las Secretarias de Salud Departamental o municipal y finalmente, solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional12 . El Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho señaló que el Gobierno Nacional expidió el Decreto Legislativo 546 de 2020, en el que adoptó las medidas para sustituir la pena de prisión y la medida de aseguramiento de detención preventiva en establecimiento penitenciario por la prisión domiciliaria y la detención domiciliaria transitoria a las personas que se encuentran en situación de mayor vulnerabilidad frente al Covid-19, por lo que corresponde a los establecimientos carcelarios remitir los listados de los posibles beneficiarios a los Jueces competentes para analizar su concesión. Especificó que el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario han adoptado medidas de prevención y contención del Covid-19, por lo que solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional13 . 12 El Instituto Nacional de Salud. 13 Repuesta del Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho.
  12. 12. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 12 El Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, manifestó que suscribió el contrato de fiducia mercantil No. 145 del veintinueve (29) de marzo de dos mil diecinueve (2019), con la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec, a efecto de administrar los recursos del Fondo Nacional de Salud de las Personas Privadas de la Libertad destinados a celebrar los contratos necesarios para la atención integral en salud a la población reclusa a cargo del Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario; motivo por el cual, no le corresponde prestar los servicios médicos al accionante y carece de legitimación por pasiva. Adujo que, a fin de mitigar la posibilidad de contagio del Covid-19 en la población privada de la libertad, ha implementado programas de promoción y prevención, consistentes en solicitar al personal de salud realizar actividades de información, educación y comunicación a los reclusos, así como capacitar al talento humano frente a los lineamientos para la detección y manejo de la emergencia sanitaria. Refirió que, el dieciséis (16) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), informó a los contratistas que debían aplicar la “guía para el manejo de residuos generados en la atención en salud” emitida por el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social y el doce (12) de marzo siguiente, solicitó a la empresa Cleaner S.A, presentar el protocolo para el manejo del Covid-19, en relación con la asepsia del penal. Señaló que, el contratista Millenium BPO que tiene a su cargo la emisión de autorizaciones médicas, remitió el protocolo de atención de la emergencia sanitaria en el que se estipula el teletrabajo para garantizar la prestación del servicio. Agregó que, solicitó al operador reforzar el abastecimiento de los elementos de protección y medicamentos básicos para la atención de la contingencia, así como para el personal del área de sanidad y, solicitó a los proveedores cotización de alcohol y jabón de manos, debido al desabastecimiento nacional, entre otros requerimientos.
  13. 13. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 13 Puntualizó, en relación con la medida provisional que el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio efectuó un plan de contingencia, referente a la prevención, contención y mitigación del virus, en el que se contempló aislar por catorce (14) días a los internos que presenten sospecha de infección en el “pabellón de la quinta y reclusión”, para lo cual adecuaron ciento ochenta (180) camas para hospitalización intramural. Sostuvo que, a continuación el caso se reporta al Laboratorio Clínico Colcan o a la empresa promotora de salud, para la toma y procesamiento de muestras, igualmente se comunica a la Secretaria de Salud de Villavicencio y a la Regional Central del Inpec. Indicó que, entregó al centro carcelario de Villavicencio sesenta (60) batas manga larga anti-fluidos, sesenta (60) gorros desechables, trescientos (300) guantes, cuatrocientos (400) tapabocas N-95, diez mil (10.000) tapabocas anti fluidos, doscientos cincuenta y cuatro (254) antibacteriales y quinientos noventa y seis (596) jabones antibacterial, así como los medicamentos requeridos para uso exclusivo de la población privada de la libertad, pues corresponde al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelero proveer lo necesario para el cuidado de la salud del cuerpo de custodia. Manifestó que, para la toma de muestras al interior del penal contrató los servicios de la Ips Colcan14 ; además concretó que la Secretaria de Salud15 realizó la prueba al accionante y al ser positivo para Covid-19, corresponde a Famisanar Eps aplicar las medidas de aislamiento y activar los protocolos de seguimiento y atención en salud que requiera. Por lo anterior, solicitó ser desvinculado del trámite constitucional y en su lugar, vincular a la Eps Famisanar, las Secretarias de Salud del municipio de Villavicencio y el Departamento del Meta, así como a las autoridades territoriales. 14 Contrato No. 59940-1742-2017. 15 No indicó cual.
  14. 14. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 14 Igualmente, requirió ordenar al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio verificar el cumplimiento de los requisitos señalados en el cumplimiento del Decreto legislativo 546 de 200, en el caso del accionante y remitir la documentación al Juzgado ejecutor para que se pronuncie en relación con la prisión domiciliaria transitoria16 . Famisanar Eps regional Meta y Llanos Orientales indicó que Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza se encuentra activo en el régimen contributivo, empero, debe ponerse al día en los aportes a salud para no generar inconsistencias en la afiliación. Refirió que, el Laboratorio de Salud Pública de la Secretaria de Salud del Meta tomó el examen al accionante el once (11) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020) y el resultado positivo fue emitido el catorce (14) de ese mes, sin que se le hubiese reportado dicha situación. Adujo falta de legitimación en la causa por pasiva, dado que ostenta responsabilidades diferentes al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Acacías, el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario y el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio. El Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario argumentó que corresponde al Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio resolver la solicitud de prisión domiciliaria deprecada por el accionante. Puntualizó que, ante la alerta mundial por el Covid-19, emitió la Directiva 000004 de once (11) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), en la que establece las medidas sanitarias que deben ser implementadas en los centros de reclusión para disminuir el riesgo de contagio; igualmente, la Circular No. 0009, en la que imparte instrucciones a fin de prevenir, mitigar y contener el contagio y propagación del Covid-19 y reiterar las directrices a los 16 Contestación del Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019.
  15. 15. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 15 cónsules de derechos humanos en el marco de la contingencia que se presenta y luego, en oficio No. 2020 IE005 del treinta y uno (31) de marzo del año en curso, envió la guía de orientación para prevenir y manejar casos confirmados al interior de los penales. Advirtió que expidió la Circular 00016, en la que imparte las instrucciones para realizar los traslados de los internos, al igual que recibir personas provenientes de estaciones de policía y unidades de reacción inmediatas. Señaló que, en atención al Decreto No. 546 de 2020, las áreas jurídicas de los establecimientos carcelarios deben entregar la documentación a los Jueces de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad relacionada con las personas privadas de la libertad que serán beneficiadas con dichas medidas, a efecto de descongestionar los centros de reclusión. En relación con la medida provisional señaló que solicitó al penal de Villavicencio que de manera articulada con Famisanar Eps, adoptara las medidas necesarias para aislar al accionante acorde con los protocolos médicos, en razón a que corresponde a la referida empresa promotora de salud entregar los elementos de bioseguridad. Indicó que, a través de la Subdirección de Talento Humano – Grupo de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo, adelantan trámites para asignar directamente al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio presupuesto para comprar elementos de bioseguridad y que el veinticinco (25) de marzo del año en curso, envió al penal de Villavicencio mil quinientos (1500) tapabocas convencionales y mil quinientos (1500) guantes de vinilo. Conforme lo anterior, solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional por falta de legitimidad en la causa por pasiva, pues es su sentir, corresponde al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio atender las pretensiones del accionante17 . 17 Repuesta del Inpec.
  16. 16. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 16 La Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec refirió que el veinte (20) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), adelantaron reunión virtual con el Departamento del Meta, Municipio de Villavicencio, Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio, Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar Regional Meta, Policía Metropolitana de Villavicencio, Secretaria de Salud del Meta y Villavicencio, Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho, a efecto de atender las medidas provisionales decretadas por esta Corporación. Advirtió que, no le compete lo relacionado a la entrega de elementos de bioseguridad a los miembros del Inpec, dado que los recursos del Fondo Nacional de Salud de las personas Privados de la Libertad solo pueden destinarse a la atención de la población privada de la libertad; sin embargo, solicitó a la Aseguradora de Riesgos Laborales Positiva los elementos de protección para el personal de sanidad, lo cuales fueron entregados el dieciséis (16) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020). Indicó que, en virtud de las directrices establecidas en la Resolución No. 385 de 2020, expedida por el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, contrató a la empresa Cleaner S.A.S para garantizar los servicios de aseos y desinfección de las áreas asistenciales en el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio. Mencionó que, por instrucción de esa Unidad, el Consorcio PPL-2019 realizó ciento veinticinco (125) pruebas para detección del virus y entregó al centro carcelario una carpa en poliéster de alta densidad con capacidad para veinte (20) personas, junto con camillas y elementos médicos de atención primaria e indicó haber realizado todas las acciones a su alcance para atender las medidas preventivas decretadas ante una situación imprevisible y extraordinaria.
  17. 17. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 17 Agregó que, ha impartido instrucciones al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-201918 , conforme los lineamientos establecidos por el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social para enfrentar el virus frente al contagio de la población privada de la libertad. Así las cosas, solicitó no amparar los derechos invocados por el accionante, pues ha desplegado todas las acciones extraordinarias a su alcance para contrarrestar, en lo posible, los efectos de un virus desconocido para la humanidad al interior de los centros carcelarios del país; igualmente, deprecó cesar el efecto de las medidas provisionales decretadas19 . La Secretaria Local de Salud de Villavicencio indicó que en cumplimiento a la medida provisional, junto con la Secretaria de Salud del Meta, el veintiuno (21) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), entregó al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio mil quinientos (1.500) tapabocas, cinco mil (5.000) guantes y veinte (20) galones de 10 litros de alcohol etílico; empero, dicha responsabilidad corresponde a la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios y al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario. Adujo, en relación con el suministro de agua potable que el centro carcelario se encuentra conectado a la Empresa de Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Villavicencio que brinda el servicio de manera permanente. Indicó que, su competencia se circunscribe a la labor de apoyo epidemiológico, la que se circunscribe a la información que el Instituto Penitenciario y Carcelario reporte frente a internos y funcionarios que requieren atención por la condición sintomática asociada al Covid-19 y en virtud de la emergencia sanitaria generada al interior del centro carcelario de Villavicencio ha realizado las siguientes actuaciones: 18 Encargada de contratar la red de prestación de los servicios de salud de conformidad con el modelo de atención contemplada en la Resolución 3595 de2016, expedida por el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social, modificada por la Resolución 5159 de 2015. 19 Respuesta de la Uspec.
  18. 18. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 18 - Se designó un equipo epidemiológico del Instituto Nacional de Salud y las Secretarias de Salud del Meta y Villavicencio para el manejo de la contingencia; así mismo, se establecieron las acciones a desarrollar frente al reporte de los primeros casos de contagio. - En acta No. 20 del diez (10) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), se dejó constancia de la reunión convocada por las Secretarias de Salud para consolidar el riesgo de la situación presentada y se diseñó un plan de trabajo referente a la realización de pruebas, líneas de atención a la comunidad sobre el estado de los internos, limpieza, desinfección, aislamiento, medidas de protección y seguridad, hacinamiento, manejo de desechos y hospitalización, entre otros aspectos. - En acta No. 1602-0310/36 del once (11) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), se dejó constancia de la reunión de los integrantes del equipo de vigilancia en salud pública de la Secretaria Local de Villavicencio, el Instituto Nacional de Salud y Coordinadores del Centro carcelario de Villavicencio, en la que verificó la atención médica y toma de muestras a los internos de la celda ocho. - En acta No. 22 del doce (12) de abril del año en curso, se dejó constancia del seguimiento, referente a los resultados de la anterior reunión y se dispuso realizar aislamiento de dragoneantes; reunión con las empresas promotoras de salud; el alcalde municipal propuso el Centro Carcelario del Menor Infractor el Yarí para aislar a los reclusos sintomáticos y se crearon rutas de atención y seguimiento a la población interna, en libertad y personal del penal. - En acta No. 24 del catorce (14) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), se dejó constancia de la organización del plan de trabajo interinstitucional en el caso de los internos y dragoneantes con reportes positivos para garantizar la atención en salud y evitar el contagio; igualmente, el gerente de la ESE municipal refiere que suscribió convenio con el Consorcio PPL-2019 para la toma de muestras y que la hospitalización de casos con mayor complejidad
  19. 19. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 19 se realizaría en la Clínica Carlos Nieto y el Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio. Finalmente, solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional, por carencia de legitimación en la causa por pasiva, dado que la atención de salud al accionante debe ser brindada por la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios y el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario20 . Del análisis de las respuestas de las entidades accionadas, en auto del veintitrés (23) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), la Corporación vinculó al trámite constitucional al Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio, La Empresa Social del Estado del municipio de Villavicencio y el Laboratorio Clínico Colcan, a fin de lograr la integración del legítimo contradictorio. La Empresa Social del Estado del Municipio de Villavicencio indicó que en abril del año en curso suscribió contrato con el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud ppl-2019, para la prestación de los servicios médicos de primer nivel de complejidad a la población privada de la libertad de los regímenes subsidiado y contributivo del sistema de salud, en el establecimiento carcelario de Villavicencio y las sedes de la Ese Municipal. Adujo que, Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza padece de “diabetes mellitus, insuficiencia venosa pierna izquierda, IRC estadio III, HTA, Dermatitis atópica” y desde el once (11) de abril del año en curso, le ha prestado el servicio médico al interior centro carcelario por presentar síntomas asociados al Covid- 19, por lo que le prescribió “uso de tapabocas convencional con cambio cada 24 horas, aislamiento mínimo de catorce (14) días, lavado de superficies cada 24 horas, traslado de materiales usados en bolsa hasta lugar de lavado, entre otros; cuyas órdenes médicas se entregaron al área de salud del penal. 20 Respuesta de la Secretaria Local de Salud de Villavicencio.
  20. 20. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 20 Agregó que, los servicios que requiera el accionante se prestarán oportunamente, por lo que solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional21 . El Centro Médico Oftalmológico y Laboratorio Clínico Andrade Narváez Colcan S.A.S manifestó que realizó exámenes médicos al accionante y no es de su competencia atender las pretensión de aquel, por lo que solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional. El Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio indicó que no se pronuncia en relación con el estado de salud del accionante, toda vez que no ha solicitado la prestación de los servicios de salud, por lo que solicitó ser desvinculado del trámite constitucional. Luego, en auto del veintisiete (27) de abril del año en curso, se dispuso la vinculación de la Empresa Cleaner S.A.S y la ARL Positiva Compañía de Seguros, a fin de lograr la integración del legítimo contradictorio, los que no se pronunciaron al respecto. El Laboratorio Clínico Colcan especificó que su labor al interior del penal de Villavicencio es la realización de exámenes de laboratorio e imágenes diagnósticas y en el caso de Cargo Almanza, únicamente le ha realizado examen de laboratorio, por lo que solicitó su desvinculación del trámite constitucional. De otra parte, la Presidencia de la República, el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social, el Centro de servicios de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio, el Departamento del Meta, el Municipio de Villavicencio guardaron silencio. 21 Respuesta de la ESE Municipal de Villavicencio.
  21. 21. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 21 III. CONSIDERACIONES DE LA SALA. 1. La acción de tutela. De acuerdo con el artículo 86 de la Constitución Política, reglamentado por el decreto 2591 de 1991, la acción de tutela se constituye en un mecanismo excepcional que tiene como objetivo la protección judicial inmediata de los derechos constitucionales fundamentales de las personas, cuando han sido vulnerados o puestos en peligro por acción u omisión de la autoridad pública, o de los particulares en los casos expresamente señalados en la norma en cita. Sobre la naturaleza de la mencionada acción, se tiene que ostenta carácter subsidiario conforme lo dispone el artículo 6 del Decreto 2591 de 1991, en cuanto no procede cuando el ordenamiento prevé otro mecanismo para la protección del derecho invocado; residual, en la medida en que complementa aquellos medios previstos en el ordenamiento que no son eficaces para la protección de los derechos fundamentales y además, se trata de un instrumento informal, toda vez que se tramitan por esta vía las violaciones, o amenazas de los derechos fundamentales que por su evidencia, no requieren la confrontación propia de un proceso ante la justicia ordinaria. 2. De la falta de legitimidad en la causa por activa y pasiva. Inicialmente, debe señalarse que la presente acción constitucional fue instaurada por el abogado Javier Mejía Arias en calidad de agente oficioso de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Lozano, frente a lo que la Sala tuvo en cuenta para su admisión, la situación actual relacionada con la propagación del coronavirus (Covid-19) y las circunstancias de salubridad del centro carcelario, al igual que el estado de salud del accionante, quien padece enfermedades de base, tales como diabetes mellitus, hipertensión arterial, enfermedad renal crónica y en el curso de la tutela fue diagnosticado con (Covid-19).
  22. 22. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 22 En ese orden, de conformidad con el artículo 10 del Decreto 2591 de 1991, el accionante tiene la calidad de agente oficioso respecto de Camargo Lozano, dada su imposibilidad de instaurar el amparo directamente y por ende, existe legitimación en la causa por activa del demandante. De otra parte, se tiene que el Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Secretaria Local de Salud de Villavicencio, el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, Famisanar Eps regional Meta y Llanos Orientales y el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, señalaron que en su caso, existe falta de legitimidad en la causa por pasiva. Sobre el particular, se tiene de acuerdo con el artículo 13 del Decreto 2591 de 1991, que la acción de tutela se interpone “contra la autoridad pública o el representante del órgano que presuntamente violó o amenazó el derecho fundamental”. En relación con la legitimación por pasiva la Corte Constitucional ha señalado22 : “De conformidad con lo establecido en la ley y la jurisprudencia constitucional, la correcta identificación de la persona o autoridad responsable de la amenaza o vulneración de los derechos fundamentales invocados es una exigencia necesaria para asegurar la legitimación en la causa por pasiva dentro del trámite de la acción de tutela. De la observancia de esta exigencia procesal, depende que el juez constitucional pueda entrar a proferir la respectiva sentencia estimatoria, en los casos en que la previa valoración fáctica y probatoria arroje, como único resultado, la necesidad de ordenar la protección de los derechos constitucionales afectados”. Aclarado lo anterior, se tiene que se ordenó el traslado de la demanda al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio y al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, dado que el accionante los señaló como 22 Auto 115 del 16 de junio de 2005.
  23. 23. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 23 las entidades que han vulnerado sus derechos fundamentales a la vida y la salud, máxime que aquel se encuentra privado de la libertad en dicho penal. De otro lado, se dispuso la vinculación del Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL – 2019, en razón a que se encuentra a cargo de los recursos para la contratación de los servicios de salud de las personas privadas de la libertad; así mismo, se vinculó a Famisanar Eps, a la cual se encuentra afiliado el interno y por ende, le asiste la obligación de garantizar los Servicios médicos que requiera. En ese orden, constituye un verdadero despropósito que las entidades en mención, pretendan alegar la ausencia de legitimidad por pasiva, cuando es evidente que de acuerdo con sus competencias están inescindiblemente vinculadas a la situación que se refiere en la solicitud de amparo. Adicionalmente, se consideró necesaria la vinculación de la Secretaria Local de Salud de Villavicencio, por ser una de las entidades encargadas de atender la emergencia sanitaria generada por el Covid-19. En ese entendido, considera la Sala que no existe falta de legitimación por pasiva respecto de las mencionadas entidades, máxime que debe garantizarse en su caso, la posibilidad de pronunciarse sobre los hechos y pretensiones señalados en la demanda, por lo que surgía necesaria su vinculación a la presente acción constitucional. 3. Del caso concreto. Aclarada la connotación y características de la acción de tutela, se ocupa la Sala del análisis de la actuación que, a juicio del agente oficioso de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, ha vulnerado los derechos de la vida, salud y libertad contemplados en los artículos 48, 29 y 23 de la Constitución Política, los que se analizaran de manera separada y como se hace referencia a la actuación del Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de
  24. 24. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 24 Seguridad en el marco de la vigilancia de la sanción impuesta al accionante, se abordará, en primer término, el derecho fundamental del debido proceso. 3.1. Del debido proceso. El accionante pretende que el Juez constitucional conceda a Camargo Almanza la prisión domiciliaria por enfermedad grave o la libertad condicional, sin tener en consideración la gravedad de la conducta por la que fue condenado y valorar su resocialización, ello con el fin de evitar el contagio de la enfermedad Coronavirus (Covid-19), pues debido a las patologías base que presenta, ello puede resultar “mortal”, máxime que en Colombia está proscrita la pena de muerte23 . Igualmente, en la solicitud de amparo se cuestiona que el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio no se hubiese pronunciado frente a la petición instaurada por el Procurador 275 Judicial Penal de Villavicencio, referente a la concesión de la prisión domiciliaria por enfermedad grave, contenida en los artículos 461 y 314, numeral 4 de la Ley 906 de 2004, respecto de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. En tales circunstancias, la Sala abordará de manera separada el estudio de cada una de tales pretensiones. 3.1.1. De la prisión domiciliaria por enfermedad grave. Para dilucidar el aspecto planteado, debe indicar inicialmente la Sala que las solicitudes instauradas por las partes en el curso del proceso penal o la ejecución de la sentencia, involucran el derecho del debido proceso contemplado en el artículo 29 de la Constitución Política, pues se relacionan con el cumplimiento de los términos para decidir y el deber de resolver las peticiones sin dilaciones injustificadas24 . 23 Escrito de tutela. 24 Sentencia T-265 de 2017 de la Corte Constitucional.
  25. 25. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 25 A efecto de establecer si en el caso se vulneró el debido proceso, es menester señalar que el Procurador 275 Judicial I Penal de Villavicencio aclaró que solicitó el sustituto penal al Juzgado ejecutor el trece (13) de abril del año en curso 25 . Del análisis de la actuación y la información obtenida, se extrae que el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio el quince (15) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), solicitó al Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio informar si se encontraba en condiciones de adoptar las medidas necesarias para ubicar a Camargo Almanza en un lugar especial, a efecto de minimizar el riesgo de contagio del Covid-19 en el accionante26 . Dicho centro carcelario en respuesta del diecisiete (17) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), informó al Establecimiento Penitenciario de Villavicencio que el accionante se encontraba aislado en la celda dos, dado que el resultado de la prueba realizada había dado positivo para Covid-1927 . En la misma fecha, el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio emitió pronunciamiento y de oficio, concedió a Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza la reclusión domiciliaria por enfermedad muy grave incompatible con la vida en reclusión contemplada en el artículo 68 del Código Penal, determinación que fundamentó en que se encontraba en alto riesgo por el contagio del Coronavirus (Covis-19), debido a que padecía de patologías base “diabetes, hipertensión, dispepsia, problemas de obesidad, falla cardiaca, enfermedades auto inmunes, entre otras no controladas”28 . En dicho proveído se advirtió además que el traslado al domicilio del actor, únicamente se podría materializar cuando se encontrara recuperado de su 25 Respuesta al traslado de tutela. 26 Dicha información se extrae del auto del 17 de abril de 2020. 27 Respuesta a la solicitud del Juzgado 1 de Ejecución de Penas y Medida de Seguridad de Villavicencio. 28 Auto No. 00453 del 17 de abril de 2020.
  26. 26. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 26 estado de salud en relación con el Covid-19 y que “por sustracción de materia”, no se pronunciaría sobre la petición del Ministerio Público, dado que había emitido decisión oficiosa en la que ordenó la reclusión domiciliaria del actor29 . Conforme lo anterior, es evidente que el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio no ha vulnerado el debido proceso del que es titular Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, pues en auto del diecisiete (17) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), otorgó oficiosamente el sustituto penal por enfermedad muy grave incompatible con la vida en reclusión con fundamento en el artículo 68 del Código Penal, decisión que coincide con lo pretendido en esta acción constitucional. Adicionalmente, de tenerse en consideración la fecha de la solicitud del representante del Ministerio Público, surge que el accionado emitió con fundamento en consideraciones diferentes la aludida determinación, en todo caso, con ostensible antelación a que hubiese transcurrido el término de diez (10) días que contempla el artículo 168 de la ley 600 de 2000, aplicable por vía de remisión, dado que la Ley 906 de 2004, no consagra término para ello. En ese orden, el amparo constitucional será negado en lo atinente a la prisión domiciliaria por enfermedad grave solicitada por el accionante. 3.1.2. De la solicitud de libertad condicional. De otro lado, el agente oficioso de Camargo Almanza en esta acción constitucional solicitó, como alternativa, la concesión de la libertad condicional, frente a lo que debe señalarse que de acuerdo con la información obtenida y en atención a los presupuestos de procedencia de la acción de tutela frente a providencias judiciales30 , tal solicitud de amparo resulta improcedente. 29 Ibídem. 30 ver sentencia Sentencia T-137 de 2017, MP. Gloria Stella Ortiz Delgado.
  27. 27. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 27 Lo anterior, en razón a que se estableció que el Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio negó a Camargo Almanza la libertad condicional en auto del veinte (20) de marzo del año en curso y contra dicha decisión no interpuso recurso alguno. La anterior situación, permite concluir que el accionante no utilizó los mecanismos judiciales de defensa que tenía a su alcance para cuestionar la negativa del subrogado penal, pues no instauró los recursos legalmente establecidos para cuestionar dicha decisión. 3.2. De los derechos a la vida y salud de las personas privadas de la libertad y el bloque de constitucionalidad. En consideración a que Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza es una persona privada de la libertad, se debe remitir la Sala inicialmente, como marco normativo al Primer Congreso de la Naciones Unidas31 , a través del cual se adoptaron las Reglas Mínimas para el Tratamiento de los Reclusos, aprobadas por el Consejo Económico y Social mediante las resoluciones 663C (XXIV) de 31 de julio de 1957 y 2076 (LXII) de 13 de mayo de 1977, que son de imperativo cumplimiento independientemente de la gravedad de la conducta por la cual se ha privado a la persona de la libertad y el nivel de desarrollo socioeconómico del país. Por su parte, la Convención Americana de Derechos Humanos suscrita en San José de Costa Rica el veintidós (22) de noviembre de mil novecientos sesenta y nueve (1969), señala los derechos y deberes que tienen las personas privadas de la libertad. Adicionalmente, sobre los derechos de los internos la Organización de las Naciones Unidas estableció el Conjunto de Principios para su protección32 , al igual que los Principios Básicos para el Tratamiento de los Reclusos33 , 31 Realizado en 1955, sobre la prevención del delito y tratamiento del delincuente. 32 El 9 de diciembre de 1988. 33 El 14 de diciembre de 1990.
  28. 28. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 28 normas denominadas soft law, que constituyen parámetros o directrices de comportamiento estatuidas respecto de la población carcelaria34 . De otro lado, la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos en la resolución 1/08 del trece (13) de marzo de dos mil ocho (2008), estructuró los principios y buenas prácticas sobre la protección de las personas privadas de la libertad en las Américas, entre los que se encuentran el trato humano y la salud, contenidos en los principios I y X, respectivamente. Así mismo, la Constitución Política de Colombia establece en su artículo 49 que el derecho a la salud está a cargo del Estado y en el caso de las personas privadas de la libertad, por su especial situación, debe ser garantizada y prestada de forma integral y oportuna. Frente a este derecho ha señalado la Corte Constitucional35 : “El derecho a la salud de las personas recluidas en Establecimientos Carcelarios y Penitenciarios posee la misma connotación de fundamental y genera la misma obligación Estatal de satisfacción, no sólo porque se trata de un derecho estrechamente vinculado con el derecho a la vida y a la dignidad humana, sino también por la relación especial de sujeción del recluso frente al Estado y la ausencia de justificación para su limitación dentro del marco general del derecho punitivo”. “Por la salud del interno debe velar el sistema carcelario, a costa del tesoro público, y la atención correspondiente incluye, también a su cargo, los aspectos médicos, quirúrgicos, hospitalarios y farmacéuticos, entre otros. Los derechos fundamentales del preso resultarían gravemente violados por la negligencia estatal en estas materias, así como por la falta de cuidado y asistencia requeridos para la prevención, conservación y recuperación de su salud. Es claro que, por su misma circunstancia, quien se encuentra privado de la libertad no goza de autonomía - como la persona libre- para acudir al médico cada vez que lo desee o necesite, y que, por lo general, tampoco le es posible escoger a los facultativos que deban examinarlo, tratarlo u operarlo. (…)”. 34 Ver sentencia de tutela de Corte Constitucional T-317 de 24 de abril de 2006. M. P. Clara Inés Vargas Hernández. 35 Ver sentencia T-035 de 2013 en la que reitera la T-185 de 2009 y la T- 535 de 1998.
  29. 29. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 29 Luego, el derecho a la salud de los reclusos involucra la dignidad humana y la vida en condiciones dignas y se trata de un derecho fundamental reconocido en el bloque de constitucionalidad. Aclarado lo anterior, la Sala considera pertinente abordar en punto de los derechos a la salud y vida digna los siguientes aspectos: i) el marco normativo que rige la prestación del servicio de salud a la población reclusa; ii) la situación generada por el coronavirus (Covid-19) en el establecimiento de reclusión de Villavicencio; iii) el caso del accionante; iv) la procedencia y emisión de ordenes inter comunis respecto de la población reclusa de Villavicencio y, v) la situación de las demás entidades vinculadas y el agente oficioso. 3.2.1. Marco normativo de la prestación del servicio de salud a la población reclusa. El artículo 66 de la ley 1709 de 2014, que modificó el artículo 105 de la ley 65 de 1993, establece que el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social y la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios, deben crear un modelo de atención en salud para la población reclusa. Igualmente, el citado artículo asignó a la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios la responsabilidad en la adecuación de la infraestructura de las Unidades de Atención Primaria y de Atención Inicial de Urgencias en cada uno de los establecimientos Penitenciarios y Carcelarios. Adicionalmente, dispuso la creación del Fondo Nacional de Salud de las Personas Privadas de la Libertad, como una cuenta especial de la Nación con independencia patrimonial, contable y estadística, sin personería jurídica que se encarga de contratar la prestación de los servicios de salud a los reclusos, cuyos recursos serían manejados por una entidad fiduciaria estatal o de economía mixta en la que el Estado es titular de más del 90% del capital y se asignó a la Unidad Administrativa de Servicios Penitenciarios y
  30. 30. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 30 Carcelarios la responsabilidad de suscribir el correspondiente contrato de fiducia mercantil. Por su parte, los artículos 2.2.1.11.4.1 y 2.2.1.11.4.2 del decreto 2245 del 2015, establecen que la entidad fiduciaria con la que se celebre el contrato para la administración de los recursos del Fondo Nacional de Salud de las personas privadas de la libertad tendría la capacidad e idoneidad para realizar la contratación, desembolsos y demás actividades administrativas que se requirieran para la prestación de servicios de salud, mientras que sus prestadores debían ostentar idoneidad y capacidad técnica para su provisión. De otro lado, mediante resolución 5159 del 30 de noviembre de 2015, el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social y la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios, diseñaron el modelo de atención en salud especial para la población privada de la libertad que tiene como base los componentes de prestación de servicios de salud, red prestadora de servicios de salud, sistema obligatorio de garantía de calidad, salud pública, seguimiento y evaluación del Modelo. Ahora bien, lo dispuesto en el artículo 4º del Decreto 2519 del 28 de diciembre de 201536 , generó la suscripción de contrato de fiducia mercantil No. 363 (3-1-40993) de 2015 entre la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios y el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2015, por lo que de acuerdo a la facultad otorgada al Consorcio, celebró contrato No. 59940- 001-2015 con la Fiduprevisora S.A. como liquidador de la Caja de Previsión Social de Comunicaciones “Caprecom EICE en Liquidación”, cuya vigencia se extendió hasta el treinta y uno (31) de marzo de dos mil dieciséis (2016). 36 Artículo 4º: (…) Adicionalmente, se deberá continuar con la prestación de servicios de salud a la población reclusa del Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario-INPEC, con cargo a los recursos del Fondo Nacional de Salud de las Personas Privadas de la Libertad hasta que esta actividad sea asumida por la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios- USPEC, dentro de las condiciones establecidas en Ley 1709 de 2014, el Decreto de 2015 y normas que modifiquen, sustituyan o reglamenten.
  31. 31. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 31 Cabe resaltar que, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios y el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL - 2019, suscribieron un nuevo contrato de fiducia mercantil No. 331 del 27 de diciembre de 2016, en el que reproducen las obligaciones y deberes de las partes plasmadas en el anterior contrato y tiene vigencia hasta el treinta y uno (31) de diciembre de dos mil dieciocho (2018) y el último contrato suscrito fue el No. 145 del veintinueve (29) de marzo de dos mil diecinueve (2019), que se encuentra vigente37 . En ese contexto, también, se debe acudir al Manual Técnico Administrativo para la Prestación del Servicio de Salud a la Población Privada de la Libertad, en el que se establecen de manera detallada las obligaciones de quienes participan en la atención de salud de los reclusos, en el cual, el punto No. 7.2.1.2.3 indica que los directores de los centro de reclusión o los directores de sanidad de los mismos, serán los encargados de solicitar y gestionar ante el coordinador de la institución prestadora de los servicios de salud, las citas, actividades, procedimientos e intervenciones requeridas por los internos38 . 3.2.2. De la prestación del servicio de salud ante la pandemia del coronavirus (Covid-19) y la situación del establecimiento penitenciario y carcelario de Villavicencio. Frente a este aspecto, debe señalarse que la Organización Mundial de la Salud declaró, por razón de la propagación a nivel global, pandemia a la enfermedad denominada coronavirus (Covid–19), ocasionada por el virus SARS-Cov-24 ; lo cual, conllevó que inicialmente, el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social de Colombia en Resolución No. 358 de marzo (12) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), declarara la emergencia sanitaria y adoptara medidas para hacer frente a dicha afección. 37 Folio 60 y ss. del cuaderno de tutela. 38 En esta región del país, pueden ser programadas por el Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio, la Empresa Social del Estado de Villavicencio y Centro Hospitalario del Meta, entre otros..
  32. 32. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 32 Posteriormente, ante la gravedad, velocidad y capacidad de contagio exponencial del coronavirus (Covid-19), el Presidente de la República en Decreto 417 del diecisiete (17) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), declaró el estado de emergencia económica, social y ecológica en todo el territorio nacional. A su vez, el Director General del Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, en uso de las facultades contenidas en el artículo 92 de la Ley 1709 de 2014, expidió la Resolución 001144 del veintidós (22) de marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), en la que declaró el estado de emergencia penitenciaria y carcelaria en todos los establecimientos de reclusión del país. El doce (12) de abril del año en curso, el Ministerio Salud y Protección Social expidió los Lineamientos para el Control, Prevención y Manejo de Casos por Covid-19, para la Población Privada de la Libertad en Colombia, en el que estableció que corresponde al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, a la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios y a los demás integrantes del sistema penitenciario y carcelario adoptar las medidas de seguridad y prevención de casos sospechosos de infección causada por el virus SARS-CoV-2, disminuir el riesgo de transmisión y servir de guía de atención para el manejo de pacientes con enfermedad de coronavirus, en los establecimientos carcelarios y penitenciarios del país. Igualmente, señaló que dichas entidades de manera conjunta con la administradora de los recursos del Fondo Nacional de Salud, esto es, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL – 2019, deberán activar los planes hospitalarios de emergencia y de contingencia para la prevención, detección, atención, educación y comunicación en salud, con inclusión de inventarios de los insumos necesarios para garantizar la adecuada prestación de los servicios de salud a la población privada de la libertad; así como, realizar capacitación y designación de talento humano requerido para la atención y el direccionamiento de los reclusos con sintomatología presuntiva de infección respiratoria aguda.
  33. 33. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 33 En dichos lineamientos se estableció además, que la toma de muestras corresponde a las empresas promotoras de salud, administradoras de regímenes especiales y de excepción, a las Secretarias de Salud Distritales y Departamentales y al Fondo de Atención en Salud, mediante los mecanismos establecidos por el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario - Inpec y la Unidad Especial de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios - Uspec. Por su parte, el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio en marzo de dos mil veinte (2020), diseñó un “plan de contingencia Covid- 19 Eron Villavicencio”, el que dividió en fase preparatoria, de contención y mitigación39 . El Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL – 2019, indicó que contrató los servicios de la empresa Cleaner S.A, para garantizar el aseo y desinfección del centro de carcelario de Villavicencio y la Ips Colcan para la toma de muestras. Igualmente, se estableció que el diez (10), once (11), doce (12) y catorce (14) de abril de dos mil veinte (2020), las autoridades carcelarias, los entes territoriales y las secretarías de salud realizaron mesas de trabajo para hacer seguimiento a las medidas de contingencia por el Covid-1940 . 3.2.3. Del caso de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. En la presente actuación constitucional se estableció que el interno Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza actualmente es paciente positivo para coronavirus (Covid-19) y además, padece de “diabetes millitus tipo 2, insuficiencia venosa crónica, insuficiencia renal crónica, dermatitis atopica”41 . 39 Respuesta de dicho penal. 40 Según informó la Secretaria de Salud de Villavicencio. 41 Historia clínica expedida por la Ese Municipal de Villavicencio.
  34. 34. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 34 Respecto de la prestación del servicio de salud al interno, la Empresa Social del Estado del Municipio de Villavicencio indicó que el once (11) de abril del año en curso, le brindó atención médica de primer nivel por presentar síntomas asociados al Covid-19 y prescribió: “uso de tapabocas convencional con cambio cada 24 horas, aislamiento mínimo de catorce (14) días, lavado de superficies cada 24 horas, traslado de materiales usados en bolsa hasta el lugar de lavado, entre otros”. Por su parte, el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio refirió que el accionante se encuentra aislado en la celda 2, al igual que corresponde a Famisanar Eps prestarle el servicio de salud, dado que se encuentra afiliado al régimen contributivo, mientras que la aludida empresa promotora de salud adujo que el laboratorio no le reportó el resultado de la prueba realizada a Camargo Almanza. Ahora, de la revisión de la información allegada se advierte que, pese a los extensos pronunciamientos de las entidades vinculadas al presente trámite constitucional, no se cuenta con información adicional a la señalada en relación con el estado de salud, situación y atención médica brindada a Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza con ocasión de la patología del coronavirus (Covid-19) y las enfermedades base que padece; incluso, no se evidencia si las órdenes impartidas como medida provisional fueron acatadas cabalmente en su caso. Con ese panorama, surge con claridad que se han vulnerado los derechos fundamentales a la salud y vida digna de los que es titular Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, pues no existe sustento de que se le hubiese brindado un adecuado y continúo servicio de salud al interior del penal para afrontar su delicada situación de salud, que de contera, involucra sus derechos fundamentales a la dignidad humana y la vida digna. Obsérvese al respecto, que de la contestación y la copia de la decisión allegada por el Juez Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio surge que dispuso otorgar al accionante la reclusión
  35. 35. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 35 domiciliaria que se materializaría42 : “tan solo una vez que se encuentre recuperado en su estado de salud como consecuencia del contagio de la Covide-19 y superada la posibilidad de contagiar a otras personas, para lo cual deberá contarse con el correspondiente aval de las autoridades médicas y sanitarias”. Así las cosas, se ampararán los derechos fundamentales a salud, vida y dignidad humana de Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza y en consecuencia, se ordenará a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Entidad Promotora de Salud Famisanar Regional Zona Meta y Llanos Orientales, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios - Uspec, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019 y, la Empresa Social y del Estado del municipio de Villavicencio que, de forma inmediata y en lo que corresponde funcionalmente a cada una, se mantenga en aislamiento preventivo el interno en condiciones dignas y hasta su recuperación, acorde con los protocolos médicos y de seguridad carcelaria, a efecto de protegerlo y además, evitar la propagación del virus en dicho centro carcelario Igualmente, la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Entidad Promotora de Salud Famisanar regional Meta y Llanos Orientales, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019, deberán garantizar a Camargo Almanza el acceso a elementos de bioseguridad, tales como tapabocas, guantes, jabón, alcohol o equivalentes, así como la atención integral en salud que prescriba el médico tratante para la patología de coronavirus (Covid-19) que padece. 3.2.4. De las órdenes inter comunis emitidas respecto de la población del Centro Penitenciario y Carcelario. En consonancia con lo señalado al emitir la medida provisional en la presente actuación constitucional, el amparo se debe extender a la población 42 Ver numeral segundo de la parte resolutiva del auto del 17 de abril de 2020.
  36. 36. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 36 carcelaria, al igual que al personal administrativo y de seguridad del establecimiento penitenciario y carcelario de Villavicencio, debido a la grave situación suscitada al interior del penal con ocasión del contagio existente de coronavirus (Covid-19), que actualmente, de acuerdo con la información de las entidades gubernamentales presenta trescientos trece (313) personas contagiadas y tres (3) fallecidos43 . Sobre la posibilidad de emitir órdenes constitucionales de esta naturaleza, la Sala de Casación Penal - Sala de Decisión de Tutelas No. 2 de la Corte Suprema de Justicia indicó44 : “Aunque A.L no tenga legitimación para agenciar los derechos de los demás reclusos, el juez de tutela sí podía, en casos como el presente y ante una vulneración masiva de derechos fundamentales, emitir órdenes inter comunis que garantizaran la protección de las garantías de los restantes internos afectados”. Del análisis de las respuestas allegadas a la actuación, emerge que el Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario, la Secretaría de Salud del Meta, la Secretaría de Salud de Villavicencio, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL - 2019, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y la Defensoría del Pueblo indicaron que han efectuado labores tendientes a mitigar la emergencia sanitaria que aqueja a la población reclusa. Actuaciones que ciertamente, no han resultado suficientes, pues dada la velocidad de propagación y escala de transmisión del virus en el centro de reclusión se han incrementado los casos de contagio del coronavirus (Covid- 19), como se señaló en precedencia. Con este panorama, resulta necesario amparar los derechos fundamentales amenazados, esto es, la vida, salud y dignidad humana de la población 43 Ver información de la Gobernación del Meta del 30 de abril de 2020. 44 Sentencia del 24 de marzo de 2020, STP-2020, radicación 109616, Mp Patricia Salazar Cuellar.
  37. 37. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 37 privada de la libertad y del personal de guardia y administrativo que labora en el establecimiento penitenciario y carcelario de Villavicencio. En tales circunstancias, se ordenará al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, a la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, que procedan de manera articulada a materializar el aislamiento preventivo en condiciones dignas de los internos pacientes positivos para coronavirus (Covid-19), a quienes deben garantizar el tratamiento y los elementos de bioseguridad y protección que requieren. Igualmente, se ordenará al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, proveer en el lapso de cuarenta y ocho (48) horas contadas a partir de esta decisión, los insumos necesarios para la toma de muestras a toda la población privada de la libertad y al personal que labora en el centro carcelario de Villavicencio y a la Empresa Social y del Estado del Municipio de Villavicencio que su personal proceda, sin demora, a dicha toma y al envío inmediato al Instituto Nacional de Salud, que a su vez, deberá agilizar la obtención de resultados. Adicionalmente, se ordenará al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, que de manera articulada garanticen y provean a los reclusos del establecimiento carcelario de Villavicencio y el personal que allí labora, de los elementos suficientes de bioseguridad, tales como tapabocas y guantes, jabón, alcohol o equivalentes que permitan minimizar el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus (Covid-19).
  38. 38. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 38 Frente a la Secretaría de Salud Local de Villavicencio, la Secretaría de Salud Departamental del Meta, el Municipio de Villavicencio, el Departamento del Meta, la empresa Cleaner S.A.S, el Laboratorio Clínico Colcan, el Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio, la ARL Positiva Compañía de Seguros y la Defensoría del Pueblo, se evidencia que han actuado diligentemente para evitar la propagación de la pandemia Covid-19 a los internos del penal de Villavicencio, por lo que se negará el amparo constitucional, pero se prevendrán para que continúen dicha actividad en lo que les corresponde, al igual que brinden la colaboración necesaria a las entidades penitenciarias, a efecto de garantizar los derechos fundamentales a la población carcelaria, el personal administrativo y de seguridad del establecimiento penitenciario y carcelario de Villavicencio. 3.2.5. Del agento oficioso y las demás entidades vinculadas. El demandante indicó que también instauraba la presente acción de tutela a nombre propio; sin embargo, no específico los hechos ni los derechos fundamentales que considera vulnerados, así como tampoco, se evidenció del análisis de la actuación dicha afectación, por lo que en su caso, se negará el amparo constitucional invocado. Respecto a la Presidencia de la República, el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social, el Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho, no se evidencia que hubieren intervenido en la conducta cuestionada por el actor, pues como se expuso los encargados de materializar las medidas tendientes a enfrentar la pandemia son las autoridades a las que se han emitido las órdenes constitucionales, por lo que se desvincularán de la presente acción constitucional. En relación con el Centro de Servicios de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio no emerge que hubiese vulnerado algún derecho fundamental invocado; de manera que, en su caso, también se negará el amparo constitucional.
  39. 39. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 39 Finalmente, en relación con la Procuraduría 275 Judicial I Penal, se tiene que la vinculación al trámite constitucional, se efectuó como tercero con interés legítimo y no como parte, luego ninguna vulneración al derecho fundamental invocado puede atribuírseles en el presente asunto, conforme lo señala la Corte Constitucional en los siguientes términos45 : “Por el contrario, de los terceros se dijo que son aquellos que “no tienen la condición de partes. Sin embargo, puede ocurrir que dichos terceros se encuentren vinculados a la situación jurídica de una de las partes o a la pretensión que se discute, al punto de que a la postre puedan resultar afectados por el fallo que se pronuncie. (…) En este evento, el interés del cual son titulares los legitima para participar en el proceso, con el fin de que se les asegure la protección de sus derechos”. 3.3. Del derecho a la libertad. En relación con el derecho a la libertad, el artículo 30 de la Constitución Política contempla la figura del hábeas corpus, luego no es viable por vía de tutela solicitar su protección y en esas condiciones, resulta improcedente el amparo constitucional invocado. Por lo expuesto, la Sala Penal del Tribunal Superior del Distrito Judicial de Villavicencio, administrando justicia en nombre de la República y por autoridad de la ley, RESUELVE: Primero. Amparar los derechos fundamentales a la vida, salud y dignidad humana de los que son titulares Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, los privados de la libertad en el Establecimiento Penitenciario y Carcelario de Villavicencio y el personal de guardia y administrativo que labora en el centro de reclusión. 45 Sentencia SU- 116-2018.
  40. 40. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 40 Segundo. Como consecuencia, Ordenar a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Entidad Promotora de Salud Famisanar Regional Zona Meta y Llanos Orientales, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios - Uspec, el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL 2019, la Empresa Social y del Estado del Municipio de Villavicencio que, de forma inmediata, en lo que les corresponde funcionalmente y de manera articulada mantengan en aislamiento preventivo a Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza, en condiciones dignas hasta su recuperación, acorde con los protocolos médicos y de seguridad carcelaria aplicables, en los términos indicados en la parte motiva de esta decisión. Tercero. Ordenar a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Entidad Promotora de Salud Famisanar regional Meta y Llanos Orientales, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y el Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, que garanticen a Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza el acceso a elementos de bioseguridad, tales como tapabocas, guantes, jabón, alcohol o equivalentes, así como la atención integral que prescriba el médico tratante para la patología de coronavirus (Covid-19). Cuarto. Ordenar al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, a la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, que procedan de manera articulada a materializar el aislamiento preventivo en condiciones dignas de los internos pacientes positivos para coronavirus (Covid-19), así como garantizar el tratamiento médico y los elementos de bioseguridad y protección que requieran. Quinto. Ordenar al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, proveer en el lapso de cuarenta y ocho (48) horas contadas a partir de esta decisión, los insumos necesarios
  41. 41. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 41 para la toma de muestras a toda la población privada de la libertad y al personal que labora en el centro carcelario de Villavicencio y a la Empresa Social y del Estado del Municipio de Villavicencio que su personal proceda, sin demora, a dicha toma y al envío inmediato al Instituto Nacional de Salud, que a su vez, deberá agilizar la obtención de resultados. Sexto. Ordenar al Instituto Nacional Penitenciario y Carcelario – Inpec, a la Dirección del Establecimiento Penitenciario de Mediana Seguridad y Carcelario de Villavicencio, la Unidad de Servicios Penitenciarios y Carcelarios – Uspec y al Consorcio Fondo de Atención en Salud PPL-2019, que de manera articulada garanticen y provean a los reclusos del establecimiento carcelario de Villavicencio y el personal que allí labora, de los elementos suficientes de bioseguridad, tales como tapabocas y guantes, jabón, alcohol o equivalentes que permitan minimizar el riesgo de contagio de coronavirus (Covid-19). Séptima. Prevenir a la Secretaría de Salud Local de Villavicencio, la Secretaría de Salud Departamental del Meta, el Municipio de Villavicencio, el Departamento del Meta, la empresa Cleaner S.A.S, el Laboratorio Clínico Colcan, el Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio, la ARL Positiva Compañía de Seguros y la Defensoría del Pueblo, para que continúen con su actuación, en los términos señalados en la parte motiva de esta decisión. Octavo. Declarar improcedente el amparo constitucional del derecho a la libertad invocado por el accionante, conforme los motivos indicados. Noveno. Negar el amparo constitucional respecto del Juzgado Primero de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio, el Centro de Servicios de Ejecución de Penas y Medidas de Seguridad de Villavicencio, la Secretaría de Salud Local de Villavicencio, la Secretaría de Salud Departamental del Meta, el Municipio de Villavicencio, el Departamento del Meta, la empresa Cleaner S.A.S, el Laboratorio Clínico Colcan, el Hospital Departamental de Villavicencio, la Aseguradora de Riesgos Laborales Positiva Compañía de Seguros, la Procuraduría 275 Judicial Penal de
  42. 42. Tutela: 50001 22 04 000 2020 00141 00 - 1ª. Inst. Accionante: Omar Lorenzo Camargo Almanza. Accionado: Juzgado 1º de Ejecución de Penas de Acacías. Decisión: Concede amparo. 42 Villavicencio y la Defensoría del Pueblo Regional Meta, por las razones expuestas. Decimo. Desvincular a la Presidencia de la República, el Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social y el Ministerio de Justicia y del Derecho, por los motivos expuestos. Si dentro del término legal no es impugnada la presente decisión, envíense las diligencias a la Corte Constitucional para su eventual revisión. Notifíquese y Cúmplase, JOEL DARÍO TREJOS LONDOÑO ALCIBÍADES VARGAS BAUTISTA Magistrado Magistrado

×