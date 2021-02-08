Numeros reales unidad 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudiante: Piña Yuleisy Sección: 0105 Curso: Matemáticas grupo-A
Un conjunto es la agrupación de diferentes elementos que comparten entre sí características y propiedades semejantes. El m...
Números Reales Son aquellos números que tienen expansión decimal periódica o tienen expansión decimal no periódica: Ejempl...
Desigualdades Una desigualdad es una oración matemática que contiene un signo de desigualdad Existen dos distintos de desi...
Definición de valor absoluto Para cualquier numero real X el valor absoluto de “x” denota por |x| satisfacen las siguiente...
Desigualdades con valor absoluto Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro.
Ejemplo: | x – 7| < 3 Para resolver este tipo de desigualdad, necesitamos descomponerla en una desigualdad compuesta . x –...
Ejercicio propuesto Resolver la siguiente inecuación con valor absoluto |x - 1| ≤ 3
  1. 1. Estudiante: Piña Yuleisy Sección: 0105 Curso: Matemáticas grupo-A
  2. 2. Un conjunto es la agrupación de diferentes elementos que comparten entre sí características y propiedades semejantes. El matemático ruso Georg Cantor, definió al conjunto como la colección de elementos finitos o infinitos. Definición de conjuntos En Matemáticas empleamos diversos conjuntos de números, los más elementales son: El conjunto de los números naturales, N = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, ... } . El conjunto de los números enteros, Z = {..., - 5, -4, -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, ... } . El conjunto de los números racionales, Q = {...., -7/2,..., -7/3, ..., -5/4,... -5/1, ...0, ..., 2/133, ... 4/7 ... } . El conjunto de los números reales, R = Q U {"números irracionales"} .
  3. 3. Números Reales Son aquellos números que tienen expansión decimal periódica o tienen expansión decimal no periódica: Ejemplo Números con expansión decimal periódica es decir números racionales 3 Es un número real ya que 3,000000000000…. ½ Es un numero real ya que 0,500000000000…. Números que tienen expansión decimal no periódica, es decir números irracionales: A).0,1234567891012131415161718 1920212223… es un numero real B) 2 es un número real ya que 2= 1,414213562373095048801688724 2097…
  4. 4. Desigualdades Una desigualdad es una oración matemática que contiene un signo de desigualdad Existen dos distintos de desigualdades dependiendo de su nivel de aceptación Desigualdades estrictas: son aquellas que no aceptan la igualdad entre elementos. Por ello solo incluye los signos “mayor que” (>) y “menor que” (<). una inecuación esta basada en una desigualdad pero esta contiene una variable ,ejemplo: X + 3 < 7 Mientras que una desigualdad no tiene variables, ejemplo: 5 > 0 Desigualdades amplias o : son aquellas en las que no se especifica si uno de los elementos es mayor/menor o igual. estamos hablando de “menor o igual que” (≤), o bien “mayor o igual que” (≥).
  5. 5. Definición de valor absoluto Para cualquier numero real X el valor absoluto de “x” denota por |x| satisfacen las siguientes condiciones: |x| = x ; si x ≥ 0 |x| = -x ; si x < 0 El valor absoluto, que también se conoce como módulo, es la magnitud numérica de la cifra sin importar si su signo es positivo o negativo. Por ejemplo, el valor absoluto de 5 es 5. El valor absoluto de -5 es también 5. El valor absoluto se escribe entre dos barras verticales paralelas.
  6. 6. Desigualdades con valor absoluto Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro.
  7. 7. Ejemplo: | x – 7| < 3 Para resolver este tipo de desigualdad, necesitamos descomponerla en una desigualdad compuesta . x – 7 < 3 Y x – 7 > –3 –3 < x – 7 < 3 Sume 7 en cada expresión. -3 + 7 < x - 7 + 7 < 3 + 7 4 < x <10 La gráfica se vería así:
  8. 8. Ejercicio propuesto Resolver la siguiente inecuación con valor absoluto |x - 1| ≤ 3
