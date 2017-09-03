彼女つくったはなし 夏の自由研究発表会 2017/9/3 yuchi
はじめに 去年からずっと思ってた。 彼女欲しい！ 超欲しい！！ 四半世紀ぶりに沸き上がるリビドーに抗いきれず、彼女つ くったはなしする。こんな彼女欲しいと思ったのは中学生と かそんくらいぶりだしな。 どうせモテないクズみたいな奴らしかいないと思...
開発環境 言語 　Ruby (2.3.1) フレームワーク 　Ruby on Rails(5.0.2) 　色々とRuby on Rails Tutorialを流用 重要な要素技術 　actioncable デプロイ環境 　heroku Than...
想像できてたと思うけども、 ! まあそう言う事です
何でこういう事になったか、 ! 思考の変遷
彼女欲しい！！ 超欲しい！！！！ でも、 人間やだ。 超面倒くさい。
動物？ 想像？ ロボット？ AI!?
じゃあ今流行の AI的なアレなノリで。 でも、 流行に乗っかるの超嫌！
・・・人工無能とか？
自分でつくった定型句 返してくるだけのモノ を彼女とか言う奴は もう病気だろ！
チューリングテスト をクリアさえすれば ・・・
チューリングテスト チューリングテストとは、アラン・チューリングによって考案された、ある機 械が知的かどうか（人工知能であるかどうか）を判定するためのテスト。 素材：いらすとや どっちが人間でどっちがコンピュータか わかんなかったらそのコンピュ...
チューリングテスト を曲解し、拡大解釈 した俺理論
お前が彼女だと思うん だったら彼女なんじゃ ねーの。 お前ん中ではな。 yuchiの拡張チューリングテスト理論
これを人で実装した い。個人だと色々ア レなんで集合知で。
要するにこういう事 ワイ 無数のお前ら 彼女 （と思ってる人格） ｛ こういう仕組みと インタフェースつくりたい 素材：いらすとや
言葉にするとこういう事 素材：いらすとや 集合知によって 一個の人格（彼女）を 形成させてみたい！ そういう社会実験したい！
平田先生にこの社会実験の有用性を聞いてみた 素材：いらすとや ワイ 平田先生 集合知によって一個の人格形成をしてみたいん ですよ。複数人が一個の人格を擬似的に形成で きるか、そしてそれを観測者が一個の人格とし て認識できるかどうかというチューリ...
一蹴されました
それでもめげずに 創りました。 彼女欲しいから。
こんな感じに仕上がった。
すまん。 色々艦これ夏イベント あって追い込み 間に合わなかった。 画像：艦これ（嫁＠E-6）
今後実装したい機能とか ・レスポンシブルデザイン 　PC上ではtwitterライク、携帯からはLineライクなI/Fの実装 ・UIを洗練 　もっとセンスあるUIデザインにしたい 　ロジック書けるけどデザインセンスは皆無なのでなんとかしたい ・人...
｛ システム完成したら楽しい世界になるはず 無数のお前ら 嫁 素材：いらすとや 実在しない人を 嫁と豪語する 剛の者 こういうのとか
｛ システム完成したら楽しい世界になるはず 無数のお前ら あれ系の人 素材：いらすとや 色々こじらせた人 こういうのが実現できる！
時間があったら、 この場のみんなと チャット試してみたい https://yuchi-actioncabletest.herokuapp.com/ rooms/show
おわりに 世捨て人によるディストピアつく りたい。 社会から隔絶された場所で、クズ 達がお互いの傷を舐めあう。そん な優しい世界を俺は創りたい。
彼女つくったはなし
彼女つくったはなし

×