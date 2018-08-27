Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Not Even For Love audiobook free Not Even For Love audiobook free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Not Even For Love audiobook free On the surface, Jordan Hadlock has it all. A great job managing the English newsstand in ...
Not Even For Love audiobook free Written By: Sandra Brown. Narrated By: Karen Ziemba Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: May...
Not Even For Love audiobook free Download Full Version Not Even For Love Audio OR Download now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Not Even For Love audiobook free

5 views

Published on

Not Even For Love audiobook free

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Not Even For Love audiobook free

  1. 1. Not Even For Love audiobook free Not Even For Love audiobook free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Not Even For Love audiobook free On the surface, Jordan Hadlock has it all. A great job managing the English newsstand in the old quarter of Lucerne, Switzerland. Rich and renowned Swiss industrialist Helmut Eckherdt is intent on marrying her, even though she hasn't said yes. What more could she ask for? A clap of thunder and a pounding on her door soon give her an answer. ​ Reeves Grant appears seeking shelter from a sudden downpour, but the real storm is inside Jordan and the passion they share that night. The next morning he disappears without a trace. ​ Still reeling from the encounter, Jordan plays hostess at Helmut's lavish dinner party, where Helmut announces that he and Jordan are to be wed -- at the very same moment she spies Reeves Grant snapping pictures of the event and her new "fiancé." ​ Now Jordan is moving toward the altar with a man she likes but doesn't love. And working on a feature of the wealthy Helmut -- often only inches away from her -- is photojournalist Reeves Grant, bringing with him all the memories of the emotions she felt one special night. ​ Not Even For Love captures the wild fluctuations between doubt and desire in complex relationships while offering the engrossing tale of a woman who must learn to trust her instincts to discover exactly who she is and what she wants.
  3. 3. Not Even For Love audiobook free Written By: Sandra Brown. Narrated By: Karen Ziemba Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: May 2003 Duration: 4 hours 58 minutes
  4. 4. Not Even For Love audiobook free Download Full Version Not Even For Love Audio OR Download now

×