Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
シニア テクニカル アーキテクト 清水 優吾（しみず ゆうご） / 株式会社セカンドファクトリー @yugoes1021 yugoes1021 Microsoft MVP for Data Platform - Power BI (2017.0...
自己紹介： 清水 優吾 (Yugo Shimizu) 株式会社セカンドファクトリー CTO, シニア テクニカル アーキテクト UX を看板に掲げて、飲食業を営んでいる IT 企業に勤めている会社員で Data Platform をメインに活動...
Power BI 王子シリーズ Power BI 王子のレポート集 https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/e1ab631d0b6942508844 Power BI 王子の動画集 https://yugoes10...
BI とは 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 4 What is BI?
データベース ダッシュボード レポート 会議で JUDGE現場へ GO Business Intelligence 現場で DO 意 思 決 定 の た め に 通常業務により自然と溜まるデータ どこでも SEE 現場で DO 2020/04/...
データベース ダッシュボード レポート Business Intelligence 現場で DO 通常業務により自然と溜まるデータ どこでも SEE 現場で DO 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 6
2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 7 【フェーズ１】 システムからデータをフラットファイル(CSV、Excel)でダウ ンロード データをグラフ化して、ファイルを共有 分析 現場へ 手動で ダウン ロード DB 分析 可視...
2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 8 【フェーズ２】 システムと BI ツールを自動連携。定期的かつ必要なタイミ ングで最新データがグラフ化され、分析や議論に適切な時間 を費やすことができ、繰り返し「試行」が可能となる 自...
2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 9 【フェーズ３】 複数のシステムをデータソースとして DWH を構成、データ を一元管理して、BI ツールを自動連携。データがグラフ化さ れ、分析や議論。 自動連携 分析 議論・判 断 ...
今日のメニュー [Power BI Tips] フォルダーコネクタを使って、毎月追加/更新されるファイルを データソースにした Power BI レポートの自動化 https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/14f76...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

フォルダー系コネクタを使ったほんとの自動化

24 views

Published on

2020.04.25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 で清水が担当したセッションの資料です

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

フォルダー系コネクタを使ったほんとの自動化

  1. 1. シニア テクニカル アーキテクト 清水 優吾（しみず ゆうご） / 株式会社セカンドファクトリー @yugoes1021 yugoes1021 Microsoft MVP for Data Platform - Power BI (2017.02 -) フォルダー系コネクタを使ったほんとの自動化 ～ Power BI 王子の Tips 集より～ 2020-04-25 Power BI 勉強会 @ 東京 #17 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 1 https://www.slideshare.net/yugoes1021
  2. 2. 自己紹介： 清水 優吾 (Yugo Shimizu) 株式会社セカンドファクトリー CTO, シニア テクニカル アーキテクト UX を看板に掲げて、飲食業を営んでいる IT 企業に勤めている会社員で Data Platform をメインに活動をしている Technical Architect 専門・興味: Data Platform (Azure), Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, Power Virtual Agents) Qiita: https://qiita.com/yugoes1021 Power BI 勉強会: https://powerbi.connpass.com Japan Power BI User Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/JapanPBUG/ Japan Power Virtual Agents User Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/JPVAUG/ Japan Power Platform User Group: https://power.users.community/ Make IT Commodity: https://yugoes1021.weebly.com/ Microsoft MVP for Data Platform - Power BI (2017.02 - ) MVP プロフィールページ Twitter: @yugoes1021 Facebook: yugoes10212020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 2
  3. 3. Power BI 王子シリーズ Power BI 王子のレポート集 https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/e1ab631d0b6942508844 Power BI 王子の動画集 https://yugoes1021.weebly.com/blog/power-bi-prince-movies Power BI 王子の Tips 集 https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/07d5e0637a6444f2b043 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 3
  4. 4. BI とは 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 4 What is BI?
  5. 5. データベース ダッシュボード レポート 会議で JUDGE現場へ GO Business Intelligence 現場で DO 意 思 決 定 の た め に 通常業務により自然と溜まるデータ どこでも SEE 現場で DO 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 5
  6. 6. データベース ダッシュボード レポート Business Intelligence 現場で DO 通常業務により自然と溜まるデータ どこでも SEE 現場で DO 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 6
  7. 7. 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 7 【フェーズ１】 システムからデータをフラットファイル(CSV、Excel)でダウ ンロード データをグラフ化して、ファイルを共有 分析 現場へ 手動で ダウン ロード DB 分析 可視化 全体のコストの80-90％ 議論・判 断
  8. 8. 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 8 【フェーズ２】 システムと BI ツールを自動連携。定期的かつ必要なタイミ ングで最新データがグラフ化され、分析や議論に適切な時間 を費やすことができ、繰り返し「試行」が可能となる 自動連携 議論・判 断 BI ツー ル DB 現場へ 可視化 全体のコストの80-90％ 分析 試行
  9. 9. 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 9 【フェーズ３】 複数のシステムをデータソースとして DWH を構成、データ を一元管理して、BI ツールを自動連携。データがグラフ化さ れ、分析や議論。 自動連携 分析 議論・判 断 BI ツー ル DB 現場 へ 可視化 DB SaaS SNS DWH
  10. 10. 今日のメニュー [Power BI Tips] フォルダーコネクタを使って、毎月追加/更新されるファイルを データソースにした Power BI レポートの自動化 https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/14f763d90554ee2f2ee2 [Power BI Tips] フォルダー系コネクタにはいくつかあるけどだいたい同じ!? https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/4ce917de0a7a100622cd [Power BI Tips] 年月や連番がファイル名にくっついてる Web 上のファイルを データソースにしたレポートでもスケジュール更新を有効にしたい場合 https://qiita.com/yugoes1021/items/027b5f8501fd0cf1a95e 2020/04/25 Power BI 勉強会 #17 10

×