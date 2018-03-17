Download Download Monster at the End of the Book (Little Golden Books) | Online PDF Online

By all accounts, this book is a favorite among toddlers and adults alike. Generations will recall their first time reading along as lovable, furry old Grover begs the reader not to turn the page . . . for a monster is at the end of the book! But, of course, the monster is none other than Grover himself. A classic, not to be missed. About the Author Jon Stone was the first head writer for Sesame Street, and was one of the show s principal directors and producers for more than 24 years. He died in 1997. Michael Smollin is an illustrator. His books include Another Monster at the End of This Book and The Alligator’s A. B. C.

