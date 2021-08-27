Successfully reported this slideshow.
Antecedentesdela Antecedentesdela Antecedentesdela relaciónentrepolíticay relaciónentrepolíticay relaciónentrepolíticay educación. educación. educación.
Educación Política Definición La educación es el proceso de facilitar el aprendizaje o la adquisición de conocimientos, ha...
Educación Política Importancia La educación es uno de los factores que más influye en el avance y progreso de personas y s...
Educación Política Función La función principal de la educación es conservar y transmitir las verdades sistemáticas y mora...
Educación Política Objetivo principal El principal objetivo de la educación es el desarrollo integral de la persona. Ademá...
Educación Política Caracteristicas Un derecho de toda persona. Un proceso social, es decir, fuera del ámbito social nadie ...
Bibliografía Entre culturas. (8 de junio de 2016). Obtenido de El principal objetivo de la educación: el desarrollo integr...
Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación
Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación
Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación

  1. 1. Antecedentesdela Antecedentesdela Antecedentesdela relaciónentrepolíticay relaciónentrepolíticay relaciónentrepolíticay educación. educación. educación.
  2. 2. Educación Política Definición La educación es el proceso de facilitar el aprendizaje o la adquisición de conocimientos, habilidades, valores, creencias y hábitos de un grupo de personas que los transfieren a otras personas, a través de la narración de cuentos, la discusión, la enseñanza, el ejemplo, la formación o la investigación. La política es el conjunto de actividades que se asocian con la toma de decisiones en grupo, u otras formas de relaciones de poder entre individuos, como la distribución de recursos o el estatus. También es el arte, doctrina o práctica referente al gobierno de los Estados,2promoviendo la participación ciudadana al poseer la capacidad de distribuir y ejecutar el poder según sea necesario para garantizar el bien común en la sociedad.
  3. 3. Educación Política Importancia La educación es uno de los factores que más influye en el avance y progreso de personas y sociedades. Además de proveer conocimientos, la educación enriquece la cultura, el espíritu, los valores y todo aquello que nos caracteriza como seres humanos. El ejercicio de la política permite gestionar los activos del estado nacional, también resuelve conflictos dentro de las sociedades adscritas a un estado específico lo que permite la coherencia social, las normas y leyes que determine la actividad política se vuelven obligatorias para todos los integrantes del estado
  4. 4. Educación Política Función La función principal de la educación es conservar y transmitir las verdades sistemáticas y morales que son tan esenciales para el progreso de la sociedad, porque al final el objetivo de enseñar no es meramente solo el de comunicar conocimiento a quienes carecen de este, sino que el aprendiz se adueñe del conocimiento La ciencia política constituye una rama de las ciencias sociales que se ocupa de la actividad en virtud de la cual una sociedad, compuesta por seres humanos libres, resuelve los problemas que le plantea su convivencia colectiva.
  5. 5. Educación Política Objetivo principal El principal objetivo de la educación es el desarrollo integral de la persona. Además de sus evidentes beneficios para una vida más plena y mejor, la educación puede contribuir a la mejora de la sociedad en su conjunto; una sociedad en la que la gente sea consciente de sus derechos y deberes El objetivo que tiene la Política está justamente ligado al Orden Social, teniendo en sus orígenes una estrecha afinidad con la Moral y Voluntad, ya que lo que apunta es justamente el Bienestar Social, la realización de actividades que apunten hacia la finalidad del bien común, donde los Políticos son los encargados de oficiar como mediadores entre los distintos Problemas de Convivencia que surjan entre los individuos de una sociedad determinada.
  6. 6. Educación Política Caracteristicas Un derecho de toda persona. Un proceso social, es decir, fuera del ámbito social nadie puede adquirir educación. Un sistema de socialización que permite incorporar las costumbres de una cultura. Un proceso de instrucción continuo. ·Estabilidad ·Adaptabilidad ·Coordinación y coherencia ·Calidad de la implementación y aplicación efectiva ·Orientación al interés publico ·Eficiencia
  7. 7. Bibliografía Entre culturas. (8 de junio de 2016). Obtenido de El principal objetivo de la educación: el desarrollo integral de la persona: https://www.entreculturas.org/es/noticias/el-principal-objetivo-de-la-educacion-el- desarrollo-integral-de-la-persona Importancia una guia de ayuda . (2021). Obtenido de Importancia de la Política: https://www.importancia.org/politica.php Unam. (2012). Obtenido de Plan educativo nacional: http://www.planeducativonacional.unam.mx/CAP_00/Text/00_05a.html#:~:text=La%20educaci%C3%B3n%2 0es%20uno%20de,nos%20caracteriza%20como%20seres%20humanos. wikipedia. (1 de septiembre de 2019). Obtenido de educació: https://www.mineduc.gob.gt/DIGECADE/documents/Telesecundaria/Recursos%20Digitales/3o%20Recursos %20Digitales%20TS%20BY- SA%203.0/PROYECTOS%20INTEGRADOS/U12%20proyecto%2012%20educaci%C3%B3n.pdf Wikipedia. (12 de agosto de 2021). Obtenido de Política: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pol%C3%ADtica

