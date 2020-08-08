Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Funci�n y localizaci�n anatomaica de los pares craneales como de la medula espinal Yudi Andrea Chivata Contreras Jessica Y...
A.Mandibular El gran nervio sensitivo de la cara es: B. Trig�mino C. Maxilar D. Oft�lmica
B. Trasportar el sonido al interior del oido. C.Garantizar el movimiento de los ojos. D.Genera el movimiento de las cejas....
B. Receptores especializados C. Cerebro y la medula espinal D.Extremidades superiores El SNC esta formado por: A. Nervios ...
B. Tronco encefalico C. Nervios toraxicos D. Medula Espinal Encargada de transmitir impulsos nerviosos a los 31 pares de n...
C. Doce pares craneales Los pares craneales son un conjunto de nervios que salen directamente del enc�falo, �cuantos pares...
Las raices Dorsal y Ventral hacen parte de: A. La medula espinal B. Los pares craneales C. El encefalo D. Los musculos de ...
B. Nervio Optico C. Nervio facial D. Nervio troclear, o pat�tico Es el par craneal que se ocupa del movimiento de los ojos...
�Por qu� los llamamos pares craneales? A. Hay doce nervios apuntando hacia el hemisferio derecho. C. Existe uno tanto en e...
Referencias - Mendoza, M.(2009,12 de octubre). Video Explicativo del Trayecto de los 12 Pares Craneales. [Archivo de video...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quien quiere ser millonario morfofisiologia

61 views

Published on

Función y localización anatómica de los pares craneales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quien quiere ser millonario morfofisiologia

  1. 1. Funci�n y localizaci�n anatomaica de los pares craneales como de la medula espinal Yudi Andrea Chivata Contreras Jessica Yasmina Mateus Ruiz Andr�s Felipe Rico Gonz�lez Morfofisiologia Oscar Rodriguez Cooporaci�n Universitaria Iberoamericana 07 de agosto del 2020 c
  2. 2. A.Mandibular El gran nervio sensitivo de la cara es: B. Trig�mino C. Maxilar D. Oft�lmica
  3. 3. B. Trasportar el sonido al interior del oido. C.Garantizar el movimiento de los ojos. D.Genera el movimiento de las cejas. La funci�n del nervio Hipogloso es: A.Transportar la inervaci�n motora a los musculos de la lengua
  4. 4. B. Receptores especializados C. Cerebro y la medula espinal D.Extremidades superiores El SNC esta formado por: A. Nervios y ganglios
  5. 5. B. Tronco encefalico C. Nervios toraxicos D. Medula Espinal Encargada de transmitir impulsos nerviosos a los 31 pares de nervios raquideos A. Cerebro
  6. 6. C. Doce pares craneales Los pares craneales son un conjunto de nervios que salen directamente del enc�falo, �cuantos pares son? A. Diez pares craneales
  7. 7. Las raices Dorsal y Ventral hacen parte de: A. La medula espinal B. Los pares craneales C. El encefalo D. Los musculos de la cara
  8. 8. B. Nervio Optico C. Nervio facial D. Nervio troclear, o pat�tico Es el par craneal que se ocupa del movimiento de los ojos A. Nervio Oculomotor
  9. 9. �Por qu� los llamamos pares craneales? A. Hay doce nervios apuntando hacia el hemisferio derecho. C. Existe uno tanto en el derecho como en el izquierdo D. Todas las anteriores B. Hay doce pares apuntando hacia el hemisferio izquierdo
  10. 10. Referencias - Mendoza, M.(2009,12 de octubre). Video Explicativo del Trayecto de los 12 Pares Craneales. [Archivo de video]. Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8FByDeLITM -Psicolog�a y Mente https://psicologiaymente.com/neurociencias/pares-craneales-nervios- cerebro#:~:text=Nervio%20hipogloso%20(par%20craneal%20XII,el%20buen%20e stado%20del%20organismo. -- Pinel J. (2007).Biopsicolog�a. 6ta Edici�n. Pearson. Recuperado de: https://es.scribd.com/doc/234927684/Bio-Psicologia - Psicoactiva, mujeryhoy.com https://www.psicoactiva.com/biblioteca-de-psicologia/atlas-visual-del- cerebro/ -Instituto de educaci�n secundaria Ram�n Pignatelli http://agrega.educacion.es/repositorio/14062013/46/es_2013061412_ 9103939/SistemaNervioso/mdula_espinal.html

×