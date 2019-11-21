New indian parliaments and central vista, architectural urban design

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Indian Parliament and Central Vista Architectural Urban Design Proposed by Architect Yudhveer Singh
Dedicated to Hon’ble Prime Minister of INDIA Shri Narender Modi ji
Principal Architect Yudhveer Singh Principal Architect – Yudhveer Singh • Qualified and Registered Architect with more tha...
Why most Architects can’t take part in this Design competition  It was a virtually closed invitation of designs proposal....
Edwin Lutyens Consideration in Designing New Delhi in 1911 AD (1869-1944) an English architect. His early work on private ...
Earlier architects did retain the status of New Delhi as per Lutyens Design  Central vista is a line of by-sectorial divi...
Concept of Architect Ralph Lauren, an architect from USA who designed IGNAC at Central vista  Truly reflection of Extensi...
Design of Ar. Raj Rewal for Parliament’s annexe projects  Never exceeded beyond Lutyen’s building heights.  Never used o...
Ar. Lutyen’s proposed another Building at central vista south to create balance in planning, also recommended to expend Ne...
Our Proposal for revamping Central Vista  We are an Independent Country now.  We are in a Democratic State.  Even an or...
The concept "BUILDING BYE-LAWS" & DESIGN CONSIDERATION 1.No LBZ (Lutyens Bungalow Zone) Is Applicable On This Building As ...
10. Permission From Airport Authority Will Get Approved From Concerned Authority As The Height Of The Building Lower Than ...
Festival of Architecture of India  Honorable Prime Minister of India flags off festival of Architecture in India by invit...
Essence of INDIAN DEMOCRACY through Government’s buildings  Free access to any part of the government’s building except o...
Concerned for massive Construction, Destruction and Cost  We are not in favour of dismantling the existing massive struct...
How we can promote Patriotic tourism Through INDIAN GOVERNMENT BUILDING  We are creating Pragati Path around the Rajpath ...
Proposed Layout of Central Vista, Prime Minister Office, Prime Ministers Museum, underground Rail Connectivity between bot...
Layout of Upper Ground Floor, showing common entrance porch & landscape LvL. +2250
Lower Ground Floor, LvL. -2250
Basement, showing Parking Pattern with respect to proposed buildings LvL. -6750
Cellar P-1, Showing Democratic Market Place for Parliamentarians, Visitors, Railway station LvL. -12750
Cellar P-2, Showing Club for Parliamentarians & separate Parking for Visitors LvL. -15750
Cellar P-3, Showing Club for Parliamentarians & separate Parking for Visitors LvL. -20250
UpperGroundfloor LvL. +2250 LvL. +2250
LowerGroundfloor LvL. -2250
BasementFloor LvL. -6750
CELLAR-1FLOOR(P1) LvL. -12750
CALLER-2FLOOR(P2) LvL. -15750
CELLAR3FLOOR(P3) LvL. -20250
FIRSTFLOORPLAN LvL. +6750
SECONDFLOOR LvL. +11850
THIRDFLOOR LvL. +15750
FORTHFLOOR LvL. +20250
FIFTHFLOOR LvL. +24750
SIXTHFLOOR LvL. +29250
SEVENTHFLOOR LvL. +33750
ELEVENTHFLOOR LvL. +38250
TWELTHFLOOR ASHOKA
SECTIONS indicated levels ,reference and inferences for structure, Heights
Elevation (Dominating in fort style)
Pragati Sthumbh and Pragati Path
Pragati Sthumbh “PRAGATIi PATH” designed on both side of the Rajpath , will create a walk way to the “Patriotic tourists”
Appeal to all architectural community to celebrate the great festival of new Delhi re-development by sending their design ...
Contact Information Architect Yudhveer Singh Contact No. : 9667987129 Email id: architects@ardian.in Twitter Acc. : @yudh1...
