by A Ramirez

Rating 4.76



You can fit curves and surfaces to data and view plots with the Curve Fitting app in MATLAB. Is possible: .Create, plot, and compare multiple fits.Use linear or nonlinear regression, interpolation, smoothing, and custom equations..View goodness-of-fit statistics, display confidence intervals and residuals, remove outliers and assess fit with validation data..Automatically generate code to fit and plot curves and surfaces, or export fits to the workspace for further analysis.Curve Fitting app makes it easy to plot and analyze fit at the command line. You can export individual fit to the workspace for further analysis, or you can generate MATLAB code to recreate all fit and plots in your session. By generating code, you can use your interactive curve fitting session to quickly assemble code for curve and surface fit and plots into useful programs.The Curve Fitting app allows convenient, interactive use of Curve Fitting Toolbox functions, without programming. You can, however, access .

