( Unlimited ebook ) A Holiday Temptation

Sixteen years ago I lost the ability to walk and the girl I loved in the same night. Two days before Christmas. Since then, I?ve worked hard to rebuild my life from the bottom up. Sure, I had help in the form of one very large, and sometimes overbearing, older brother. But my life is my own and I?m proud of it. The only thing that eludes me is the promotion that I?ve been seeking at Townsend Industries. Nothing can stand in my way of working my butt off to achieve my end goal. That is, until the girl who left me broken in a hospital bed, walks into Townsend?s boardroom. Apparently, it?s my job to work directly with her to see this deal through. Failure means letting go of my professional dream, while pushing through will bring me closer to Jackie Hinkerson than I?ve been in well over a decade. Everything in me is telling me to roll the other way. Yet, with the holidays fast approaching, this deal at work looming, and the fear and sadness I see in her eyes, I doubt I?ll be able to

