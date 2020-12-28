( ePub ) Angel and the Neville Next Door

Can a cat person and a dog person find common ground? And maybe even love? Come to Sunshine Bay and find out!A year after a difficult marital separation, Helen learns her daughter Kim won?t be home for the holidays. She is staying in Ontario with her new husband and his family this year. Alone for the first time in years, Helen wants nothing more than to leave her house full of memories behind and spend her holiday somewhere where no one knows her or her ex-husband.When her friend Sylvia calls from Sunshine Bay to ask if she would be a cat-sitter for her cat, Angel, for the holidays, Helen jumps at the chance for a peaceful holiday away from everything she has known.All is well until she meets the neighbors: Neville, a devilish Westie determined to escape his yard to pursue Angel, and Joe, Neville?s reluctant dog-sitter, who makes Helen?s heart beat a little faster whenever he?s around.Joe is spending the holidays alone this year except for his son?s West Highland terrier, Neville, a

