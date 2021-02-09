Successfully reported this slideshow.
Description Color the world's 100 greatest places, as voted by travel experts. There are 100 line drawings for you to colo...
  2. 2. Description Color the world's 100 greatest places, as voted by travel experts. There are 100 line drawings for you to color in, and at the back of the book, there are descriptions of each place so you can find out a little more about the most astounding places on earth. This book is guaranteed to exercise your creativity, focus your mind and inspire your inner traveller. This is Lonely Planet's bucket list. These are the places we think you should experience. It's the most thrilling, memorable, downright interesting places on this planet - and what's more, we've ranked them in order of their brilliance. How? With a longlist of thousands, which was whittled down to a shortlist, which was then voted on by everybody in the Lonely Planet community. With a little mathematical alchemy, we ended up with a definitive ranking. This coloring book has sights that will humble you, amaze you and surprise you. And in these pages, these places are yours to re-imagine however you desire. Let your creativity guide you. Be playful; be inventive. Above all else, be inspired by the extraordinary places our planet has to offer. Includes the following destinations: Temples of Angkor Great Barrier Reef Machu Picchu Great Wall of China Taj Mahal Grand Canyon National Park Colosseum Iguaza Falls Alhambra Aya Sofya Fez Medina Twelve Apostles Petra Tikal British Museum Sagrada Familia Fiordland National Park Santorini Galapagos Islands Museum of Old and New Art Yosemite National Park Dubrovnik Old City Walls Salar de Uyuni Bagan Pyramids of Giza Piazza San Marco Victoria Falls Acropolis Chateau De Versailles Djemaa El-Fna Hanoi Old Quarter Cradle Mountain Uluru Charles Bridge Abel Tasman National Park Lake District National Park The Louvre Torres del Paine Lake Baikal Eiffel Tower Pompeii Habana Vieja Table Mountain Prague's Old Town Square Serengeti National Park Hermitage Bay of Kotor Jaisalmer Ngorongoro Crater Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Pantheon Tate Modern Naqsh-e Jahan Tiger Leaping Gorge Notre Dame Kakadu National Park Sydney Opera House Edinburgh Castle Anne Frank Huis Jakulsarlan Yellowstone National Park Stonehenge Berlin Wall Isle of Skye Halong Bay Duomo Santa Maria di Fiore Cappadocia Ko Tao Palenque Ilulissat Kangerlua Mt Sinai Pao de Acucar Mezquita Lalibela Arashiyama's Bamboo Grove Lake Bled Redwood National Park Chichan Itzai Masai Mara National Reserve Metropolitan Museum of Art About Lonely Planet: Started in 1973, Lonely Planet has become the world's leading travel guide publisher with guidebooks to every destination on the planet, as well as an award-winning website, a suite of mobile and digital travel products, and a dedicated traveller community. Lonely Planet's mission is to enable curious travellers to experience the world and to truly get to the heart of the places they find themselves in.
