Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks Onlin...
Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks
Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks
Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks
Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks

2 views

Published on

The Tax Rules Have Changed. Your Business Should, Too.The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 marks the biggest tax reform in more than 30 years. The changes to the tax code are complex (especially for the small-business owner), but you don t have to go it alone. CPA and Attorney Mark J. Kohler delivers a comprehensive analysis of the new tax and legal structure you desperately need to help make the new tax law work for you.In this revised edition of The Tax and Legal Playbook, Kohler reveals clear-cut truths about tax and legal planning and delivers a practical, play-by-play guide that helps you build wealth, save on taxes, and protect your assets. Using real-world case studies, tax-savvy tips, game plans, and discussion points, Kohler coaches you through the complexities of the tax game of the small-business owner. You ll also learn how to:Examine your business needs and pick the right business entity for youBuild your personal and corporate credit in eight stepsImplement affordable asset protection strategiesTake advantage of underutilized business tax deductionsPick the right health-care, retirement, and estate plansBring on partners and investors the right wayPlan for your future with self-directed retirement fundsReading from cover to cover or refer to each chapter as needed, you will come away wiser and better equipped to make the best decisions for your business, your family, and yourself.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks

  1. 1. Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks Online PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Full PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, All Ebook The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, PDF and EPUB The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, PDF ePub Mobi The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Reading PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Book PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Read online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Mark J. Kohler pdf, by Mark J. Kohler The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, book pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, by Mark J. Kohler pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Mark J. Kohler epub The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, pdf Mark J. Kohler The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, the book The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Mark J. Kohler ebook The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions E-Books, Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions E-Books, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Online Read Best Book Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Download Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, Read Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions E-Books, Download The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Online, Download Best Book The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Online, Pdf Books The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Download The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Books Online Read The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Full Collection, Download The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, Read The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Ebook The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF Read online, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Ebooks, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions pdf Read online, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Best Book, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Ebooks, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game- Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Popular, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Read, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Full PDF, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF Online, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Books Online, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Ebook, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Full Popular PDF, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Download Book PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Download online PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Popular, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Ebook, Best Book The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Collection, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Full Online, epub The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, ebook The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, ebook The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, epub The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, full book The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, online pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Online, pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Read online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Mark J. Kohler pdf, by Mark J. Kohler The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, book pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, by Mark J. Kohler pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Mark J. Kohler epub The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, pdf Mark J. Kohler The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, the book The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Mark J. Kohler ebook The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions E-Books, Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Book, pdf The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions E-Books, The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions Online, Read Best Book Online The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions, Download The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF files, Read The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions PDF files by Mark J. Kohler
  2. 2. Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks
  3. 3. Download PDF The Tax and Legal Playbook: Game-Changing Solutions To Your Small Business Questions | eBooks Textbooks

×