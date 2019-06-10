The Colour of Time: A New History of the World, 1850-1960 by Dan Jones, Marina Amaral

















Book details







Title: The Colour of Time: A New History of the World, 1850-1960

Author: Dan Jones, Marina Amaral

Pages: 448

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781786692689

Publisher: Head of Zeus









Description



The Colour of Time: A New History of the World, 1850-1960 by Dan Jones From the mid-19th century, many of the most celebrated moments and personalities in modern history—from Gettysburg to Hiroshima, and from Lincoln to Churchill—have been captured for posterity by the camera lens. Marina Amaral uses digital techniques, underpinned by painstaking research, to colorize 200 such images embracing an entire century of world history. The results are revelatory, transforming the monochrome of early photography into the vibrant hues of real life. Statesmen and soldiers, as well as the faces of hundreds of ordinary people, thus appear in dramatically vivid guise. The images are organized in 10 chronological chapters. Each image is accompanied by a 200-word caption by best-selling historian Dan Jones, telling the stories behind them. A fusion of amazing pictures and well-chosen words, The Colour of Time offers a unique—and often beautiful—perspective on the past.













Overview

