Apple Pro Training Series: Logic Pro X: Professional Music Production by David Nahmani
Title: Apple Pro Training Series: Logic Pro X: Professional Music Production
Author: David Nahmani
Pages: 552
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780321967596
Publisher: Peachpit Press
Completely revised and updated for Logic Pro X, this Apple-certified guide shows you how to record, produce, and polish music files with Apple’s professional audio software. Veteran music producer David Nahmani’s step-by-step, instructions teach you everything from basic music creation to advanced production techniques using Logic’s software synthesizers, samplers, and digital signal processors. Learn about all of the key features in Logic Pro X including Flex Pitch, Drummer, Drum Kit Designer, Track Stacks, MIDI...
