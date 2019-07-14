Free download of computer books online. The Brightest Stars

The Brightest Stars by Anna Todd

















Book details







Title: The Brightest Stars

Author: Anna Todd

Pages: 306

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781732408609

Publisher: Bookcase Literary Agency









Description



The Brightest Stars by Anna Todd International bestselling author Anna Todd returns with a gripping novel about a young woman’s journey towards love, and the obstacles life throws up at every turn. Karina knows the harsh realities of military life. And like anyone who has grown up around an army base, she knows the background noise that follows a soldier home from war. That’s why she’s forging her own quiet life in her own little house. But she hasn’t turned her back on her family. She’s the glue that holds them together—when her father is deployed, when her brother, Austin, has another brush with the law. Karina knows that she has to look after herself, that she can’t always fix what’s broken. But when Austin’s behavior worsens and her father’s reactions grow more extreme, Karina feels her own edges beginning to fray. That’s when she meets him—a closed book she’s desperate to open. At just twenty, Kael is a handsome, brooding soldier struggling with the aftermath of two tours in Afghanistan. He’s emotionally damaged and closed off. Quiet doesn’t begin to describe him. But as Karina gets used to his stable presence, she finds it hard to ignore the way he makes her feel. In their time together, she finds the stillness she has always wanted and never found. She lets down her guard. And she lets herself fill in the blanks about this mysterious man. But illusions quickly made are quickly shattered. That’s when Karina has to find her own courage—to untangle the truth from the lies, and decide what she’s going to do about it. A riveting story about love and lies, THE BRIGHTEST STARS will stay with you long after the last page has been turned.













