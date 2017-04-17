Possessive Adjectives Se utilizan para indicar a quién pertenece el sujeto u objeto de la oración. Van seguidos de un sust...
Explicamos como hacer uso de los Possessive adjectives y de los verbos modales

  1. 1. Possessive Adjectives Se utilizan para indicar a quién pertenece el sujeto u objeto de la oración. Van seguidos de un sustantivo. Possessive Adjectives my mi / mis your tu / tus his su / sus her su / sus its su / sus our nuestro/a/os/as your vuestro/a/os/as their su / sus Ejemplo: my car mi auto my books mis libros Cuando se refiere a la tercera persona, mientras que en inglés varían según la persona. Nota además que "your" puede referirse al singular (tu) o al plural (vuestro). my house your house his house her house its house our house your house their house I like my job. Me gusta mi trabajo. Is your brother coming? ¿Viene tu hermano? His car is new. Su auto (de él) es nuevo. Her house is big. Su casa (de ella) es grande.
  2. 2. Our sons live here. Nuestros hijos viven aquí. Their children go to school. Sus hijos van a la escuela. Si se está hablando de una persona y se describe su casa, se usaría his o her, según el sexo de dicha persona. John lives in New York. John vive en Nueva York. His house is very big. Su casa es muy grande. Susan lives in New York. Susan vive en Nueva York. Her house is very big. Su casa es muy grande. Pero si se habla de un animal se debe utilizar its. The cat is under the table. Its name is Bob. El gato está debajo de la mesa. Su nombre es Bob. LOS VERBOS MODALES: son verbos auxiliares Los verbos modales expresan modalidad, habilidad, posibilidad, necesidad u otra condición. Los utilizamos para el futuro y el condicional. Como verbos complementarios que son, los verbos modales no funcionan sin otro verbo. Este otro verbo siempre va después del verbo modal y está en la forma base (el infinitivo sin “to”). No se conjugan los verbos modales y no tienen tiempo. Ejemplos: CAN: indica habilidad o posibilidad. En estos casos puede ser traducido como “poder” en español. Ejemplo: I can speak five languages.
  3. 3. Puedo hablar cinco idiomas. Interrogativas, su uso puede solicitar permiso o preguntar sobre posibilidades. Ejemplo: an I have a glass of water? ¿Puedo tomar un vaso de agua COULD: Indica posibilidad o habilidad en el pasado. Ejemplo: Joe could speak Spanish when he was young. Joe podía hablar español cuando era joven. I couldn’t sleep last night. No pude dormir anoche. I couldn’t sleep last night. No pude dormir anoche. En frases interrogativas puede solicitar permiso o preguntar sobre las posibilidades, pero es más formal. Ejemplo: Could you pass the salt please? ¿Podría pasarme la sal por favor? Could you help me? ¿Podrías ayudarme? MAY: Se usa para indicar posibilidades en el futuro. Ejemplo: I would bring an umbrella, it may rain later. Llevaría un paraguas, puede llover más tarde. Se puede utilizar para dar permisos o instrucciones. Ejemplo: You may leave if you like. Puede salir si quiere. En frases interrogativas, el uso es más educado que “can” o “could”. Ejemplo: May I have a glass of water? ¿Podría tomar un vaso de agua?
  4. 4. SHOULD: Indica una obligación o recomendación, refleja una opinión sobre lo que es correcto se traduce como condicional de “deber” Ejemplo: I should call my parents more often Debería llamar a mis padres más a menudo You shouldn’t work so hard. No debería trabajar tan duro Should Se usa SHOULD en interrogativa en frases interrogativas para preguntar si existe una obligación o para pedir una recomendación. Ejemplo: Should we leave a tip? ¿Deberíamos dejar una propina? Where should they meet you? ¿Dónde deberían encontrarte? OUGHT TO: es un sinónimo de “should” aunque es menos común. Ejemplos: She ought to quit smoking. Debería dejar de fumar. They ought to work less. Deberían trabajar menos. No se usa en frases interrogativas HAT BETTER: Se traduce como “es mejor “Se usa como lo que sería preferible o más conveniente que sucediera en una determinada situación. “ Suena amenaza”. Ejemplo: I’d better finish the report now before the boss comes Es mejor que acabe el informe antes de que llegue el jefe You’d better not be late again for work” my boss warned me Es mejor que no vuelva a llegar tarde al trabajo” mi jefe me avisó Nunca la usaremos para hablar de gustos y preferencias. Para eso empleamos las formas: Ejemplo: I’d rather/I’d prefer to stay at home than go out in this weather Preferiría quedarme en casa que salir con este tiempo

