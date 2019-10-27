Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) de
Ficha t�cnica Title: CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) Author: N�mero de p�ginas: 294 Idioma: INGL�S Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI IS...
Description Innovative activities for Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) teachers and trainee teachers. CLIL ...
Links for download book Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview Innovative activities for Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) teachers and trainee teachers. CLIL Act...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ebook gratis descarga el viejo y el mar. CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) 9780521149846

13 views

Published on

CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) de








Ficha técnica



Title: CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM)
Author:
Número de páginas: 294
Idioma: INGLÉS Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780521149846
Editorial: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS
Año de edición: 2012





Description

Innovative activities for Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) teachers and trainee teachers. CLIL Activities is organised into five chapters: Activating, Guiding understanding, Focus on language, Focus on speaking and Focus on writing. A further chapter provides practical ideas for assessment, review and feedback. The Background to CLIL section offers a clear explanation of what CLIL is and its benefits and challenges. The book contains a wide range of easily accessible activities that can be used in any order. Dedicated subject pages include annotated extracts from authentic school teaching materials, demonstrating how language is used in particular school subjects, such as geography, science, maths and ICT. The accompanying CD-ROM contains print-ready CLIL activities.






Links for download book
Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview
Innovative activities for Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) teachers and trainee teachers. CLIL Activities is organised into five chapters: Activating, Guiding understanding, Focus on language, Focus on speaking and Focus on writing. A further chapter provides practical ideas for assessment, review and feedback. The Background to CLIL section offers a clear explanation of what CLIL is and its benefits and challenges. The book contains a wide range of easily accessible activities that can be used in any order. Dedicated subject pages include annotated extracts from authentic school teaching materials, demonstrating how language is used in particular school subjects, such as geography, science, maths and ICT. The accompanying CD-ROM contains print-ready CLIL activities.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ebook gratis descarga el viejo y el mar. CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) 9780521149846

  1. 1. CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) de
  2. 2. Ficha t�cnica Title: CLIL ACTIVITIES (CD-ROM) Author: N�mero de p�ginas: 294 Idioma: INGL�S Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780521149846 Editorial: CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS A�o de edici�n: 2012
  3. 3. Description Innovative activities for Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) teachers and trainee teachers. CLIL Activities is organised into five chapters: Activating, Guiding understanding, Focus on language, Focus on speaking and Focus on writing. A further chapter provides practical ideas for assessment, review and feedback. The Background to CLIL section offers a clear explanation of what CLIL is and its benefits and challenges. The book contains a wide range of easily accessible activities that can be used in any order. Dedicated subject pages include annotated extracts from authentic school teaching materials, demonstrating how language is used in particular school subjects, such as geography, science, maths and ICT. The accompanying CD-ROM contains print-ready CLIL activities.
  4. 4. Links for download book Formatos: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview Innovative activities for Content and Language Integrated Learning (CLIL) teachers and trainee teachers. CLIL Activities is organised into five chapters: Activating, Guiding understanding, Focus on language, Focus on speaking and Focus on writing. A further chapter provides practical ideas for assessment, review and feedback. The Background to CLIL section offers a clear explanation of what CLIL is and its benefits and challenges. The book contains a wide range of easily accessible activities that can be used in any order. Dedicated subject pages include annotated extracts from authentic school teaching materials, demonstrating how language is used in particular school subjects, such as geography, science, maths and ICT. The accompanying CD-ROM contains print-ready CLIL activities.

×