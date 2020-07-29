Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad Ferm�n Toro Vice Rectorado Acad�mico Facultad de Ciencias Jur�dicas y Pol�ticas Escuela de Derecho Barquisimeto, Julio, 2020 Autor: Yrama Castellanos. C�dula: 7.857.902. Derecho Procesal Probatorio
  2. 2. Dada la naturaleza de los procesos constitucionales, los principios generales de la prueba en los procesos ordinarios, sufren algunas adaptaciones que conviene rese�ar. En general, los principios que orientan la aplicaci�n de la prueba en los procesos constitucionales son los siguientes: Principio de eficacia jur�dica: postula que si la prueba es necesaria para el proceso, en consecuencia debe tener eficacia jur�dica, de manera que lleve al juez constitucional al conocimiento real de los hechos en que se funda la pretensi�n del actor. Principio de unidad de la prueba: el conjunto probatorio forma una unidad, por lo que debe ser analizada por el juez constitucional para confrontar las diversas pruebas, establecer sus concordancias o discordancias y concluir sobre el convencimiento que de ellas se forme.
  3. 3. Principio de comunidad de la prueba: este principio determina la inadmisibilidad de renunciar o desistir de la prueba ya practicada, dado que quien aporte una pruebe al proceso deber� aceptar su resultado, le sea beneficio o perjudicial. Este principio est� �ntimamente relacionado con el de lealtad y probidad de la prueba. Principio de inter�s p�blico de la funci�n de la prueba: Es evidente que existe un inter�s p�blico manifiesto en la funci�n que desempe�an las pruebas en el proceso a pesar de que cada parte persigue su propio beneficio. Principio de lealtad y probidad o veracidad de la prueba: Consecuencia de los principios anteriores, ya que si la prueba tiene unidad y funci�n de inter�s general, no debe utilizarse para ocultar o deformar la realidad con el fin de inducir al juez a enga�o, sino con lealtad y probidad o veracidad, sea que provenga de la iniciativa de las partes o de la actividad del mismo juez.
  4. 4. Principio de contradicci�n de la prueba: Consecuencia l�gica del anterior principio, la parte contra quien se ofrece una prueba debe gozar de la oportunidad procesal para conocerla y discutirla, incluido su derecho de ofrecer y evacuar la respectiva contraprueba. Principio de publicidad de la prueba: significa que debe permitirse a las partes conocerlas e intervenir en su pr�ctica. Principio de legitimaci�n para la prueba: este principio exige que la prueba provenga de un sujeto legitimado para solicitarla, es decir, las partes o el juez constitucional. Principio de la preclusi�n de la prueba: se trata de una formalidad y oportunidad para la pr�ctica de la prueba y se relaciona con los principios de contradicci�n y lealtad, persigui�ndose impedir que se sorprenda a la otra parte con pruebas de �ltimo momento.
  5. 5. Principio de libertad de prueba: es indispensable otorgar libertad de la prueba para que �sta cumpla su fin de lograr la convicci�n del juez constitucional sobre la existencia o inexistencia de los hechos que interesan al proceso. Sin embargo, se admite como limitaci�n la de aquellas que la ley no permite investigar o que resultan in�tiles por existir presunci�n legal que las hace innecesarias. Principio de pertinencia, idoneidad y utilidad de la prueba: este principio implica una limitaci�n de la libertad, pero su presencia es necesaria ya que el tiempo y el trabajo de los tribunales constitucionales y de las partes no debe perderse por la evacuaci�n de prueba que por s� misma o por su contenido, no sirve para la averiguaci�n de los hechos base del proceso. Principio de la carga de la prueba: postula que quien afirma un hecho en el proceso debe probarlo. No basta, en consecuencia, con que le funcionario recurrido rinda declaraci�n bajo fe del juramento para tener por acreditada la verdad de su dicho. Se trata, en este caso, simplemente de una presunci�n iuris tantum que puede ser dejada sin efecto por prueba en contrario del recurrente o por la aplicaci�n de las reglas de la sana cr�tica por parte del juez constitucional.
  6. 6. Todo medio constituye un modo de llegar al fin, al resultado. En este caso el fin de la prueba es logar esclarecer un hecho controvertido, una situaci�n dudosa; o un delito, en cuanto a su existencia, o al modo en que se cometi�, para encuadrarlo en la precisa figura delictiva. Esta orientado a comprobar o desvirtuar la existencia de un delito, siempre que la acci�n penal no haya prescrito, as� como a esclarecer o determinar la responsabilidad para alcanzar un veredicto.

