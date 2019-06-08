Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition by Paul Zarchan
Book details Title: Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition Author: Paul Zarchan Pages: 299 Format: PDF / E...
Description <p> <b>About the Author</b></p> <p> Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MS...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview About the Author Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition

43 views

Published on

Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition by Paul Zarchan








Book details



Title: Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition
Author: Paul Zarchan
Pages: 299
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781563472541
Publisher: AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics &amp; Ast




Description


<p&gt; <b&gt;About the Author</b&gt;</p&gt;
<p&gt; Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbia University. He has more than 35 years&#039; experience in the missile guidance and control field and has worked as Principal Engineer for Raytheon, served as Senior Research Engineer with the Israeli Ministry of Defense ,was a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and is currently a member of the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.<br /&gt;
--This text refers to an alternate </p&gt;
<p&gt; edition.</p&gt;







Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview

About the Author
Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbia University. He has more than 35 years' experience in the missile guidance and control field and has worked as Principal Engineer for Raytheon, served as Senior Research Engineer with the Israeli Ministry of Defense ,was a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and is currently a member of the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
--This text refers to an alternate
edition.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition

  1. 1. Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition by Paul Zarchan
  2. 2. Book details Title: Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition Author: Paul Zarchan Pages: 299 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9781563472541 Publisher: AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Ast
  3. 3. Description <p> <b>About the Author</b></p> <p> Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbia University. He has more than 35 years' experience in the missile guidance and control field and has worked as Principal Engineer for Raytheon, served as Senior Research Engineer with the Israeli Ministry of Defense ,was a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and is currently a member of the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.<br /> --This text refers to an alternate </p> <p> edition.</p>
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview About the Author Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbia University. He has more than 35 years' experience in the missile guidance and control field and has worked as Principal Engineer for Raytheon, served as Senior Research Engineer with the Israeli Ministry of Defense ,was a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and is currently a member of the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory. --This text refers to an alternate edition.

×