-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition by Paul Zarchan
Book details
Title: Tactical and Strategic Missile Guidance, Third Edition
Author: Paul Zarchan
Pages: 299
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781563472541
Publisher: AIAA (American Institute of Aeronautics & Ast
Description
<p> <b>About the Author</b></p>
<p> Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbia University. He has more than 35 years' experience in the missile guidance and control field and has worked as Principal Engineer for Raytheon, served as Senior Research Engineer with the Israeli Ministry of Defense ,was a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and is currently a member of the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.<br />
--This text refers to an alternate </p>
<p> edition.</p>
Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview
About the Author
Paul Zarchan has a BSEE degree from the City College of New York and an MSEE degree from Columbia University. He has more than 35 years' experience in the missile guidance and control field and has worked as Principal Engineer for Raytheon, served as Senior Research Engineer with the Israeli Ministry of Defense ,was a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and is currently a member of the technical staff at MIT Lincoln Laboratory.
--This text refers to an alternate
edition.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment