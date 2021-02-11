Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Vasco de Quiroga Maestría en Calidad de la educación Asignatura: Diseño curricular Docente: Mtro. Marco A. Guzmán Ponce de León
Componente Universidad A Universidad B Describe los datos generales del programa educativo (PE) Contiene una Justificación...
Componente Universidad A Universidad B Visión Perfil de Ingreso Perfil de Egreso Tiempo y procedimiento contemplado para e...
  1. 1. Universidad Vasco de Quiroga Maestría en Calidad de la educación Asignatura: Diseño curricular Docente: Mtro. Marco A. Guzmán Ponce de León Formato de Análisis Comparativo El siguiente formato nos permitirá realizar un análisis comparativo de como se llevan a cabo las propuestas de diseño curricular en el nivel superior de algunas Universidades en México, las cuales serán asignadas a cada uno de los equipos. La intención es analizar cada uno de los componentes y realizar un comparativo basándonos en los documentos rectores de cada universidad, y escribiendo un NO o SI y una descripción de cómo lo cumplen desde su punto de vista, la cual será realizada en consenso por todos los miembros del equipo. Equipo Integrantes 1. 2. 3. Componente Universidad A Universidad B ¿Contiene un Ideario? ¿Realiza un Análisis de la población usuaria? ¿Considera una Evaluación Diagnóstica?
  2. 2. Componente Universidad A Universidad B Describe los datos generales del programa educativo (PE) Contiene una Justificación Contempla estudio de Factibilidad Contempla estudio de Pertinencia Fundamentación ¿Qué referentes utiliza? Objetivo General Describe la modalidad Misión
  3. 3. Componente Universidad A Universidad B Visión Perfil de Ingreso Perfil de Egreso Tiempo y procedimiento contemplado para evaluar el programa Mapa Curricular Explica la organización de la carrera Proceso de Titulación Describe que Propuestas o sugerencias de mejora realizarías al programa Febrero 2020

