4 Cadena de suministros Mtro Marco A. Guzmán Ponce de León
Evolución y conceptos de la cadena de suministro
DEFINICION CADENA DE SUMINISTRO Es el proceso que engloba todos los desplazamientos de un producto, incluyendo sus compone...
Su gestión eficiente consiste en negociar con los proveedores para la compra de materiales, componentes y materias primas ...
•Suministro • Se refiere a las actividades necesarias para obtener y entregar las materias primas para la producción. •Fab...
•Proveedores: •Personas u organizaciones que se encargan de distribuir, ofrecer, conceder o arrendar el uso de bienes y se...
Objetivos de la cadena de suministros
OBJETIVOS DE LA CADENA Logística • Busca entregar productos correctos en el lugar donde lo solicitaron, a tiempo y de cali...
Su objetivo principal es satisfacer las necesidades del cliente final de la mejor manera posible. Lo anterior incluye los ...
TIMELINE https://www.timetoast.com/timelines/linea-del-tiempo-de-la-cadena-de-suministros-96255ef2-91df-4b9c-94be-06f5bb83...
Niveles de integración en la cadena de suministros
La integración por partes de la cadena de suministro busca la eficiencia y la sostenibilidad. Para poder lograr estos obje...
La primera acción es conocer qué actividades en los niveles estratégicos, tácticos y operativos, habría que incluir en la ...
Pasos A Evaluar las oportunidades: determinar el grado de integración de la cadena de suministro B Desarrollar una visión:...
Resultados De acuerdo a un informe de Missouri Enterprise, cuando una empresa logra la integración de la cadena de suminis...
Enfoque de los procesos
Básicamente existen dos diferentes formas de ver los procesos realizados en una cadena de suministro: Enfoque de ciclo Enf...
ENFOQUE DE CICLOS Cada ciclo ocurre en las cinco etapas de una cadena de suministro, lo que da como resultado cuatro ciclo...
ENFOQUE EMPUJE/TIRON Todos los procesos de una cadena de suministro se clasifican dentro de una de las dos categorías, dep...
Tercerización
Es una modalidad de la labor logística, donde se entrega el manejo de algunas de las actividades a un independiente del ne...
Síntomas de necesidad de tercerizar Operaciones de bajo volumen. Costos de operación Altos ( Alquiler de bodega, personal,...
Cuando se tenga la decisión que el manejo de la logística la debe manejar un tercero, es importante tener claro cuales son...
1 Diseñar un modelo de las actividades propias de la operación logística de la empresa, para que los operadores puedan ofe...
Etapas para implementación Etapa 1 • Análisis inicial Etapa 2 • Alineación operativa con el operador Etapa 3 • Alineación ...
La tercerización es toda una decisión estratégica que no debe ser tomada a la ligera, es necesario asignar el tiempo y los...
Operadores logísticos
Empresa que diseña, gestiona y controla los procesos de la cadena de suministro de otra organización. Basándose en función...
Optimizar los procesos de adquisición de productos, almacenamiento, transporte y distribución de una forma eficiente para ...
VENTAJAS •Reducción de costes de almacenamiento, distribución y transporte. •Disminución de pérdidas de productos gracias ...
Operadores logísticos internacionales
Ruta crítica
RUTA CRITICA Es una secuencia de tareas o actividades interdependientes. Es el camino más largo desde el inicio del proyec...
Es necesaria cuando se requiere: Identificación de tareas críticas Reducir los plazos Comparación de lo planificado con lo...
Método de la ruta crítica (CPM) Morgan R Walker (DuPont) y James E. Kelley Jr. (Remington Rand) la desarrollaron en la déc...
Pasos para crear una ruta crítica Identificar y enumerar todas las actividades: Las actividades críticas deben ser identif...
Aprende mas sobre RUTA CRITICA Los métodos para calcular la ruta crítica son la Técnica de Evaluación y Revisión de Proyec...
Referencias: Libro: Gestión logística y comercial Juan Miguel Gómez Aparicio EAE business School (2021). Integración por p...
  1. 1. 4 Cadena de suministros Mtro Marco A. Guzmán Ponce de León
  2. 2. Evolución y conceptos de la cadena de suministro
  3. 3. DEFINICION CADENA DE SUMINISTRO Es el proceso que engloba todos los desplazamientos de un producto, incluyendo sus componentes de los componentes, hasta que llega a las manos del cliente.
  4. 4. Su gestión eficiente consiste en negociar con los proveedores para la compra de materiales, componentes y materias primas y enviarlos en el menor tiempo y coste posible.
  5. 5. •Suministro • Se refiere a las actividades necesarias para obtener y entregar las materias primas para la producción. •Fabricación • Es el proceso en donde se transforman las materias primas para conseguir un producto o servicio distinto. •Distribución • Se encarga de hacer llegar los productos o servicios a los consumidores finales a través de una red de transporte, locales comerciales y bodegas. La cadena de suministro consta de tres elementos básicos:
  6. 6. •Proveedores: •Personas u organizaciones que se encargan de distribuir, ofrecer, conceder o arrendar el uso de bienes y servicios. 1.Transporte: •Encargados del traslado de materias primas, productos terminados e insumos entre empresas y clientes. 1.Fabricantes: •Son los que transforman la materia prima en algún artículo. 1.Clientes: •Son aquellos cuyas necesidades deben estar cubiertas. 1.Comunicación: •Para que las operaciones entre cada elemento de la cadena fluyan y se desarrolle correctamente. 1.Tecnología: •permite a los elementos de la cadena de abastecimiento optimizar sus tareas y realizarlas en menor tiempo. Los elementos que integran la cadena para que el proceso se lleven a cabo con la normalidad y eficacia necesaria son:
  7. 7. Objetivos de la cadena de suministros
  8. 8. OBJETIVOS DE LA CADENA Logística • Busca entregar productos correctos en el lugar donde lo solicitaron, a tiempo y de calidad Cadena de Suministro • Busca abastecer al consumidor final con los productos de calidad deseados La logística es parte de un área más grande que es la cadena de suministro. La diferencia es que la cadena de suministro alberga el proceso de fabricación.
  9. 9. Su objetivo principal es satisfacer las necesidades del cliente final de la mejor manera posible. Lo anterior incluye los siguientes fines: •Entregar los bienes y servicios a tiempo. •Evitar las pérdidas o mermas innecesarias. •Optimizar los tiempos de distribución. •Manejo adecuado de inventarios y almacenes. •Establecer canales de comunicación y coordinación adecuados. •Hacer frente a cambios imprevistos en la demanda, oferta u otras condiciones.
  10. 10. TIMELINE https://www.timetoast.com/timelines/linea-del-tiempo-de-la-cadena-de-suministros-96255ef2-91df-4b9c-94be-06f5bb8324ed
  11. 11. Niveles de integración en la cadena de suministros
  12. 12. La integración por partes de la cadena de suministro busca la eficiencia y la sostenibilidad. Para poder lograr estos objetivos es necesario cohesionar el funcionamiento de los diferentes procesos de extremo a extremo del supply chain.
  13. 13. La primera acción es conocer qué actividades en los niveles estratégicos, tácticos y operativos, habría que incluir en la integración por partes, se sugieren: • Abastecimiento. • Planificación de producción, capacidad y pronósticos asociados. • Procesamiento de pedidos. • Gestión de flujos de efectivo. • Gestión de inventario. • Gestión de los sistemas de información. • Almacenamiento. • Transporte. • Servicio al cliente.
  14. 14. Pasos A Evaluar las oportunidades: determinar el grado de integración de la cadena de suministro B Desarrollar una visión: tipo de integración: Integración por partes orientada a la compartición de información, a la toma de decisiones, de tipo financiero u operativo. C Definir una estrategia: debe crear valor máximo para el cliente, pero también el fabricante y los participantes en la cadena D Crear la estructura organizacional óptima. E Establecer las redes de comunicación e intercambio de información necesarias: para permitir llevar a cabo las tareas de planificación, programación y previsión de forma colaborativa
  15. 15. Resultados De acuerdo a un informe de Missouri Enterprise, cuando una empresa logra la integración de la cadena de suministro, puede experimentar: Reducción de inventario del 25% al ​​60%. Mejora del cumplimiento de tiempo de ciclo del 30% al 50%. Mejora de la exactitud de los pronósticos del 25% al ​​80%. Reducción de costes de la cadena de suministro del 24% al 50%. Mejora de los niveles generales de productividad del 10% al 16%.
  16. 16. Enfoque de los procesos
  17. 17. Básicamente existen dos diferentes formas de ver los procesos realizados en una cadena de suministro: Enfoque de ciclo Enfoque de empuje / tirón (push/pull)
  18. 18. ENFOQUE DE CICLOS Cada ciclo ocurre en las cinco etapas de una cadena de suministro, lo que da como resultado cuatro ciclos de proceso en la cadena de suministro, pero no todas las cadenas de suministro tendrán claramente separados cada ciclo. Ciclo del pedido del cliente Ciclo de Reabastecimiento Ciclo de Fabricación Ciclo de Abasto Cliente Minorista Distribuidor Fabricante Proveedor
  19. 19. ENFOQUE EMPUJE/TIRON Todos los procesos de una cadena de suministro se clasifican dentro de una de las dos categorías, dependiendo del momento de su ejecución en relación con la demanda del consumidor final. PROCESO DE EMPUJE PROCESO DE TIRÓN La ejecución se inicia en anticipación a los pedidos de los clientes. La ejecución se inicia en respuesta a un pedido del cliente La demanda no se conoce y se debe Pronosticar Se conoce con certidumbre la demanda del cliente Se les llama procesos especulativos, reaccionan a la demanda pronosticada Se les llama procesos reactivos, reaccionan a la demanda del cliente
  20. 20. Tercerización
  21. 21. Es una modalidad de la labor logística, donde se entrega el manejo de algunas de las actividades a un independiente del negocio, con el fin de minimizar los costos de operación logística e incrementar la eficiencia y calidad de los procesos involucrados. TERCERIZACION
  22. 22. Síntomas de necesidad de tercerizar Operaciones de bajo volumen. Costos de operación Altos ( Alquiler de bodega, personal, flota ). Busca concentrarse en los factores críticos del negocio y contratar las actividades complementarias a especialistas. Antes de realizar una inversión por necesidad de ampliación de sus actividades. No se cuenta con los recursos humanos o tecnológicos para hacer una logística eficiente, y se tiene problemas de control y exactitud. Para el manejo de subsidiarias u operaciones regionales Cuando se logran sinergias y genera una mejora del servicio. Por una demostración efectiva que el costo es mejor sin desmejorar el servicio.
  23. 23. Cuando se tenga la decisión que el manejo de la logística la debe manejar un tercero, es importante tener claro cuales son los pasos a seguir para realizar la mejor elección
  24. 24. 1 Diseñar un modelo de las actividades propias de la operación logística de la empresa, para que los operadores puedan ofertar de la mejor manera los servicios. 2 Comparar los gastos directos de Planilla, Alquiler, Montacargas, Mantenimiento y todos los gastos, contra una tarifa de Operador Logístico. 3 Analizar las propuestas de los Operadores Logísticos donde exista un verdadero ahorro en los costos, sea dentro de las instalaciones de la empresa o en los sites de los Operadores 4 Analizar cuales operadores tienen las instalaciones, el equipo y los sistemas y el espacio para hacer una operación eficiente para la empresa 5 Analizar la mejor Ubicación para la Operación de la empresa a entre los operadores seleccionados 6 Es importante contar con un consultor que aporte su experiencia del conocimiento adecuado de la operación, tanto desde el Punto de Vista de las empresa como desde la visión del operador Logístico. Pasos a seguir
  25. 25. Etapas para implementación Etapa 1 • Análisis inicial Etapa 2 • Alineación operativa con el operador Etapa 3 • Alineación de sistemas Etapa 4 • Pruebas de interfaces y operativa Etapa 5 • Arranque del sistema logístico
  26. 26. La tercerización es toda una decisión estratégica que no debe ser tomada a la ligera, es necesario asignar el tiempo y los recursos necesarios para que ésta sea un éxito y la empresa ha decidido que ese es el camino a tomar.
  27. 27. Operadores logísticos
  28. 28. Empresa que diseña, gestiona y controla los procesos de la cadena de suministro de otra organización. Basándose en función del acuerdo comercial establecido, puede actuar en la fase de aprovisionamiento, de transporte, de almacenaje o de distribución de la empresa contratante o en todas ellas. OPERADOR LOGISTICO
  29. 29. Optimizar los procesos de adquisición de productos, almacenamiento, transporte y distribución de una forma eficiente para la empresa para la que trabajan. Debe contar con buenas infraestructuras físicas, tecnológicas y los sistemas de información. FUNCIONES
  30. 30. VENTAJAS •Reducción de costes de almacenamiento, distribución y transporte. •Disminución de pérdidas de productos gracias a la experiencia y efectividad de los operadores •Disminución del coste de transporte puesto que solo se pagan los servicios contratados sin tener que mantener una estructura propia. •La focalización en el negocio al delegar otras operaciones en la figura del operador logístico •Acceso a una tecnología más eficiente
  31. 31. Operadores logísticos internacionales
  32. 32. Ruta crítica
  33. 33. RUTA CRITICA Es una secuencia de tareas o actividades interdependientes. Es el camino más largo desde el inicio del proyecto hasta su finalización. Muestra el período de tiempo más corto posible en el que se puede completar el proyecto. En caso de que una actividad se retrasa, todo el proyecto se retrasa en con ella. De ahí la necesidad de identificación de las actividades críticas que deben completarse antes de la finalización del proyecto es necesaria.
  34. 34. Es necesaria cuando se requiere: Identificación de tareas críticas Reducir los plazos Comparación de lo planificado con lo real
  35. 35. Método de la ruta crítica (CPM) Morgan R Walker (DuPont) y James E. Kelley Jr. (Remington Rand) la desarrollaron en la década de 1950. Su objetivo es abordar los desafíos de la gestión de procesos y proyectos complejos. El CPM es un algoritmo matemático basado en la programación de un conjunto de actividades. La técnica básica para usar CPM es construir un modelo que incluya : •1 • Una lista de todas las actividades necesarias para la finalización del proyecto . •2 • Las dependencias entre las actividades. •3 • La estimación de la duración para cada actividad.
  36. 36. Pasos para crear una ruta crítica Identificar y enumerar todas las actividades: Las actividades críticas deben ser identificadas, son aquellas que no pueden retrasarse sin retrasar todo el proyecto. Decide el orden de actividades e identificar dependencias: se debe identificar la dependencia y la secuencia de actividades, identificar las actividades que pueden ejecutarse en paralelo y aquellas que dependen de la finalización de las tareas anteriores. Dibuja un Diagrama de red: Hoy se puede hacer fácilmente un diagrama de red con un software de gestión de proyectos. En una actividad de ruta crítica, cada una de las actividades comienza con un evento o nodo y se conecta con flechas. Duración estimada para completar cada actividad: Estimar la duración de cada actividad. Esto puede ser fácilmente hecho utilizando la información y el conocimiento de pasados proyectos.
  37. 37. Aprende mas sobre RUTA CRITICA Los métodos para calcular la ruta crítica son la Técnica de Evaluación y Revisión de Proyectos (PERT) y el Método de la Ruta Crítica (CPM). Como Elaborar un Diagrama PERT CPM Paso a Paso https://www.plandemejora.com/como-elaborar-un-diagrama-pert-cpm/ Como calcular la ruta critica de un proyecto, paso a paso https://www.plandemejora.com/como-calcular-la-ruta- critica/#:~:text=Por%20ejemplo%2C%20si%20voy%20a,el%20tiempo%20total%20del%20p royecto
×