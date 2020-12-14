Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is MVNA, MVNE MVNO?

  1. 1. MVNA MVNE MVNO INTRODUCTION
  Logos or trademarks shown are for educational purpose only, and are the property of their respective owners You might have seen one of these logos before Tesco Alibaba Red Bull LenovoVirginGoogle
  But did you know that they are also mobile service operators?
  Often described as smaller operators, they provide mobile services similar to mobile operators, and are known as… Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)
  Logos or trademarks shown are for educational purpose only, and are the property of their respective owners First launched in the UK in 1999, MVNOs has spread across the globe. At the end of 2019, there were more than 1300 MVNOs in 82 countries
  Opposite normal mobile operators, a MVNO does not own spectrum or radio network infrastructure (mobile antennas) Instead they buy wholesale access from a telecom network operator or through an entity known as a Mobile Virtual Network Aggregator (MVNA) (MVNO) MVNO MOBILE NETWORK OPERATOR (MNO)
  A MVNA buy wholesale access from a telecom network operator on behalf of several MVNOs in order to achieve a large discount WHAT DOES THE MVNA DO? MOBILE NETWORK OPERATOR (MNO) MVNA MVNOs …and then resell the network access to each individual MVNO.
  MOBILE NETWORK OPERATOR (MNO) MVNA The MVNE platform provide the MVNOs with technical solutions, such as customer support, billing systems, SIM management etc., enabling the MVNOs to setup, operate and charge the subscribers MVNE MVNOs WHAT DOES THE MVNE DO?
  MOBILE NETWORK OPERATOR (MNO) MVNA MVNA - MVNE - MVNO The MVNOs can now provide their services to end-users - or to machines (IoT/M2M) under their own control, price package and brand PEOPLE INTERNET OF THINGS MOBILE PHONES M2M FINTECH MVNE MVNOs The MVNE platform provide the MVNOs with technical solutions, such as customer support, billing systems, SIM management etc., enabling the MVNOs to setup, operate and charge the subscribers
