A broad group of specialist authors bring in-depth coverage to the 21st edition of the classic resource for clinical tropical medicine. The text retains its strong practical, clinical emphasis while providing advice on the diagnosis and management of both infectious and non-infectious tropical diseases. MANSON S TROPICAL DISEASES, 21ST EDITION covers every condition encountered when working in the tropics or treating patients from these areas.Every aspect of Tropical Medicine is covered in detail ¯ not just infections.Both a system-based and a disease approach are taken, with extensive cross-referencing to minimize duplication.Content includes a strong clinical focus, emphasized by clinical management diagrams.Written and edited by leading experts in the field, it includes contributions from clinicians who are based full-time in the tropics.All chapters have been completely revised and updated with NEW chapters on Ethics, Transfusion, and Genetics, and an expanded chapter on HIV infection and treatment in the tropics.New Clinical Management diagrams focus on the pertinent aspects of each treatment.Content has been expanded on the discussion of re-emerging diseases.Newly discovered viral agents and all new therapeutic agents are reviewed.New appendices have been added on Tropical Drug Therapies, Key aspects of Tropical Nursing, and Sources of Information on Tropical Medicine.

Click This Link To Download https://kizoyub.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0702026409

