zero and second conditionals present real and unreal

Zero and Second Conditionals The Real and Unreal Present
2 Lesson Vocabulary! Term Definition a conditional expressing something that must happen or be true if another thing is to...
Conditionals What is a conditional? 1. If it rains, we will get wet. 2. If I win the lottery, I will be rich.
Conditionals What is a conditional? The main idea depends on the conditional in order to be true. 1. If it rains, we will ...
The Four Conditionals There are four main conditionals A. zero conditional If I eat too much, I get fat. B. first conditio...
Zero Conditional The Real Present
Zero Conditional If a dog bites you, you feel pain. If your house burns down, you don’t have a house anymore. If they win ...
Zero Conditional If a dog bites you, you feel pain. If your house burns down, you don’t have a house anymore. If they win ...
Zero Conditional How do we form the zero conditional? If + present simple…present simple If we get paid, we have money. Co...
Zero Conditional How do we form the zero conditional? If + present simple…present simple If we get paid, we have money. Co...
Second Conditional The Unreal Present
Second Conditional If I slept more each night, I wouldn’t be so tired during the day. If I was offered a million dollars, ...
Second Conditional If I slept more each night, I wouldn’t be so tired during the day. If I was offered a million dollars, ...
Second Conditional How do we form the second conditional? If + past simple…would/wouldn’t If I met the Queen of England, I...
Second Conditional How do we form the second conditional? If + past simple…would/wouldn’t If I met the Queen of England, I...
How to Form a Conditional
Reversing the order of the clauses If you reverse the order of the clauses, does the meaning of the sentence change? 1. If...
Reversing the order of the clauses If you reverse the order of the clauses, does the meaning of the sentence change? No, i...
Punctuation Do you always need a comma? If a dog bites you, you feel pain. You feel pain if a dog bites you. If I ate less...
Punctuation Do you always need a comma? No, you don’t. You need a comma if the “if-clause” comes first. If a dog bites you...
Summary Zero conditional If a dog bites you, you feel pain. Use the zero conditional for general truths. Second conditiona...
Let's practice!
A. zero conditional 1. What happens if you fall out of a tree? You break your leg if you fall out of a tree. 2. What happe...
A. zero conditional 1. What happens if you fall out of a tree? You break your leg if you fall out of a tree. 2. What happe...
C. second conditional 1. What would you do if you could travel back in time? 2. What would you do if you could fly like a ...
C. second conditional 1. What would you do if you could travel back in time? If I could travel back in time, I would visit...
27 1. Plants die if they don't get enough water. 2. If public transport is efficient, people stop using their cars. 3. If ...
28 1. Plants die if they don't get enough water. zero 2. If public transport is efficient, people stop using their cars. z...
29 4. She would hurt herself if she fell. 5. If the weather wasn't so bad, we would go to the park. 6. If my husband has a...
30 4. She would hurt herself if she fell. second 5. If the weather wasn't so bad, we would go to the park. second 6. If my...
Writing practice Can you write a sentence the zero conditional and a sentence in the first conditional? 31https://pixabay....
Questions? 32 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca
  1. 1. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0 1 ZeroandSecond Conditionals TheRealandUnreal Present https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0
  2. 2. 2 Lesson Vocabulary! Term Definition a conditional expressing something that must happen or be true if another thing is to happen or be true. a clause a group of words that includes a subject and a verb, and forms a sentence or part of a sentence.
  3. 3. Conditionals What is a conditional? 1. If it rains, we will get wet. 2. If I win the lottery, I will be rich. 3https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  4. 4. Conditionals What is a conditional? The main idea depends on the conditional in order to be true. 1. If it rains, we will get wet. Us getting wet depends on it raining. 2. If I win the lottery, I will be rich. Me being rich depends on me winning the lottery. 4https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  5. 5. The Four Conditionals There are four main conditionals A. zero conditional If I eat too much, I get fat. B. first conditional If the show is cancelled tonight, we will be sad. C. second conditional If I slept more each night, I wouldn’t be so tired during the day. D. third conditional If I had driven more carefully, I wouldn’t have been injured. 5https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  6. 6. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 ZeroConditional TheRealPresent https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
  7. 7. Zero Conditional If a dog bites you, you feel pain. If your house burns down, you don’t have a house anymore. If they win the lottery, they stop working at their jobs. If she dances, her body moves. Do we use the zero conditional for real or unreal ideas? 7 The Real Present
  8. 8. Zero Conditional If a dog bites you, you feel pain. If your house burns down, you don’t have a house anymore. If they win the lottery, they stop working at their jobs. If she dances, her body moves. We use the zero conditional for general truths. General truths are always true whether in the past, present, or future. 8 The Real Present
  9. 9. Zero Conditional How do we form the zero conditional? If + present simple…present simple If we get paid, we have money. Complete the sentence. 1. (rain/be) If it ___, it ___ wet. 2. (tell/laugh) If she ___ a joke, I ___. 3. (be/ rise) If it ___ the morning, the sun ___. 9https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158737/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  10. 10. Zero Conditional How do we form the zero conditional? If + present simple…present simple If we get paid, we have money. Complete the sentence. 1. (rain/be) If it rains, it is wet. 2. (tell/laugh) If she tells a joke, I laugh. 3. (be/ rise) If it is the morning, the sun rises. 10https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158737/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  11. 11. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 SecondConditional TheUnrealPresent https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
  12. 12. Second Conditional If I slept more each night, I wouldn’t be so tired during the day. If I was offered a million dollars, I still wouldn’t keep working here. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. If I were you, I wouldn’t eat that cheese. Do we use the second conditional for real or unreal ideas? 12 The Unreal Present
  13. 13. Second Conditional If I slept more each night, I wouldn’t be so tired during the day. If I was offered a million dollars, I still wouldn’t keep working here. If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. If I were you, I wouldn’t eat that cheese. We use the second conditional for an unreal present. This is a present that is not going to happen. 13 The Unreal Present
  14. 14. Second Conditional How do we form the second conditional? If + past simple…would/wouldn’t If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. Complete the sentence. 1. (snow/negative) If it never ___ again, I ___ be sad. 2. (enjoy/positive) If I ___ eating spicy food, I ___ try your curry. 14https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158737/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  15. 15. Second Conditional How do we form the second conditional? If + past simple…would/wouldn’t If I met the Queen of England, I would say hello. Complete the sentence. 1. (snow/negative) If it never snowed again, I wouldn’t be sad. 2. (enjoy/positive) If I enjoyed eating spicy food, I would try your curry. 15https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158737/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  16. 16. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 HowtoForma Conditional https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
  17. 17. Reversing the order of the clauses If you reverse the order of the clauses, does the meaning of the sentence change? 1. If a dog bites you, you feel pain. You feel pain if a dog bites you. 2. If I ate less sugar, I would have better teeth. I would have better teeth if I ate less sugar. 17
  18. 18. Reversing the order of the clauses If you reverse the order of the clauses, does the meaning of the sentence change? No, it doesn’t. 1. If a dog bites you, you feel pain. You feel pain if a dog bites you. 2. If I ate less sugar, I would have better teeth. I would have better teeth if I ate less sugar. 18
  19. 19. Punctuation Do you always need a comma? If a dog bites you, you feel pain. You feel pain if a dog bites you. If I ate less sugar, I would have better teeth. I would have better teeth if I ate less sugar. 19
  20. 20. Punctuation Do you always need a comma? No, you don’t. You need a comma if the “if-clause” comes first. If a dog bites you, you feel pain. You feel pain if a dog bites you. If I ate less sugar, I would have better teeth. I would have better teeth if I ate less sugar. 20
  21. 21. Summary Zero conditional If a dog bites you, you feel pain. Use the zero conditional for general truths. Second conditional If I ate less sugar, I would have better teeth. Use the second conditional for an unreal present or future. 21 The Real and Unreal Present
  22. 22. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 Let’spractice! https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0
  23. 23. A. zero conditional 1. What happens if you fall out of a tree? You break your leg if you fall out of a tree. 2. What happens if you forget your umbrella on a rainy day? 3. What happens if you hit a policeman? 4. What happens if you lose a library book? 23 Write the answer in the zero conditional
  24. 24. A. zero conditional 1. What happens if you fall out of a tree? You break your leg if you fall out of a tree. 2. What happens if you forget your umbrella on a rainy day? You get wet if you forget your umbrella on a rainy day. 3. What happens if you hit a policeman? If you hit a policeman, you’re arrested . 4. What happens if you lose a library book? You buy the library a new book if you lose a library book. 24 Write the answer in the zero conditional
  25. 25. C. second conditional 1. What would you do if you could travel back in time? 2. What would you do if you could fly like a bird? 3. Where would you go if you could travel anywhere on Earth? 4. What would you do if winter in Winnipeg lasted 12 months? 25 Write the answer in the second conditional
  26. 26. C. second conditional 1. What would you do if you could travel back in time? If I could travel back in time, I would visit Paris in the 1920s. 2. What would you do if you could fly like a bird? I’d fly to the top of a tree if I could fly like a bird. 3. Where would you go if you could travel anywhere on Earth? If I could travel anywhere on Earth, I’d visit Ethiopia. 4. What would you do if winter in Winnipeg lasted 12 months? If winter in Winnipeg lasted 12 months, I would die. 26 Write the answer in the second conditional
  27. 27. 27 1. Plants die if they don't get enough water. 2. If public transport is efficient, people stop using their cars. 3. If dogs had wings, they would be able to fly. What conditional is it? zero: general truth. Present simple verbs. second: an unreal present or future. Past simple and would/wouldn’t https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  28. 28. 28 1. Plants die if they don't get enough water. zero 2. If public transport is efficient, people stop using their cars. zero 3. If dogs had wings, they would be able to fly. second What conditional is it? zero: general truth. Present simple verbs. second: an unreal present or future. Past simple and would/wouldn’t https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  29. 29. 29 4. She would hurt herself if she fell. 5. If the weather wasn't so bad, we would go to the park. 6. If my husband has a cold, I usually catch it. What conditional is it? zero: general truth. Present simple verbs. second: an unreal present or future. Past simple and would/wouldn’t https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  30. 30. 30 4. She would hurt herself if she fell. second 5. If the weather wasn't so bad, we would go to the park. second 6. If my husband has a cold, I usually catch it. zero What conditional is it? zero: general truth. Present simple verbs. second: an unreal present or future. Past simple and would/wouldn’t https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  31. 31. Writing practice Can you write a sentence the zero conditional and a sentence in the first conditional? 31https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  32. 32. Questions? 32 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
  33. 33. Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca

