Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0 1 TheZeroArticle https://pixabay.com/phot...
2 Lesson Vocabulary! Term Definition implied not stated openly, but understood to exist or to be true
Today’s Class 1. The zero article goes with plural countable nouns with general meaning, uncountable nouns, and some prope...
Review ‘a’ and ‘the’ 1. I do not want a gun in my house (any gun or one gun). singular countable, general meaning 2. The g...
Zero article ‘ ‘ Why do we need a zero article? 5 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-43...
Zero article ‘ ‘ Why do we need a zero article? Every common noun needs an article but there are several circumstances whe...
Zero article ‘ ‘ 1. Jeans look nicer when they fit your body well. Jeans is a plural countable noun with general meaning. ...
The zero article and plural countable nouns When using the singular form of the noun you can use the indefinite article ‘a...
The zero article and plural countable nouns Write three sentences for each of the following nouns. 1. Book 2. Apartment ex...
The zero article and uncountable nouns When using a countable noun you can use the indefinite article. a. He picked up a s...
The zero article and uncountable nouns Write a sentence for each of the following nouns. 1. advice 2. information example/...
The zero article before names When using a general name such as the name of a flower type, rose, you can use the article ‘...
A juicy grammar tidbit!! Juicy: exciting and desirable Tidbit: something small and extra 13 https://pixabay.com/photos/nec...
A juicy grammar tidbit!! You can use both the zero article and ‘some’ with plural nouns and uncountable nouns. So how can ...
A juicy grammar tidbit!! You can use both the zero article and ‘some’ with plural nouns and uncountable nouns. So how can ...
A juicy grammar tidbit!! Let’s look at another example. 1. Would you like some tea? 2. Would you like tea? What is the dif...
A juicy grammar tidbit!! What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? 1. Do you want black coffee? 2. Do...
A juicy grammar tidbit!! What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? 1. Do you want black coffee? 2. Do...
19 Review 1. What are the three types of nouns that need the zero article? 2. What does the article ‘a’ mean? 3. What does...
20 Review 1. What are the three types of nouns that need the zero article? Plural countable with general meaning, uncounta...
21 Review 4. What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? a. I need some time to think about what to do....
22 Review 4. What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? a. I need some time to think about what to do....
Summary 1. The zero article goes with plural countable nouns with general meaning, uncountable nouns, and some proper noun...
Questions? 24 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

the zero article

34 views

Published on

a

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

the zero article

  1. 1. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0 1 TheZeroArticle https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0
  2. 2. 2 Lesson Vocabulary! Term Definition implied not stated openly, but understood to exist or to be true
  3. 3. Today’s Class 1. The zero article goes with plural countable nouns with general meaning, uncountable nouns, and some proper nouns. a) Chairs need to have four legs. b) Coffee is delicious. c) Nastashya is on time today. 2. ‘Some’ states a quantity of something. Do you have some black pants? 3 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  4. 4. Review ‘a’ and ‘the’ 1. I do not want a gun in my house (any gun or one gun). singular countable, general meaning 2. The gun is in his closet (implies there is a specific gun). singular countable, specific meaning 3. The guns are in his closet (implies there are specific guns). plural countable, specific meaning 4. I am afraid of guns (all guns in general). plural countable, general meaning 4 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0http://www.butte.edu/departments/cas/tipsheets/grammar/articles.html
  5. 5. Zero article ‘ ‘ Why do we need a zero article? 5 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  6. 6. Zero article ‘ ‘ Why do we need a zero article? Every common noun needs an article but there are several circumstances where neither ‘the’ nor ‘a/an’ is appropriate. We use the zero article with plural countable nouns with general meaning, with uncountable nouns, and with proper nouns. 6 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  7. 7. Zero article ‘ ‘ 1. Jeans look nicer when they fit your body well. Jeans is a plural countable noun with general meaning. 2. Water boils at 100 degrees Celsius. Water is an uncountable noun with general meaning. 3. Iman and Imene spell their names differently but the pronunciation is similar. Iman and Imene is a, compound, proper noun. 7 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  8. 8. The zero article and plural countable nouns When using the singular form of the noun you can use the indefinite article ‘a’. a. We’re expecting a visitor. When using the plural form of the noun you can’t use ‘a’ but you also can’t use ‘the’ if the noun has a general meaning. b. We’re expecting visitors. 8 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  9. 9. The zero article and plural countable nouns Write three sentences for each of the following nouns. 1. Book 2. Apartment example/ Bicycle a. A bicycle is cheaper than a car. singular countable, general b. The bicycle was here a minute ago! Oh no! singular countable, specific c. Bicycles need to be locked securely or they could be stolen. plural countable, general 9 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  10. 10. The zero article and uncountable nouns When using a countable noun you can use the indefinite article. a. He picked up a stone. Stone is a countable noun and has the same meaning as a rock. When using an uncountable noun with general meaning you can’t use either ‘a’ or ‘the’. b. The wall is made of stone. Stone is an uncountable noun and it is a type of building material. c. Money is helpful. Money is an uncountable noun 10 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  11. 11. The zero article and uncountable nouns Write a sentence for each of the following nouns. 1. advice 2. information example/ knowledge True knowledge is gained through hard work. 11 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  12. 12. The zero article before names When using a general name such as the name of a flower type, rose, you can use the article ‘a’. a. She gave him a rose. Rose the general name for a type of flower. When using a specific name, a proper noun, you can’t use either ‘a’ or ‘the’ b. Her sister’s name is Rose. Rose is the name of a specific person. c. This is Winnipeg. d. Where is Nastashya? Write three sentences using the zero article with a name. 12 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  13. 13. A juicy grammar tidbit!! Juicy: exciting and desirable Tidbit: something small and extra 13 https://pixabay.com/photos/nectarine-peach-fruit-deciduous-1074997/
  14. 14. A juicy grammar tidbit!! You can use both the zero article and ‘some’ with plural nouns and uncountable nouns. So how can you choose between using the zero article and using ‘some’? 1. We’re expecting some visitors. 2. We’re expecting visitors. These two sentences have different meanings. What is it? 14 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  15. 15. A juicy grammar tidbit!! You can use both the zero article and ‘some’ with plural nouns and uncountable nouns. So how can you choose between using the zero article and using ‘some’? 1. We’re expecting some visitors. 2. We’re expecting visitors. These two sentences have different meanings. What is it? Sentence one states how many visitors you’re expecting. Here, ‘some’ is a quantity. Sentence two states that you’re expecting visitors, the quantity isn’t important. 15 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  16. 16. A juicy grammar tidbit!! Let’s look at another example. 1. Would you like some tea? 2. Would you like tea? What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? Sentence 1 is offering you a quantity of tea. Sentence two is offering you a drink but the quantity isn’t emphasized. 16 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  17. 17. A juicy grammar tidbit!! What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? 1. Do you want black coffee? 2. Do you want some black coffee? 17 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  18. 18. A juicy grammar tidbit!! What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? 1. Do you want black coffee? 2. Do you want some black coffee? Sentence 1 is offering the object, the noun, ‘black coffee’ and sentence 2 is offering a quantity of something. Write two sentence pairs. Use the zero article in the first second and ‘some’ in the second sentence. 18 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  19. 19. 19 Review 1. What are the three types of nouns that need the zero article? 2. What does the article ‘a’ mean? 3. What does the article ‘the’ mean? https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  20. 20. 20 Review 1. What are the three types of nouns that need the zero article? Plural countable with general meaning, uncountable, some proper nouns. 2. What does the article ‘a’ mean? That the noun is general and/or there is only one of it. 3. What does the article ‘the’ mean? That the noun is specific and/or special. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  21. 21. 21 Review 4. What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? a. I need some time to think about what to do. b. I need time to think about what to do. 5. What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? a. Would you like milk? b. Would you like some milk? https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  22. 22. 22 Review 4. What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? a. I need some time to think about what to do. b. I need time to think about what to do. Sentence one emphasizes the quantity of time needed ‘some’. Otherwise the sentences have the same meaning. 5. What is the difference in meaning between these two sentences? a. Would you like milk? b. Would you like some milk? Sentence one is offering the object, the noun, ‘milk’ and sentence two is offering a quantity of something. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  23. 23. Summary 1. The zero article goes with plural countable nouns with general meaning, uncountable nouns, and some proper nouns. a) Chairs need to have four legs. b) Coffee is delicious. c) Nastashya is on time today. 2. ‘Some’ states a quantity of something. I want some more soup, thanks. 23 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  24. 24. Questions? 24 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
  25. 25. Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca

×