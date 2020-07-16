the articles the and a

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-1204029/shared under CC0 1 TheArticles‘the’ and‘a/an’ https://pixa...
2 Lesson Vocabulary! Term Definition context the words before and after the part of the text you’re focused on
Today’s Class 1. Describe the function of the definite and indefinite article. I’ve never used an article and the teacher ...
the most important idea 4
the most important idea indefinite article “a/an” “Indefinite” means not clearly defined. The indefinite article is used f...
6 Noun A B Countable Uncountable
7 Noun Common Proper Countable Uncountable Singular/Plural a/the/Ø Singular/Plural the/Ø Singular the/Ø Above is a summary...
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 The Definite Article ‘the’ https://...
The Definite Article ‘the’ What is the function of the definite article? 9 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-in...
The Definite Article ‘the’ What is the function of the definite article? The function of the definite article is to refer ...
The Definite Article ‘the’ How can you be sure that the listeners know specific thing you’re referring to? 11 https://pixa...
The Definite Article ‘the’ How can you be sure that the listeners know specific thing you’re referring to? Provide context...
The Definite Article ‘the’ Add words before or after these sentences to create a context that shows what specific noun you...
The Definite Article ‘the’ Add words before or after these sentences to create a context that shows what specific noun you...
The Definite Article ‘the’ We use the definite article for a) singular countable nouns Where is the baby? b) plural counta...
The Definite Article ‘the’ We don’t use ‘the’ for proper nouns. Where is Nastashya? This is Winnipeg. What is the opposite...
The Definite Article ‘the’ We don’t use ‘the’ for proper nouns. Where is Nastashya? This is Winnipeg. What is the opposite...
The Definite Article ‘the’ We don’t use ‘the’ for proper nouns. Where is Nastashya? This is Winnipeg. What is the opposite...
The Definite Article ‘the’ We don’t use ‘the’ for proper nouns. Where is Nastashya? This is Winnipeg. What is the opposite...
The Definite Article ‘the’ There are exceptions to this rule. There are some proper nouns that go with ‘the’. I’m going to...
https://pixabay.com/photos/books-bookstore-book-reading-shop-1204038/ shared under CC0 The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ https...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What is the function of the indefinite article? 22 https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artific...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What is the function of the indefinite article? The function of the indefinite article is to...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What is the rule for using ‘a’ or ‘an’? a + word begins with a ____ A dog is much smarter th...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What is the rule for using ‘a’ or ‘an’? a + word begins with a consonant A dog is much smart...
Complete the sentence with ‘the’ or ‘a/an’ 26 1. Taking __ science course is a good idea, but I’m not sure which to choose...
Complete the sentence with ‘the’ or ‘a/an’ 27 1. Taking a science course is a good idea, but I’m not sure which to choose....
Complete the sentence with ‘the’ or ‘a/an’ 28 1. I live in __ small house with a blue door. 2. __ apple a day keeps the do...
Complete the sentence with ‘the’ or ‘a/an’ 29 1. I live in a/the small house with a blue door. general/specific meaning 2....
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What words do we use for plural nouns with general meaning? 30 https://pixabay.com/illustrat...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What words do we use for plural nouns with general meaning? We use ‘some’ and ‘any’. What do...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What words do we use for plural nouns with general meaning? We use ‘some’ and ‘any’. What do...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ ‘Some’ is used in statements and when you’re offering something. Some visitors are coming th...
The Indefinite Article ‘a/an’ What type of nouns can you use some and any with? a) plural countable Some of the dogs bite....
Complete the sentences with ‘the’, ‘a/an’, ‘some’, or ‘any’. Identify the type of noun. 1. I’d like __ tomato. 2. I’ll hav...
Complete the sentences with ‘the’, ‘a/an’, ‘some’, or ‘any’. Identify the type of noun. 1. I’d like a/the tomato. singular...
Complete the sentences with ‘the’, ‘a/an’, ‘some’, or ‘any’. Identify the type of noun. 6. Pass __ milk. 7. Can you give m...
Complete the sentences with ‘the’, ‘a/an’, ‘some’, or ‘any’. Identify the type of noun. 6. Pass the milk. uncountable noun...
Summary 39 singular countable plural countable uncountable apple apples rice She has an apple. - - They have the apple. - ...
40 Review 1.Does the speaker care what park they visit? a) Can we go to the park? b) Can we go to a park? 2. Is the speake...
41 Review 1.Does the speaker care what park they visit? a) Can we go to the park? Yes, they care because it is a specific ...
42 Review 3. Which article is used for referring to something general? 4. Which article do you use with proper nouns? 5. W...
43 Review 3. Which article is used for referring to something general? The indefinite article ‘a/an’. 4. Which article do ...
Questions? 44 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca
