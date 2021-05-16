Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sales idioms
May. 16, 2021

Canadian idioms

  Buyer's market A situation where there are more sellers than buyers, and supply exceeds demand Housing is a common place to find a buyer's market.
  A Hard Sell a way of selling something that is aggressive and uses pressure I don't appreciate sales people who use hard sell strategies and nag me with their products.
  Land an account to acquire a new customer for business Jen landed a large account on her first week of work.
  Corner the market to dominate a particular market with a product My company's goal is to corner the drug market nationwide.
  Knock down the price of something to reduce the price or value of something I managed to knock down the price of this used car to $ 2,000. Its owner was asking for $ 5,000.
  Make a Cold Call to visit or telephone an unknown customer to sell something The first sales job I had I made cold calls and sold golf certificates.

×