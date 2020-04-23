prepositions of place and time

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prepositionsof PlaceandTime
prepositions What are prepositions in these sentences? Where on the table are my keys? At her house she always serves wine...
prepositions What are prepositions? Prepositions are words that come before a noun or a pronoun. Where on the table are my...
prepositions 4 How many prepositions are there?
prepositions about around beyond into over toward above as by like past under across at down near round until after before...
prepositions of place
prepositions of “place” at, on, in These prepositions answer the question “where?”. Where were you last night? At home. Wh...
preposition “at” 10 When do you use “at”? You use “at” when you’re not interested in the exact position, but in the genera...
preposition “at” 11 When do you use “at”? You use “at” when you’re talking about the position of something. Her children w...
preposition “on” 12 When do you use “on”? You use “on” when you’re talking about being “in contact with”, and “touching”. ...
preposition “on” 13 When do you use “on”? You use “on” when you’re talking about a line. Prince Edward Island is on the Ea...
preposition “in” 14 When do you use “in”? You use “in” when you mean “inside” or “surrounded by” an area or a space. The p...
Summary 15 place at a general location or the position I’m at home. The flowers are at the front of the room. on in contac...
prepositions of time
17 1. I’m __ school. 2. I’m __ the classroom. 3. I’m __ the balcony. 4. I’m __ the car. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://p...
18 1. I’m at school. 2. I’m in the classroom. 3. I’m on the balcony. 4. I’m in the car. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://p...
19 5. I’m __ the bus stop. 6. I’m __ the door. 7. I live __ the mountain. 8. Take a seat __ the table. Choose “at”, “on”, ...
20 5. I’m at the bus stop. 6. I’m at the door. 7. I live on the mountain. 8. Take a seat at the table. Choose “at”, “on”, ...
Let's practice!
Correct my mistake 22 Incorrect 1. Look in the top of the page. 2. The library is on the centre of town. 3. How many peopl...
Correct my mistake 23 Correct 1. Look at the top of the page. 2. The library is at/in the centre of town. 3. How many peop...
Correct my mistake 24 Incorrect 1. The better pillows are at the bed. 2. The swimmers are on the water. 3. Look on the fir...
Correct my mistake 25 Correct 1. The better pillows are on the bed. 2. The swimmers are in the water. 3. Look at the first...
prepositions of time
prepositions of “time” at, on, in These prepositions answer the question “when?”. When did you come home last night? At el...
preposition “at” 28 When do you use “at”? You use “at” when you’re talking about clock time or a specific time in the day....
preposition “on” 29 When do you use “on”? You use “on” when you’re talking about a day. I’ll see you on Thursday! They met...
preposition “in” 30 When do you use “in”? You use “in” when you’re talking about a period of time. periods of the day in t...
preposition “in” 31 When do you use “in”? You use “in” when you mean “before the end of” a period of time. Class begins in...
Summary 32 time at clock time and specific times of day Let’s have lunch at 11:30. I’ll come home at midnight. on a day On...
Let's practice!
34 1. __ the summer my friends often have barbeques. 2. We celebrate the summer solstice __ June 21st. 3. I’ll graduate __...
35 1. In the summer my friends often have barbeques. 2. We celebrate the summer solstice on June 21st. 3. I’ll graduate in...
36 5. Canada celebrates it’s birthday __ July 1st. 6. __ 1867 Canada became a country. 7. You start work __ 9 am. 8. It’s ...
37 5. Canada celebrates it’s birthday on July 1st. 6. In 1867 Canada became a country. 7. You start work at 9 am. 8. It’s ...
Let's practice!
Correct my mistake 39 Incorrect 1. On April the weather starts to get warmer. 2. If you don’t stop getting to work in 11 i...
Correct my mistake 40 Correct 1. In April the weather starts to get warmer. 2. If you don’t stop getting to work at 11 ins...
Correct my mistake 41 Incorrect 1. Classes are held in the beginning on 8:30 am. 2. At Friday I’ll start the Reading Club ...
Correct my mistake 42 Correct 1. Classes are held in the beginning at 8:30 am. 2. On Friday I’ll start the Reading Club ag...
Summary 43 place time at a general location or the position I’m at home. The flowers are at the front of the room. clock t...
Let’s practice at, on , in Can you write a sentence for each preposition for both place and time? 44https://pixabay.com/ph...
Questions? 45 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca
  1 Prepositionsof PlaceandTime
  2. 2. prepositions What are prepositions in these sentences? Where on the table are my keys? At her house she always serves wine with supper. 2 https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158737/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  3. 3. prepositions What are prepositions? Prepositions are words that come before a noun or a pronoun. Where on the table are my keys? At her house she always serves wine with supper. 3 https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/photos/books-study-literature-learn-stack-2158737/ shared under CC0https://pixabay.com/illustrations/artificial-intelligence-brain-think-4389372/ shared under CC0
  4. 4. prepositions 4 How many prepositions are there?
  5. 5. prepositions about around beyond into over toward above as by like past under across at down near round until after before during of since up against behind for off than with along below from on through within among(st) between in onto to without 5 There are 42 prepositions
  6. 6. prepositions about around beyond into over toward above as by like past under across at down near round until after before during of since up against behind for off than with along below from on through within among(st) between in onto to without 6 These are the most common prepositions
  7. 7. prepositions about around beyond into over toward above as by like past under across at down near round until after before during of since up against behind for off than with along below from on through within among(st) between in onto to without 7 These are the prepositions used to talk about both time and place
  prepositions of place
  9. 9. prepositions of “place” at, on, in These prepositions answer the question “where?”. Where were you last night? At home. Where is your new painting? On the wall. Where is my wallet? In your backpack. 9https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  10. 10. preposition “at” 10 When do you use “at”? You use “at” when you’re not interested in the exact position, but in the general location. I’m staying at home tonight. They need to be at the airport in an hour. Can you drop me off at the hotel?
  11. 11. preposition “at” 11 When do you use “at”? You use “at” when you’re talking about the position of something. Her children were at her side. At the centre of the painting there was a white horse. Can taller people please stand at the back? They were friendlier at the beginning.
  12. 12. preposition “on” 12 When do you use “on”? You use “on” when you’re talking about being “in contact with”, and “touching”. Please put the dishes on the table. Mom is on the roof fixing the shingles We’re on the bus now and will be there shortly.
  13. 13. preposition “on” 13 When do you use “on”? You use “on” when you’re talking about a line. Prince Edward Island is on the East coast of Canada. Winnipeg is on the Red River. Ecuador is on the equator.
  14. 14. preposition “in” 14 When do you use “in”? You use “in” when you mean “inside” or “surrounded by” an area or a space. The plane is in the sky. My sister lives in the city of Brussels. Jill ate lunch in the garden.
  15. 15. Summary 15 place at a general location or the position I’m at home. The flowers are at the front of the room. on in contact with, a line Put your money on the counter. I’m relaxing on the West coast. in inside or surrounded by The hat is in the hat box.
  Let's practice!
  17. 17. 17 1. I’m __ school. 2. I’m __ the classroom. 3. I’m __ the balcony. 4. I’m __ the car. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  18. 18. 18 1. I’m at school. 2. I’m in the classroom. 3. I’m on the balcony. 4. I’m in the car. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  19. 19. 19 5. I’m __ the bus stop. 6. I’m __ the door. 7. I live __ the mountain. 8. Take a seat __ the table. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  20. 20. 20 5. I’m at the bus stop. 6. I’m at the door. 7. I live on the mountain. 8. Take a seat at the table. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  Let's practice!
  22. 22. Correct my mistake 22 Incorrect 1. Look in the top of the page. 2. The library is on the centre of town. 3. How many people live at that house? 4. Where’s dad? He’s at the kitchen. 5. I spend more time in work than I’d like.
  23. 23. Correct my mistake 23 Correct 1. Look at the top of the page. 2. The library is at/in the centre of town. 3. How many people live in that house? 4. Where’s dad? He’s in the kitchen. 5. I spend more time at work than I’d like.
  24. 24. Correct my mistake 24 Incorrect 1. The better pillows are at the bed. 2. The swimmers are on the water. 3. Look on the first paragraph. 4. I spend too little time in school. 5. Moise isn’t here, he’s at the boat. 6. I spent an hour on the grocery store yesterday.
  25. 25. Correct my mistake 25 Correct 1. The better pillows are on the bed. 2. The swimmers are in the water. 3. Look at the first paragraph. 4. I spend too little time at school. 5. Moise isn’t here, he’s on/at/in the boat. 6. I spent an hour at/in the grocery store yesterday.
  prepositions of time
  27. 27. prepositions of “time” at, on, in These prepositions answer the question “when?”. When did you come home last night? At eleven. When are you finished working? On January 6th. When where you born? In 1987. 27https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  28. 28. preposition “at” 28 When do you use “at”? You use “at” when you’re talking about clock time or a specific time in the day. The movie is at 8:45 pm. I’ll come back at lunch time to pick you up. Be home at midnight, you hear me?
  29. 29. preposition “on” 29 When do you use “on”? You use “on” when you’re talking about a day. I’ll see you on Thursday! They met on May 10th, 2001. I was born on August 20th, 1987.
  30. 30. preposition “in” 30 When do you use “in”? You use “in” when you’re talking about a period of time. periods of the day in the morning/afternoon/evening weeks in the third week of November months in September years in 1999, in the following year centuries in the 21st century seasons in (the) spring/summer/fall/winter
  31. 31. preposition “in” 31 When do you use “in”? You use “in” when you mean “before the end of” a period of time. Class begins in 15 minutes. I’ll see you in a few weeks. She completed her degree in four years.
  32. 32. Summary 32 time at clock time and specific times of day Let’s have lunch at 11:30. I’ll come home at midnight. on a day On March 1st I got my first dog. in periods in a day, a week, a month, a year, a century, a season In the mornings I write. In summer I get a tan.
  Let's practice!
  34. 34. 34 1. __ the summer my friends often have barbeques. 2. We celebrate the summer solstice __ June 21st. 3. I’ll graduate __ May of this year. 4. He’ll come by __ 7 or 8 pm. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  35. 35. 35 1. In the summer my friends often have barbeques. 2. We celebrate the summer solstice on June 21st. 3. I’ll graduate in May of this year. 4. He’ll come by at 7 or 8 pm. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  36. 36. 36 5. Canada celebrates it’s birthday __ July 1st. 6. __ 1867 Canada became a country. 7. You start work __ 9 am. 8. It’s better to go swimming __ the afternoon. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  37. 37. 37 5. Canada celebrates it’s birthday on July 1st. 6. In 1867 Canada became a country. 7. You start work at 9 am. 8. It’s better to go swimming in the afternoon. Choose “at”, “on”, “in”. https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  Let's practice!
  39. 39. Correct my mistake 39 Incorrect 1. On April the weather starts to get warmer. 2. If you don’t stop getting to work in 11 instead of 9 you’re fired! 3. I wrote that test in Wednesday on noon. 4. The USA had a Spanish Flu crisis at the 20th century. 5. She needs to submit her essay on the second week of October.
  40. 40. Correct my mistake 40 Correct 1. In April the weather starts to get warmer. 2. If you don’t stop getting to work at 11 instead of 9 you’re fired! 3. I wrote that test on Wednesday at noon. 4. The USA had a Spanish Flu crisis in the 20th century. 5. She needs to submit her essay in the second week of October.
  41. 41. Correct my mistake 41 Incorrect 1. Classes are held in the beginning on 8:30 am. 2. At Friday I’ll start the Reading Club again. 3. Canada legalized at 2018 marijuana. 4. On winter I wear a sweater everyday, but at summer I rarely do. 5. My new computer will arrive in April 20th.
  42. 42. Correct my mistake 42 Correct 1. Classes are held in the beginning at 8:30 am. 2. On Friday I’ll start the Reading Club again. 3. Canada legalized in 2018 marijuana. 4. In winter I wear a sweater everyday, but in summer I rarely do. 5. My new computer will arrive on April 20th.
  43. 43. Summary 43 place time at a general location or the position I’m at home. The flowers are at the front of the room. clock time and specific times of day Let’s have lunch at 11:30. I’ll come home at midnight. on in contact with, a line Put your money on the counter. I’m relaxing on the West coast. a day On March 1st I got my first dog. in inside or surrounded by The hat is in the hat box. periods in a day, a week, a month, a year, a century, a season In the mornings I write. In summer I get a tan.
  44. 44. Let’s practice at, on , in Can you write a sentence for each preposition for both place and time? 44https://pixabay.com/photos/books-pages-story-stories-notes-1245690/ shared under CC0
  45. 45. Questions? 45 https://pixabay.com/photos/cup-of-coffee-laptop-office-macbook-1280537/ shared under CC0
  Thankyou! Nastashya Wall 204-946-5140 ex. 201 nwall@myenglishonline.ca livelearn.ca

