Linking Consonants to Consonants
Today's Class Practice pronunciation of sentences with back to back consonants. I feel like eating. Good dogs are nice.
Your mouth when speaking English
Consonants stop consonants: have a short sound and you can feel air leaving your mouth. continuous consonants: have a long sound and you can't feel air leaving your mouth.
Consonants stop consonants: have a short sound and you can feel air leaving your mouth. p t k b d g We had a real good day...
Consonants 1. He's a real big guy. → He's a real biguy. 2. Wow! This city is beautiful! → Wow! Thiscity is beautiful!
Consonants – practice set A a. I saw some monkeys at the zoo. → b. I don't like this movie; it's silly. → c. She had a very bad day. → d. I think you can put both things on the table. →
Consonants – practice set A a. I saw some monkeys at the zoo. → somemonkeys b. I don’t like this movie; it’s silly. → it’s...
Consonants – practice set B a. The children bought ten of those. → b. You are in for a tough fight. → c. That never happens in real life. → d. Did you see the black cat? →
Consonants – practice set B a. The children bought ten of those. → boughten b. You are in for a tough fight. → toughfight ...
Consonants – practice set C a. I think we need more room. → b. I saw them by the lamp post. → c. We need a new scrub brush. → d. I'm popular right now on Twitter. →
Consonants – practice set C a. I think we need more room. → moreroom b. I saw them by the lamp post. → lampost c. We need ...
Consonants – extra sentences a. Promise me. → b. Both lists are correct. →
Consonants – extra sentences a. Promise me. → Promiseme b. Both lists are correct. → Bothlists
17 https://pixabay.com/photos/laptop-woman-education-study-young-3087585/
18 https://pixabay.com/photos/laptop-woman-education-study-young-3087585/
Questions?
