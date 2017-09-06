Finger Idioms Image shared under CC0
To point a finger at someone - - to blame someone or say that they have done something wrong The boss pointed his finger at me for failing to meet quarterly sales targets.
To wag a finger – to reprimand or warn someone about something "How many times did I tell you not to leave food in your room?", her mom wagged her finger at Jackie.
To lift a finger - to make an effort to help someone with their work "You'd better lift a finger and help me with all these dishes piling up in the kitchen!", said his wife.
To put one’s finger on it - to know or be able to explain exactly what is wrong, different, or unusual about a situation I...
To cross one's fingers - used to say that you hope something will happen in the way you want He crossed his fingers waiting for his business partner response.
Finger idioms

Finger idioms

  Finger Idioms
  To point a finger at someone - - to blame someone or say that they have done something wrong The boss pointed his finger at me for failing to meet quarterly sales targets.
  To wag a finger – to reprimand or warn someone about something "How many times did I tell you not to leave food in your room?", her mom wagged her finger at Jackie.
  To lift a finger - to make an effort to help someone with their work "You'd better lift a finger and help me with all these dishes piling up in the kitchen!", said his wife.
  To put one's finger on it - to know or be able to explain exactly what is wrong, different, or unusual about a situation Walter couldn't quite put his finger on it. The building looked like the one he knew, and the location was correct, but there was something different, something off, about the place.
  To cross one's fingers - used to say that you hope something will happen in the way you want He crossed his fingers waiting for his business partner response.

